When Australians search for independent news away from what they see as mainstream media bias, many find their way to the Australian National Review — known as ANR or ANR.News. McIntyre claims it is ‘Australia’s first real free and independent press, one with no editorial control by the elite.’ It is, in reality, neither of those things. The Australian National Review has no masthead journalist. It has no editorial board. It is not registered with any press regulator. It is a personal publishing platform — a spruiking tool — built and operated by a man who was banned from providing financial services in Australia in 2016, and who uses the platform’s anti-establishment credibility to sell property investment products to the exact audience it has cultivated.

What those followers are not told — and what ANR’s own founder has never disclosed on the platform — is that Jamie Neville McIntyre, the man behind the Australian National Review, received a 10-year ban from the Federal Court of Australia in 2016, prohibiting him from managing corporations and providing financial services. His full legal name — Jamie Neville McIntyre — was confirmed in a 2017 Sydney Morning Herald report by journalist Simon Johanson, which documented ASIC filing bankruptcy proceedings against him. The judge who issued that ban described him, on the public record, as ‘a menace to the investing public.’

That ban, and the 152 investors who lost approximately AUD $7 million across five collapsed land banking schemes, does not appear on ANR’s founder biography page. It does not appear in the numerous self-authored profile articles ANR has published describing McIntyre as a ‘self-made millionaire’ and ‘soon-to-be billionaire.’ It does not appear anywhere on the platform.

What does appear — embedded within the political commentary, the free speech advocacy, and the anti-establishment content — are property investment promotions, lead capture pages, and lifestyle development sales pitches targeting the exact audience ANR has spent years cultivating.

The Australian National Review’s audience is specifically chosen for its distrust of ASIC and government consumer warnings. That distrust — carefully built over years of anti-establishment content — is the product being sold to property developers who want access to investors who won’t ask too many questions.

Who Jamie McIntyre Actually Is — What ANR Does Not Tell You

Jamie Neville McIntyre rose to prominence in the early 2000s through his 21st Century Education financial education business and a series of self-published books including What I Didn’t Learn At School But Wish I Had and Think and Grow Rich For The 21st Century. Those books — described on his own platforms as best-sellers — are not independently verified, not peer-reviewed, and not published through any recognised publishing house. They are self-authored promotional material: another tool in the same perception management operation that would later become the Australian National Review. Their purpose was to establish McIntyre as a credible financial authority in the minds of readers who had no way of checking whether that authority was real.

In 2012, his 21st Century Academy was liquidated owing AUD $5.41 million to 13 creditors. None recovered their money. In 2015, McIntyre appeared before an Australian Senate committee examining his financial education operations. Senator Sam Dastyari called him a conman. Senator Nick Xenophon, after seven years conducting Senate committee hearings, described him as the most evasive witness he had encountered in that entire period. Both exchanges are on the public record in Senate Hansard dated 30 September 2015.

In 2016, ASIC took McIntyre to the Federal Court over five land banking investment schemes — Botanica, Secret Valley Estate, Oak Valley Lakes, Bendigo Vineyard, and Melbourne Grove. The schemes had collapsed. Approximately 152 investors had lost around AUD $7 million. Court-appointed Deloitte liquidators were unable to locate the missing funds. Justice Bromwich issued a 10-year ban against McIntyre from managing corporations and providing financial services, and described him as ‘a menace to the investing public.’ The case is publicly available: ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276.

🚨 Jamie Neville McIntyre is the founder, owner, and chief editor of the Australian National Review. He has been banned from providing financial services in Australia since 2016. ANR has never disclosed this to its readership. ASIC is currently investigating whether his property investment promotional activity on ANR and associated platforms constitutes a breach of that Federal Court order.

How ANR Monetises Its Audience — The Investment Sales Machine

The Australian National Review does not run display advertising in the conventional sense. Its monetisation model is more sophisticated — and more consequential for the followers who trust it.

The platform publishes political commentary, health freedom content, anti-globalist analysis, and anti-establishment news that builds a loyal readership which distrusts mainstream financial guidance, government regulators including ASIC, and conventional due diligence advice. That audience is then exposed — through sponsored content, event partnerships, and embedded promotions — to property investment opportunities connected to McIntyre’s Bali and Lombok operations.

🎯 In June 2025, ANR published an article promoting the Free Speech Summit — a political freedom event at the Star Theatre, Gold Coast. Embedded within that article was a listing of sponsors that included ‘Invest in Lombok Property,’ described as ‘an ambitious $6 billion smart city development in Lombok, Indonesia.’ A thousand free tickets were offered to bring the ANR freedom movement audience into a venue where McIntyre’s disputed property developments were promoted. Political event. Property sales pitch. Same audience. No disclosure of the Federal Court ban.

ANR has also published multiple articles authored by or on behalf of McIntyre describing him as a ‘self-made millionaire’ overseeing ‘$6–8 billion in client wealth’ and positioning him as ‘soon-to-be’ one of Australia’s newest billionaires. These articles carry no independent journalist byline. They are self-authored promotional content published on his own platform and presented as editorial assessment. The $6–8 billion figure is unaudited, self-reported, and does not represent personal net worth. His own company director confirmed in sworn statements that company account balances at certain points reached only thousands of Australian dollars.

Lead capture websites — lombokfreereport.com and balifreereport.com — collect investor contact details from ANR-adjacent audiences and feed them directly into sales pipelines for Lux Projects Bali and the Lombok property developments McIntyre promotes. The domain futuriscitylombok.com redirects to lombokfreereport.com.

The Fake Media Network — Impersonating Real News Outlets

Operating alongside ANR is a separate but connected network of websites designed to look like independent news organisations. These sites do not employ journalists. They have no editorial boards. They are not registered with any press regulator. They publish content authored by or at the direction of McIntyre — promotional material and attack articles presented as independent journalism.

The impersonation is deliberate. The fake sites are designed to be found in Google searches alongside real media coverage, creating the impression of widespread independent corroboration of McIntyre’s claims. When a reader searches for him and finds apparent coverage in what appears to be CNBC, The Times of London, and various Asian business publications, they are looking at content he wrote about himself.

FAKE DOMAIN IMPERSONATES PURPOSE

londontimes.live The Times of London Publishes McIntyre’s attack articles as if independent British journalism

cnbsnews.live CNBC financial news Fake CNBC branding for investment promotional and attack content

businessreviewasia.news Asian business media Publishes false allegations. Mixes scraped content to appear legitimate

businessrevieweurope.news European business press Part of coordinated fake media network — no named journalist

businessreviewindonesia.com Indonesian business press Billionaire self-promotion targeting Indonesian investors

businessreviewaustralia.com.au Australian business press Self-authored press releases presented as independent reporting

balinews.live balinews.co.id (legitimate) Fake Bali news brand for promotional content

newzealandtimes.live New Zealand Herald Part of coordinated network — no editorial independence

balieyewitnessnews.com Eyewitness news format Published false allegations against McIntyre’s opponents

luxprojectsbali.com/media-articles Press coverage aggregator Circular citation — aggregates fake media as ‘independent press coverage’

Note: Never hyperlink to these domains. Plain text reference only.

The scale and coordination of the network is significant. On 16 March 2026, more than 20 attack articles appeared simultaneously across multiple fake sites — all targeting the same subject, all published on the same day, all carrying no named journalist. That is not journalism. That is a coordinated publishing operation with a specific agenda.

The Regulatory Position — Investigations Across Two Countries

The legal and regulatory environment surrounding McIntyre and ANR has deteriorated significantly in the past 12 months.

⚠ AUSTRALIA — ASIC: An open investigation is underway examining whether McIntyre’s property investment promotional activity on ANR, at ANR-sponsored events, and through associated websites constitutes carrying on a financial services business in breach of his 2016 Federal Court orders. Breach of a Federal Court order is a contempt matter carrying potentially significant penalties.

⚠ AUSTRALIA — AUSTRAC: Examination of fund flows from Australian investors through Australian intermediary entities, transmitted via international transfer platforms, into offshore accounts including Azure Wave Enterprises — a company registered in St Kitts and Nevis co-owned by McIntyre.

⚠ AUSTRALIA — AFP: A senior detective from the fraud squad confirmed to this publication on background that enquiries are underway and that investigation has revealed properties being marketed with floor plans and glossy images that have nothing built behind them.

⚠ INDONESIA: Active criminal proceedings at Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali — the Bali Regional Police’s Special Crimes Investigation Directorate. Active civil proceedings at Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar filed March 2026. Prosecution expected in Indonesia in April 2026. Christina Natalia, the sitting director of McIntyre’s own Indonesian company, filed the criminal reports and handed official bank records to police — records that document serious structural and funding concerns.

“Our enquiries into the matter are continuing and I wouldn’t make any further comment on the record at this stage.” — Senior detective, fraud squad, March 2026

The Predatory Loop — Why ANR Followers Are Specifically at Risk

Understanding why the Australian National Review’s audience is particularly vulnerable requires understanding how the platform has been built. ANR does not simply publish independent news. It actively cultivates distrust of the very institutions — ASIC, the AFP, mainstream financial media, consumer protection agencies — that exist to warn investors about operations like the one McIntyre runs.

The reader who arrives at ANR through a freedom rally, a COVID scepticism forum, or a recommendation from a like-minded community member is primed to believe that ASIC is corrupt, that mainstream media warnings are propaganda, and that figures like McIntyre who present themselves as persecuted truth-tellers are to be trusted. That priming is not incidental to the business model. It is the business model.

An investor who trusts ANR, distrusts ASIC, and is looking for a property investment opportunity outside the mainstream is the ideal target for a property scheme promoted by a person whose operations would fail every standard due diligence check — if the investor were ever encouraged to conduct one.

The Australian National Review has built an audience that distrusts the very regulators who could protect them. That audience is then sold investment products by the man who built the platform. The Federal Court ban that would cause any informed investor to walk away is never mentioned.

What Readers of the Australian National Review Should Know

This article is not an argument against independent media. There is a legitimate and important role for publications that challenge establishment narratives and hold powerful institutions to account. The problem with the Australian National Review is not that it criticises ASIC or mainstream media. The problem is that it does so in the service of an undisclosed commercial agenda operated by a man the Federal Court of Australia has formally identified as a menace to investors.

Readers of ANR who have made or are considering making investment decisions based on information or opportunities presented through the platform, its events, or its associated websites should be aware of the following:

✓ Jamie McIntyre, the founder and chief editor of the Australian National Review, has been banned from providing financial services and managing corporations in Australia since 2016 — ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276. This ban has never been disclosed on ANR.

✓ Property investment promotional content on ANR and at ANR-sponsored events is connected to McIntyre’s own commercial operations. It is not independent editorial content.

✓ The network of websites that appears to provide independent press coverage of McIntyre’s property projects is operated by or connected to McIntyre himself. Coverage on londontimes.live, cnbsnews.live, businessreviewasia.news, and related sites is not independent journalism.

✓ ASIC is currently investigating McIntyre’s financial services promotional activity. The AFP fraud squad is conducting enquiries. Active criminal proceedings are underway in Indonesia. An investor should not make financial decisions without first reading the Federal Court judgment and conducting independent due diligence.

✓ To verify McIntyre’s regulatory history: ASIC Connect at connectonline.asic.gov.au. Federal Court judgment: ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276 at austlii.edu.au. Senate Hansard 30 September 2015 at aph.gov.au.

This publication made multiple requests for comment to Jamie McIntyre and the Australian National Review. No response was received at time of publication.

Editor’s Note: Jamie McIntyre has not been charged with any criminal offence in Australia in connection with the matters described in this article. The Federal Court ban (ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276) is a civil regulatory order. Active criminal and civil proceedings are underway in Indonesia as described. ASIC and AFP enquiries are ongoing. All individuals are entitled to the presumption of innocence. Sources cited in this report include publicly available court documents, government regulatory records, Senate Hansard, and on-background interviews with law enforcement sources. The author made multiple requests for comment to McIntyre and ANR prior to publication.

Sources: Sydney Morning Herald, Simon Johanson, 27 April 2017 — ‘ASIC files bankruptcy proceedings against property spruiker McIntyre’ (confirms full legal name: Jamie Neville McIntyre). ASIC v McIntyre [2016] FCA 1276 — austlii.edu.au. Senate Hansard 30 September 2015 — aph.gov.au. ASIC Media Release 25-213MR, September 2025 — asic.gov.au. TechBullion, Aftab Ahmad, 11 March 2026 — techbullion.com. Bali Terkini, 12 January 2026. ANR.News Free Speech Summit article, June 2025 — anr.news. ANR.News Founder Biography — anr.news/about-founder. Active criminal proceedings — Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali, 2026. Active civil proceedings — Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar, March 2026. On-background interview — senior fraud squad detective, March 2026.