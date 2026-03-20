The Audit Covered the Australian Accounts. The Article That Claims Otherwise Has No Sources, No Evidence, and No Credibility.

Rebuttal to: “Kinnara’s Independent Audit Claim Raises More Questions Than Answers” — commercially motivated publication, 20 March 2026 Published: March 2026 | Category: Fact Check | Legal Proceedings | Investor Protection Keywords: Adrian James Campbell audit | Kinnara Capital audit | Jamie McIntyre audit | Marina Bay City Lombok | Kinnara Indonesia | Kinnara scam rebuttal | Jamie McIntyre prosecution | Kinnara independent audit March 2026

An article posted on a commercially motivated publication claims that the independent audit of Adrian James Campbell and Kinnara Capital is jurisdictionally invalid because, it asserts, an Indonesian auditor cannot access Australian bank accounts. The article presents this as a damning revelation. It is not. The premise is factually wrong, the sources are entirely anonymous, and the article was published by a platform with a direct and undisclosed commercial interest in the outcome of this dispute.

This article addresses each substantive claim in the order it appears — and then asks the questions the article conspicuously declines to ask of the party it is written to protect.

The Central Claim Is Factually Incorrect

The article’s entire argument rests on a single proposition: that an Indonesian independent auditor cannot audit Australian bank accounts, and therefore the audit Kinnara has referenced cannot possibly have covered the transfers alleged to have passed through Australian entities.

This proposition is wrong in its application to the Kinnara audit.

The independent audit completed in March 2026 was conducted by an independent firm with no connection to Kinnara, Kinnara Capital, or any party to this dispute. The auditor was provided with, and directly reviewed, the bank statements for the relevant Australian accounts — including transfers to and from those accounts in connection with the Marina Bay City project. The auditor sighted all bank statements. The fund flows were reviewed. The transfers were traced. The conclusion was unambiguous: no discrepancy, no misappropriation, and no irregularity of any kind was identified.

The article’s claim — that the audit could not have covered Australian accounts — is therefore simply incorrect as a matter of fact. An auditor’s jurisdiction is not determined by where their firm is registered. It is determined by what documents they are given access to and what they review. The Kinnara auditor was given full access and conducted a complete review.

The article did not contact Kinnara or Adrian James Campbell to verify the scope of the audit before publishing this claim. It did not attempt to obtain the audit or enquire about its methodology. It simply asserted that the audit must be incomplete — without any knowledge of what the audit actually covered.

That is not journalism. That is fabrication dressed in the language of financial analysis.

The Sources — Who Are They?

The article makes serious financial allegations against Adrian James Campbell and Kinnara Capital. Those allegations are attributed to the following sources:

“Critics”

“Insiders”

“Observers”

“Parties familiar with the financial flows”

“Financial experts”

“An insider familiar with the matter”

“One industry source”

“Some observers”

Not one of these sources is named. Not one carries a title, a professional qualification, a firm affiliation, or any other identifying detail. Not one can be contacted, verified, or cross-examined. Not one has signed a statutory declaration, filed an affidavit, or provided their account to any court or regulatory authority.

A claim that AUD $4–5 million is “unaccounted for” — attributed to “parties familiar with the financial flows” — is not financial analysis. It is an anonymous assertion with a dollar figure attached to give it the appearance of specificity. The figure itself has shifted across this publication campaign: from $5 million, to $4–5 million, to $5 million of a claimed $9.3 million total. No independent document has ever been cited to anchor any of these figures.

The question every investor and reader should be asking is not whether Kinnara will release its bank statements. The question is: who are these sources, what is their verified connection to this matter, and why will they not attach their names to claims of this magnitude?

The answer, which this article declines to provide, is that the source of this publication campaign is not a collection of independent financial experts and industry observers. It is a single commercially motivated party — Jamie McIntyre and his associated entities — who have spent four months publishing anonymous allegations through a platform that has never once disclosed its relationship to LUX Property Group or Azure Wave Enterprises.

The Article Does Not Mention Jamie McIntyre — But Its Readers Should Know Who He Is

The commercially motivated publication does not disclose in this article — or in any article in this campaign — that its publications are connected to Jamie McIntyre. Readers evaluating the credibility of these allegations deserve to know the following facts, all drawn from public court records and Australian regulatory filings:

Jamie McIntyre was the subject of a Federal Court of Australia enforceable undertaking prohibiting him from providing financial product advice or operating in financial services without authorisation — a matter of public Australian legal record.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has taken formal enforcement action against McIntyre and entities connected to him on multiple occasions — these are matters of public regulatory record.

McIntyre held the roles of DIREKTUR and PRESIDEN DIREKTUR of PT Marina Bay Investments during the period in which he now alleges financial irregularities occurred — he was not a passive investor observing problems from a distance; he was the active executive director of the entity through which those funds flowed.

The official Ditjen AHU registry — issued by Indonesia’s Ministry of Law — confirms that PT Marina Bay Group, Adrian James Campbell’s entity, remains a registered 50% shareholder of PT Marina Bay Investments. No share transfer has ever been registered. McIntyre’s claims of 100% ownership are contradicted by the official Indonesian corporate record.

None of this appears in the article. It never appears in any article in this campaign.

The CSPA: Why Won’t McIntyre Meet Its Terms?

The article frames this dispute as a question of Kinnara’s financial transparency. It does not ask — and has never asked across any of its publications — why Jamie McIntyre and his associated entities have failed to fulfil the Conditions Precedent of the Conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement (CSPA) dated 24 September 2025.

That agreement is a signed legal document. Its terms are clear. Completion — including any share transfer — can only occur when both payment obligations and all Conditions Precedent are satisfied. Only the initial payment has been made. The Conditions Precedent have not been fulfilled. No share transfer has therefore occurred, and none is legally possible until those conditions are met.

The article has published dozens of pieces about this dispute. It has never once asked: why has the buyer under the CSPA not fulfilled its contractual obligations?

There is a further provision in the CSPA that this publication has consistently omitted. Article 7 contains an absolute liability release: from the Effective Date of 24 September 2025, the Buyer — Marina Bay Group Limited, represented by Christina Natalia as Director — formally releases and discharges all Sellers, including Adrian James Campbell personally, from all liabilities relating to the Marina Bay City project, PT Marina Bay Group, and all existing sales concluded prior to that date. The Buyer is further required to indemnify the Sellers against any claims arising after that date.

Every allegation this publication has made against Campbell and Kinnara relating to post-September 2025 project matters — contractor non-payments, construction delays, investor fund management, licensing failures — is directly contradicted by the signed agreement of the opposing party itself.

The Villas: Why Is Jamie McIntyre Not Building Them?

The article expresses concern for investors. It invokes investor protection language. It suggests that transparency would resolve the dispute.

Here is a transparency question the article has not asked in four months of publication: why are the villa contracts signed by Christina Natalia as Director of PT Marina Bay Investments not being delivered?

Every villa purchase agreement in the Marina Bay City project was executed by Christina Natalia as Director on behalf of PT Marina Bay Investments. Those contracts carry her signature and the authority of her directorship. The obligation to deliver those villas rests with the entity and the director who signed those contracts.

Construction has not proceeded. Contractors have been left unpaid. The Lombok Barat Department of Public Works placed the development on hold under McIntyre and Natalia’s management due to insufficient licensing — a matter confirmed by the HLF legal clarification issued 18 December 2025. An EGM was requested by Campbell to address these failures. No sufficient action was taken.

If this publication is genuinely concerned about investors, it might direct some of its scrutiny toward the party whose signed contracts are not being honoured — rather than exclusively toward the party who has been audited, cleared, and who has filed formal legal proceedings in response.

Lux Projects Bali: An Unauthorised Sales Channel That Has Never Been Audited

The article references Lux and Lux Projects Bali in the context of this dispute. Readers should be aware of a fundamental legal fact: Lux Projects Bali is not a party to any agreement connected to the Marina Bay City project. It is not a signatory to the CSPA. It is not named in the PT Marina Bay Investments corporate registry. It holds no verified legal standing in relation to this development.

What is equally significant is that during the period of the joint venture between PT Marina Bay Group and Azure Wave Enterprises, Lux Projects Bali was never formally appointed as a reseller or authorised sales agent for the Marina Bay City project. The CSPA explicitly appoints Kinnara as the non-exclusive sales agent — irrevocably, until all deferred payments under the agreement are made. No equivalent appointment of Lux Projects Bali exists in any verified agreement connected to this project. Kinnara held the authorised agency. Lux Projects Bali did not.

The consistent use of “Lux” branding in connection with the Marina Bay City project — across webinars, websites, and publications including this one — therefore has no verified legal or contractual basis. Yet properties appear to have been marketed and contracted through Lux Projects Bali during this period. That raises a series of questions that this publication — which claims to represent investor interests — has never once asked:

Were contracts entered into through Lux Projects Bali for Marina Bay City properties actually valid, given that Lux Projects Bali was never an appointed reseller or authorised agent for the project?

Who signed those contracts — and in what legal capacity? If Christina Natalia signed contracts as Director of PT Marina Bay Investments, what role did Lux Projects Bali play, and under what authority was it representing the project to buyers?

What happened to the funds paid by buyers who contracted through Lux Projects Bali? Into which entity or account were those funds received, and can that be independently verified against any audited financial record?

Where is the external audit of Lux Projects Bali’s financial activity in connection with the Marina Bay City project? This publication has demanded Kinnara’s bank statements at length. It has not once demanded an audited account of the funds received and disbursed by an entity that was marketing and contracting a project it was never formally authorised to represent.

These are not peripheral questions. For any buyer who entered a contract through Lux Projects Bali, the validity of that contract, the security of their funds, and the legal standing of the entity they contracted with are matters of immediate and direct concern. They deserve answers — from the party that created and operated the Lux Projects Bali sales channel, not from Kinnara, which had no part in it.

Why Did McIntyre’s Own Director Report Him to Indonesian Police?

The article asks why Kinnara will not release its bank statements. It does not ask a question that is considerably more relevant to investor protection: why did Christina Natalia — the Director of PT Marina Bay Investments, the signatory of every villa contract, and the Buyer’s representative under the CSPA — provide bank records of McIntyre’s own company to Indonesian police in March 2026, with those records showing company account balances of only thousands of Australian dollars?

That is not a question sourced from anonymous insiders. That is a matter that has been provided to Indonesian law enforcement by a director of McIntyre’s own company. If this publication is interested in financial flows and missing funds, that is the question its readers deserve to have answered.

Perhaps the more appropriate demand is this: Jamie McIntyre and PT Marina Bay Investments should release their full bank statements to existing investors — so that those investors can determine for themselves where their funds went, why villas remain unbuilt, and how construction obligations entered into by Christina Natalia’s directorship remain unfulfilled.

Nesara Bay, Gesara Bay, and the Questions Existing Investors Deserve Answered

While this publication continues to demand financial transparency from Kinnara, it has asked no questions whatsoever about the financial activity now being attributed to Jamie McIntyre and his associated entities. Those questions are ones that existing Marina Bay City investors have every legitimate right to raise.

McIntyre has been moving to rebrand the Marina Bay City project as “Nesara Bay” — a renaming that existing investors in the Marina Bay City project do not appear to have been formally notified of, and for which no disclosed legal or contractual basis has been provided. The Marina Bay City brand, masterplan, and project framework were originated by Adrian James Campbell and Kinnara. Any rebranding of that project by a party who has not fulfilled the Conditions Precedent of the CSPA — and who therefore holds no completed legal title to the shares he is purporting to control — raises a legitimate question of authorisation that investors and their legal advisers should be asking directly.

Separately, reports have emerged that McIntyre is now actively promoting an entirely new property development referred to as “Gesara Bay,” which appears to have been recently acquired and is being marketed independently of, and at a distance from, the Marina Bay City project and its existing investor base.

In this context — and given that the bank records provided by Christina Natalia to Indonesian police reportedly showed PT Marina Bay Investments account balances of only thousands of Australian dollars at relevant points in time — the following questions arise and are put directly to Jamie McIntyre for response:

Were any funds received from Marina Bay City investors used, directly or indirectly, to acquire or develop the Gesara Bay site?

This is a straightforward question of fund flows. If the answer is no, McIntyre is in a position to demonstrate that with documentation. If funds received in connection with Marina Bay City were applied to any purpose other than that project — including the acquisition of a new development — that is a matter of direct relevance to every existing investor and to the Indonesian courts currently examining this dispute.

If PT Marina Bay Investments held only minimal funds at relevant points in time, as the bank records reportedly indicate, how was the Gesara Bay acquisition financed?

The source of acquisition funds for any new development promoted by McIntyre is a legitimate question for investors, regulators, and the courts currently examining this matter. It is not an allegation — it is an arithmetic question that the bank records, if released in full, would answer directly.

Why have existing Marina Bay City investors not been formally notified of the Nesara Bay rebrand, and on what legal basis is that rebrand being conducted?

Investors entered contracts under the Marina Bay City brand, with a specific project, masterplan, and ownership structure. A unilateral rebrand — particularly by a party whose acquisition of the project remains legally incomplete under the CSPA — is a material change that investors have a right to be formally advised of.

What is the legal and financial relationship between Gesara Bay and the obligations owed to existing Marina Bay City investors?

If McIntyre is directing time, resources, and promotional activity toward a new development while existing villa contracts signed by Christina Natalia remain undelivered, existing investors are entitled to understand whether Gesara Bay was conceived, funded, or developed in circumstances that bear any relationship to the funds and obligations associated with Marina Bay City.

These are not accusations. They are the questions that any responsible publication covering this dispute — one genuinely concerned with investor protection rather than the commercial interests of one party — would have asked before now. This publication has not asked any of them. It has asked only whether Kinnara will release its bank statements.

The bank records of McIntyre’s own company, provided to Indonesian police by his own director, suggest that the more pressing transparency question in this dispute is not Kinnara’s.

Formal Legal Proceedings: The Verified Record

While this publication speculates about audits and fund flows using anonymous sources, the verified legal record of proceedings actually filed against McIntyre and his associated entities is a matter of documented public fact. For the benefit of investors and readers who deserve accurate information, those proceedings are set out below.

Official Court Filing — Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar (Denpasar District Court)

Detail Record Court Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar (Denpasar District Court) Filing date 14 March 2026 Registration number PN DPS-14032026TT3 Case type Gugatan (Civil claim) Plaintiffs Adrian James Campbell | Kinnara Limited Defendants PT Marina Bay Investments | Jamie McIntyre | PT Bali Real Estate Investments | Christina Natalia Plaintiff’s counsel Raden Suharsanto Raharjo, Hendarman Law Firm (HLF), Jakarta

This civil claim is filed in addition to:

The active Indonesian legal proceedings already underway (Ref. 052/HLF/G/III/2026)

The formal criminal fraud report filed at Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali — the Bali Regional Police’s Special Crimes Investigation Directorate — on 25 February 2026 (Report LP/B/190/I/2026/SPKT/POLDA BALI)

Three separate legal proceedings. Verified registration numbers. Paid court fees. Named defendants. Instructed counsel of record.

This is not a publication campaign. This is a legal record. The distinction matters — because the publication being rebutted here operates exclusively in the former category while having produced nothing in the latter.

The Pattern This Article Continues

This is the latest in a sustained campaign of online publications attacking Adrian James Campbell and Kinnara Capital. Every article in this campaign shares the same characteristics:

Single source: LUX Property Group, Jamie McIntyre, or anonymous “insiders” with no disclosed identity

Zero named independent sources across the entire campaign — not one

Zero court findings against Campbell in any jurisdiction — not one

Zero ASIC enforcement actions naming Campbell — not one

Zero verified documents from any independent party — not one

Multiple internal hedges per article confirming the allegations are unverified

Shifting financial figures — $5M, then $4–5M, then $5M of $9.3M — without new independent evidence

Complete omission of Jamie McIntyre’s Federal Court and ASIC record in every single article

No documented attempt to seek Campbell’s response before any publication

No editorial disclosure of the platform’s relationship to LUX or Azure Wave Enterprises

This article continues every one of those patterns without exception.

The claim that the Kinnara audit is invalid because Indonesian auditors cannot access Australian accounts is the newest iteration of a consistent strategy: manufacture a technical-sounding objection, attribute it to unnamed experts, and publish without seeking verification from the party being accused.

The audit covered the Australian accounts. The auditor sighted the bank statements. The finding was clear. The article was wrong.

What Investors Should Do Right Now

Do not act on financial claims from this publication without independent verification. Every allegation in this article is sourced anonymously and has not been tested in any court, regulatory body, or independent investigation. The official Indonesian Ditjen AHU registry confirms PT Marina Bay Group (Adrian James Campbell’s entity) remains a registered 50% shareholder of PT Marina Bay Investments. No share transfer has ever been registered. McIntyre’s claims of 100% ownership are contradicted by the official Indonesian corporate record. Every villa contract for the Marina Bay City project was signed by Christina Natalia as Director of PT Marina Bay Investments. Questions about villa delivery should be directed to the signatory of those contracts and the entity responsible for their fulfilment. If you contracted through Lux Projects Bali, seek independent legal advice on the validity of your contract, given that Lux Projects Bali was never formally appointed as an authorised reseller or agent for the Marina Bay City project. Verify in writing which legal entity holds your funds and under what contractual authority. If you are an existing Marina Bay City investor, seek formal written clarification on the reported Nesara Bay rebrand — specifically whether your contract, your rights, and your investment have been formally transferred, novated, or affected in any way. Ask McIntyre’s entities directly, in writing, what the relationship is between the Gesara Bay project and the funds received from Marina Bay City investors — and request documentary evidence of the source of Gesara Bay acquisition funds. Use only authorised payment channels confirmed through official Kinnara verification. Do not respond to payment instructions from LUX, Azure Wave, or any affiliated party without independent legal verification. Be cautious of any offer or communication that conditions your access to your investment on cooperation with McIntyre’s legal or commercial strategy. Official verification line: +62 813-3977-5503 Official verified websites only: com

com

Capital

Asia Seek independent legal advice from a lawyer with no connection to either party before taking any action, signing any document, or making any payment.

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This article represents the independent views of a property industry observer and does not constitute legal or financial advice. All references to Jamie McIntyre’s regulatory history are drawn from publicly available Federal Court judgments, ASIC enforcement records, and published reporting by major Australian media organisations. All references to PT Marina Bay Investments’ corporate structure are drawn from the official Ditjen AHU registry issued by Indonesia’s Ministry of Law. The HLF legal clarification referenced throughout was issued by Hendarman Law Firm Jakarta on 18 December 2025. A civil defamation lawsuit (ref. 052/HLF/G/III/2026) has been filed at the Denpasar District Court by Adrian James Campbell and Kinnara Limited against Jamie McIntyre, Christina Natalia, PT Marina Bay Investment, and PT Bali Real Estate Investment — that matter is before the Indonesian courts and its outcome has not been determined. Separate criminal proceedings (Report LP/B/190/I/2026/SPKT/POLDA BALI) filed at Ditreskrimsus Polda Bali on 25 February 2026 are also active. A further civil claim (Registration No. PN DPS-14032026TT3) was filed at Pengadilan Negeri Denpasar on 14 March 2026. References to Nesara Bay and Gesara Bay reflect credible reports received at the time of publication; these matters are posed as questions for McIntyre to address and do not constitute findings of fact. Questions regarding Lux Projects Bali contracts reflect the documented absence of any formal reseller appointment in the verified agreements on record and are posed for clarification purposes. Individuals with funds invested in the Marina Bay City project or related developments are strongly encouraged to seek independent legal counsel before taking any action.