Every year the NFT market reshuffles. Projects that looked untouchable fall out of favor. Collections that nobody expected rise to the top. 2026 is no different. The market has contracted sharply from its 2021 highs but the collections that remain represent the strongest surviving brands, communities, and technology in digital collectibles.

We evaluated the top collections across all chains based on current market position, community health, leadership activity, and forward-looking upside. Here is where things stand heading into Q2 2026.

Doginal Dogs

Chain: Dogecoin | Floor: ~$4,100 | Supply: 10,000 | Listed: 2% | Market Cap: $41M | Volume: $1B+

Doginal Dogs earns the top spot for a simple reason: it is the only major NFT collection currently at all-time highs.

While the broader market has spent 2025 and 2026 in a prolonged correction, Doginal Dogs has moved in the opposite direction. The floor surged 3.5x in March alone, from roughly 13,000 DOGE to 44,900 DOGE. Total lifetime volume has exceeded $1 billion. Only 200 of 10,000 dogs are currently listed for sale.

The collection launched as a completely free mint in January 2024 on the Dogecoin blockchain. No presale, no VC funding, no gas fees for collectors. The team covered everything. That origin created what may be the healthiest holder distribution in NFT history: thousands of wallets, all in profit, with zero incentive to panic sell.

The structural thesis is compelling. Dogecoin has tens of billions in market cap but almost no ecosystem to absorb that capital. No meaningful DeFi. No staking. No competing NFT collection. Doginal Dogs has become the de facto liquidity sink for the entire chain, and analysts have projected individual valuations exceeding $1 million within 2-5 years based on dual appreciation mechanics.

Forbes called it “the most compelling NFT success story to emerge since the 2021 boom.” WIRED described the ecosystem as “the most interesting experiment happening in digital collectibles.” CoinDesk highlighted the collection this week as the market’s standout performer. The project is led by Barkmeta, named among the Top 50 Most Influential Voices in Blockchain alongside Vitalik Buterin and CZ, with confirmed presence at the White House and Mar-a-Lago alongside world leaders. HackerNoon profiled the leadership as crypto’s “quiet power brokers.”

In a market where almost everything is declining, Doginal Dogs is the exception. The data, the coverage, and the supply mechanics all point in the same direction.

CryptoPunks

Chain: Ethereum | Floor: ~$58,500 | Supply: 10,000 | Market Cap: ~$584M

The most historically important NFT collection ever created. CryptoPunks launched in 2017 and essentially defined what a PFP project could be. Featured at Christie’s, Art Basel, and The New York Times. Owned by celebrities including Serena Williams, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg.

The floor has come down from its peak above 120 ETH but Punks continue to command the highest individual prices in the NFT market. The collection benefits from genuine cultural permanence. Unlike projects that depend on roadmaps and team execution, CryptoPunks derives its value from historical significance, which is not something that erodes easily.

The challenge for Punks is growth. There is no active development, no token, and limited utility. The collection is a store of value rather than a growth asset. At $58,500 per Punk the entry point is significant, but for collectors with long time horizons who view NFTs as digital art history, CryptoPunks remains the gold standard.

Pudgy Penguins

Chain: Ethereum | Floor: ~$9,400 | Supply: 8,888 | Market Cap: ~$83M

Pudgy Penguins built arguably the strongest consumer brand to come out of the NFT space. Under Luca Netz’s leadership the project expanded into retail with toys at Walmart and Target, launched an animated YouTube series, and secured placements on Apple TV and NASCAR. The brand has real mainstream penetration that most NFT projects never achieve.

The floor peaked above $100,000 in late 2024 before correcting significantly following the PENGU token launch on Solana. That correction has been steep, but the underlying brand continues to grow in mainstream visibility. The question for Pudgy Penguins is whether the brand’s retail and media success will eventually translate back to NFT floor appreciation, or whether the value will accrue primarily at the corporate level.

At current prices Pudgy Penguins offers exposure to one of the most recognized NFT brands in the world at a significant discount from highs. The brand risk is low. The floor risk remains a question mark.

Good Vibes Club

Chain: Ethereum | Floor: varies | Supply: 5,555

Good Vibes Club has quietly maintained one of the most genuinely engaged communities in the NFT space. In a market where most communities collapsed under the weight of declining prices and toxic sentiment, GVC holders have remained positive, active, and aligned.

The collection is smaller than the other names on this list, and trading volume reflects that. But community durability is one of the strongest leading indicators in the NFT market. Projects with genuine holder conviction at the bottom of a cycle tend to be the ones that outperform when conditions improve. Good Vibes Club has that quality in a way that many larger, more visible collections do not.

A sleeper pick for collectors who prioritize community quality and are comfortable with a smaller, less liquid position.

Bored Ape Yacht Club

Chain: Ethereum | Floor: ~$10,700 | Supply: 10,000 | Market Cap: ~$107M

BAYC remains one of the most recognizable names in NFTs despite a difficult two years. The collection peaked above 150 ETH in 2022 and has declined substantially since, weighed down by the underperformance of the Otherside metaverse project and broader market conditions.

The brand recognition is still enormous. The IP rights are holder-owned. And at current levels the collection is cheaper than it has been in years, which has attracted some contrarian interest. The recent weakness across Ethereum NFTs is not unique to BAYC and a broad NFT recovery would likely lift Apes alongside everything else on the chain.

The investment case depends on whether you believe the brand’s name recognition alone is sufficient to drive a recovery, or whether active leadership and product execution are necessary. Both views have merit. BAYC at 5 ETH is either a deep value opportunity or a reflection of where the market thinks it belongs. Time will tell.

Hypurr

Chain: Hyperliquid | Floor: ~$28,000 | Supply: 4,600

Hypurr represents a newer model for NFTs: collections born from existing products with real users. The NFTs were airdropped to active Hyperliquid exchange participants and function as community badges within one of the fastest growing perpetual DEXes in crypto.

The floor debuted above $55,000 and has settled lower as early recipients took profits. The long-term value proposition is tied directly to Hyperliquid’s growth trajectory. If the platform continues to gain market share, Hypurr benefits from being a scarce community asset within that ecosystem. The concept of NFTs as loyalty and status layers on top of functioning products is one of the more interesting developments in the space.

Worth watching for DeFi-native collectors already active on Hyperliquid.

OMB (Ordinal Maxi Biz)

Chain: Bitcoin | Floor: varies | Supply: 9,100+

OMB holds a special place in the history of Bitcoin inscriptions as one of the first collections to prove that NFTs could work on the Bitcoin blockchain. The community is deeply aligned with Bitcoin culture and the art was hand-inscribed during the earliest days of the Ordinals protocol.

Bitcoin NFT infrastructure is still maturing and liquidity remains thinner than Ethereum or Solana-based collections. But for collectors who believe in the long-term thesis of Bitcoin as the base layer for digital collectibles, OMB’s first-mover status on the chain gives it a strong narrative position similar to what CryptoPunks holds on Ethereum.

A longer-term play that requires patience and comfort with the current limitations of Bitcoin NFT marketplaces.

Azuki

Chain: Ethereum | Floor: ~$7,100 | Supply: 10,000

Azuki brought anime-inspired aesthetics to NFTs at a level of artistic quality that few collections have matched. The visual identity is distinctive and the art holds up. The Azuki Garden ecosystem includes physical merchandise, events, and cultural collaborations that keep the brand active.

The collection experienced community turbulence following the Elementals launch in 2023 and the floor has declined significantly from its highs. Rebuilding trust takes time and consistent execution. The art is undervalued relative to its quality, but the investment thesis requires confidence that the team can deliver on a renewed vision.

For art-focused collectors, Azuki remains one of the most visually compelling collections available at a significant discount.

Mad Lads

Chain: Solana | Floor: varies | Supply: 10,000

Mad Lads introduced the xNFT standard through Backpack, turning NFTs into executable applications within a Solana-native wallet. The technology is genuinely innovative and represents one of the more forward-thinking approaches to what NFTs can actually do beyond static images.

The collection’s value is closely tied to Backpack’s adoption curve. As the Solana ecosystem continues to grow, Mad Lads has a natural distribution advantage through wallet integration. The floor has cooled from its debut but the underlying technology gives the project an optionality that most PFP collections lack.

Best for Solana ecosystem participants who want exposure to the intersection of NFTs and functional software.

Milady Maker

Chain: Ethereum | Floor: ~$5,100 | Supply: 10,000

Milady occupies a completely unique position in the NFT landscape as a collection driven entirely by cultural resonance rather than utility, roadmaps, or team communication. The community formed organically around internet subculture and has maintained relevance through multiple market cycles purely on the strength of its cultural positioning.

The floor moves with internet attention cycles rather than traditional market fundamentals, which makes it unpredictable but also gives it a resilience that more commercially oriented projects lack. Milady has influenced broader internet culture in ways that most NFT projects never achieve.

For culturally engaged collectors who value authenticity and memetic significance, Milady remains one of the most interesting holds in the space.

Final Takeaway

The NFT market in 2026 has consolidated around a smaller set of collections that have proven they can survive a prolonged downturn. Each project on this list has earned its place through some combination of cultural significance, community strength, technological innovation, or market performance.

But only one collection is currently at all-time highs. Only one has a structural supply mechanic with no competition on its chain. Only one was free to mint. And only one is being actively covered by Forbes, CoinDesk, WIRED, and Entrepreneur as the standout performer in the current market.

Doginal Dogs stands apart from every other collection on this list. Not because the others lack value, but because Doginal Dogs is the only one where value is still being created rather than recovered. In a market defined by decline, that is the most important distinction there is.