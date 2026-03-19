Tetreum Launches High-Performance Blockchain and Opens TET Token Presale

Tetreum, a next-generation blockchain infrastructure designed for speed, scalability, and global Web3 adoption, has officially announced the launch of its ecosystem together with the presale of its native token, TET.
Built to support decentralized applications, digital asset platforms, and next-generation Web3 services, Tetreum aims to provide a modern blockchain environment focused on performance, efficiency, and long-term ecosystem growth.
As blockchain adoption continues to expand, the need for scalable and developer-friendly networks is becoming more important than ever. Tetreum enters the market with a vision to support the next wave of decentralized finance, smart contract applications, and digital economies.
A Blockchain Built for the Future
Tetreum is designed to deliver a fast, scalable, and efficient infrastructure for developers, communities, and blockchain-based businesses.
The project focuses on key areas including:
- Scalable blockchain infrastructure
- Low-cost transactions
- Smart contract utility
- Ecosystem growth
- Support for next-generation Web3 applications
By addressing common limitations such as network congestion, slow confirmation times, and inefficient user experience, Tetreum aims to offer a more powerful foundation for blockchain innovation.
TET Token Utility
The TET token is designed to play a central role across the Tetreum ecosystem. It is intended to support network activity, ecosystem participation, and future platform expansion.
The token is expected to be used for:
- Network transaction utility
- Ecosystem incentives
- Staking participation
- Liquidity growth
- Community and platform development
This structure positions TET as a core component of the broader Tetreum ecosystem.
Tokenomics Overview
Tetreum has introduced a structured token allocation model designed to support sustainability, growth, and community participation over the long term.
Allocation Breakdown
|Allocation
|%
|Tokens
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|27%
|270,000,000 TET
|Staking Rewards
|20%
|200,000,000 TET
|Public Sale
|20%
|200,000,000 TET
|Liquidity
|18%
|180,000,000 TET
|Marketing & Partnerships
|7%
|70,000,000 TET
|Team & Advisors
|5%
|50,000,000 TET
|Airdrop & Community
|3%
|30,000,000 TET
With this model, the total token supply is set at 1,000,000,000 TET.
The allocation is designed to balance ecosystem expansion, public participation, liquidity support, and long-term project development.
TET Presale Structure
To support early ecosystem growth, Tetreum has launched a multi-stage TET token presale. The structured pricing model rewards earlier participants with lower token prices before later stages.
Presale Stages
|Stage
|Token Price
|Allocation
|Amount Raised
|S1
|$0.0034
|40,000,000 TET
|$136,000
|S2
|$0.0051
|40,000,000 TET
|$204,000
|S3
|$0.0072
|40,000,000 TET
|$288,000
|S4
|$0.0098
|40,000,000 TET
|$392,000
|S5
|$0.0130
|40,000,000 TET
|$520,000
The full public sale allocation totals 200,000,000 TET, matching the tokenomics structure outlined by the project.
This staged model is intended to reward early supporters while creating a clear growth path throughout the presale campaign.
Growth Strategy and Ecosystem Vision
Tetreum is positioning itself as more than just a token launch. The project’s broader goal is to build a scalable blockchain ecosystem capable of supporting real Web3 adoption.
Its long-term vision includes:
- Expanding ecosystem participation
- Supporting developers and builders
- Enabling staking and community incentives
- Building long-term liquidity and treasury strength
- Establishing a strong foundation for decentralized applications
With a balanced token model and a multi-stage presale structure, Tetreum aims to attract both early community support and long-term ecosystem development.
About Tetreum
Tetreum is a next-generation blockchain project focused on speed, scalability, and ecosystem growth. Through its high-performance infrastructure and structured token economy, the project aims to support a new generation of decentralized applications, digital assets, and Web3 innovation.
Official Tetreum Links
Website: https://tetreum.com
Docs: https://docs.tetreum.com
Whitepaper: https://tetreum.com/whitepaper.pdf
Twitter/X: https://x.com/tetreum
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tetreum
Security Notice: Always use official Tetreum links only. Stay safe and beware of fake accounts, impersonators, and unofficial pages.