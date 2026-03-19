Tetreum Launches High-Performance Blockchain and Opens TET Token Presale

Tetreum, a next-generation blockchain infrastructure designed for speed, scalability, and global Web3 adoption, has officially announced the launch of its ecosystem together with the presale of its native token, TET.

Built to support decentralized applications, digital asset platforms, and next-generation Web3 services, Tetreum aims to provide a modern blockchain environment focused on performance, efficiency, and long-term ecosystem growth.

As blockchain adoption continues to expand, the need for scalable and developer-friendly networks is becoming more important than ever. Tetreum enters the market with a vision to support the next wave of decentralized finance, smart contract applications, and digital economies.

A Blockchain Built for the Future

Tetreum is designed to deliver a fast, scalable, and efficient infrastructure for developers, communities, and blockchain-based businesses.

The project focuses on key areas including:

Scalable blockchain infrastructure

Low-cost transactions

Smart contract utility

Ecosystem growth

Support for next-generation Web3 applications

By addressing common limitations such as network congestion, slow confirmation times, and inefficient user experience, Tetreum aims to offer a more powerful foundation for blockchain innovation.

TET Token Utility

The TET token is designed to play a central role across the Tetreum ecosystem. It is intended to support network activity, ecosystem participation, and future platform expansion.

The token is expected to be used for:

Network transaction utility

Ecosystem incentives

Staking participation

Liquidity growth

Community and platform development

This structure positions TET as a core component of the broader Tetreum ecosystem.

Tokenomics Overview

Tetreum has introduced a structured token allocation model designed to support sustainability, growth, and community participation over the long term.

Allocation Breakdown

Allocation % Tokens Ecosystem & Treasury 27% 270,000,000 TET Staking Rewards 20% 200,000,000 TET Public Sale 20% 200,000,000 TET Liquidity 18% 180,000,000 TET Marketing & Partnerships 7% 70,000,000 TET Team & Advisors 5% 50,000,000 TET Airdrop & Community 3% 30,000,000 TET

With this model, the total token supply is set at 1,000,000,000 TET.

The allocation is designed to balance ecosystem expansion, public participation, liquidity support, and long-term project development.

TET Presale Structure

To support early ecosystem growth, Tetreum has launched a multi-stage TET token presale. The structured pricing model rewards earlier participants with lower token prices before later stages.

Presale Stages

Stage Token Price Allocation Amount Raised S1 $0.0034 40,000,000 TET $136,000 S2 $0.0051 40,000,000 TET $204,000 S3 $0.0072 40,000,000 TET $288,000 S4 $0.0098 40,000,000 TET $392,000 S5 $0.0130 40,000,000 TET $520,000

The full public sale allocation totals 200,000,000 TET, matching the tokenomics structure outlined by the project.

This staged model is intended to reward early supporters while creating a clear growth path throughout the presale campaign.

Growth Strategy and Ecosystem Vision

Tetreum is positioning itself as more than just a token launch. The project’s broader goal is to build a scalable blockchain ecosystem capable of supporting real Web3 adoption.

Its long-term vision includes:

Expanding ecosystem participation

Supporting developers and builders

Enabling staking and community incentives

Building long-term liquidity and treasury strength

Establishing a strong foundation for decentralized applications

With a balanced token model and a multi-stage presale structure, Tetreum aims to attract both early community support and long-term ecosystem development.

About Tetreum

Tetreum is a next-generation blockchain project focused on speed, scalability, and ecosystem growth. Through its high-performance infrastructure and structured token economy, the project aims to support a new generation of decentralized applications, digital assets, and Web3 innovation.

Official Tetreum Links

Website: https://tetreum.com

Docs: https://docs.tetreum . com

Whitepaper: https://tetreum.com/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/tetreum

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tetreum

Security Notice: Always use official Tetreum links only. Stay safe and beware of fake accounts, impersonators, and unofficial pages.