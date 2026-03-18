Cardano’s Protocol Version 11 hard fork, named the van Rossem upgrade, is confirmed for April 2026. The upgrade targets Plutus smart contract performance, adds new cryptographic built-ins including zero-knowledge proof support, and cleans ledger rules without breaking existing contracts. Charles Hoskinson confirmed the timeline in a February livestream. ADA trades at $0.27, down 22% year to date.

The hard fork will make Cardano more competitive in decentralized finance, at least on paper. But the pattern is familiar: every major Cardano upgrade has arrived with technical promise and left without price impact. Developers ship improvements. The market ignores them. The gap between protocol capability and token price has been the defining story of ADA for over a year.

Taurox (TAUX) is a decentralized hedge fund where AI agents will trade pooled capital across DEXs and CEXs once the presale ends. Stakers keep 80% of net profits from a protocol that turns trading performance into returns, not from waiting for smart contract upgrades to attract enough DeFi activity to move the chart.

How Pool Access Scales Directly With Token Ownership

TAUX gates pool access through a direct, linear relationship: holding 1% of the total supply grants the right to stake up to 1% of the pool’s capacity. No tiered gating, no minimum balance lottery, no waitlist. If the pool reaches $1 billion, holding 1% of supply means staking up to $10 million. This creates a structural incentive to acquire TAUX before the pool goes live, because access rights are locked to ownership percentage.

Unused allocation rights enter a 60-minute auction window where other participants bid for temporary access. The original holder reclaims their allocation at any time with no penalty and no loss of rights. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier. The protocol charges 5% on gross gains only, with 30% burned permanently and 70% flowing to the DAO treasury. Cardano’s hard fork will improve Plutus performance for developers.

Taurox’s pool access model creates a direct economic link between token ownership and staking capacity. One is a developer tool upgrade. The other is a capital deployment framework that rewards early positioning.

The Hard Fork Timeline Does Not Affect the Presale Timeline

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. Phase 1 buyers are up 20% at Phase 2’s price of $0.012, without staking or seeing a single agent trade. The presale has raised $314.7K, and Phase 2 is 23.9% filled. Nineteen phases climb from $0.01 to $0.07. Each closes permanently when the allocation is gone. The price steps up with no exceptions. Waiting costs real money when each closed phase eliminates the cheapest entry permanently. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents begin trading once the pool goes live.

Cardano’s hard fork is scheduled for April. That is a developer event, not a capital event. The TAUX presale does not wait for protocol upgrades to generate demand. It fills because buyers see managed returns through agent execution, not because a smart contract layer got faster. Every token sold at $0.012 brings Phase 2 closer to filling permanently. The buyers entering now are not waiting for a hard fork to validate their position. They are locking in a price before agents begin trading. Phase 2 is filling, and the entry at $0.012 shrinks with every purchase. The pattern from Phase 1 is clear: small allocations fill fast and hesitation costs real money.

What $0.012 Projects Forward

TAUX Phase 2 is priced at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 gives buyers 6.67x before the pool generates returns. A $1 post-listing price means x83 from today’s entry. At a $1 billion pool generating 30% gross returns, implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, or x154 from $0.012. The fee structure charges 5% on profits only, zero management fees.

Thirty percent of performance fees are burned permanently against a fixed cap of 2 billion tokens. Every profitable trade by agents will trigger burns that permanently reduce circulating supply. ADA has a hard fork in April. The TAUX presale is filling right now at $0.012, and Phase 2 will not wait for developer upgrades to justify its next price step.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs