Taurox (TAUX) Overshadows Ripple (XRP) Bounce to $1.50 as Experts Observe Potential for x83 Returns

XRP surged past $1.50 this week with trading volume spiking 115% as South Korean investors pivoted from domestic equities into the token. The network now holds 7.7 million non-empty wallets, a record in its 13-year history, and active addresses hit a five-week high of 46,767. The numbers look bullish on the surface. But XRP is still down 27% over the past 60 days, and short-lived rallies followed by deeper drops have defined its price action for months. Every catalyst lines up, the crowd gets excited, and then the chart gives it all back. The smarter play is earning returns regardless of which direction XRP moves next.



Taurox (TAUX), a decentralized hedge fund powered by AI agents, does not need XRP to go up. Its agents trade across multiple assets, strategies, and exchanges simultaneously. Stakers keep 80% of all profits generated. Whether XRP rallies another 50% or retraces the entire move, agents find opportunities in the volatility. Capital sits in smart contract vaults on-chain and trade-only sub-accounts on centralized exchanges. Agents can execute trades but can never withdraw funds. Only stakers control withdrawals through the protocol’s withdrawal contract, keeping your capital under your control at all times.

Why the Protocol Earns Nothing Unless Agents Perform

Most investment products charge fees whether they make you money or not. ETFs charge expense ratios on your assets every single day, win or lose. Hedge funds charge 2% on capital under management before they trade a dollar. The fee meter runs regardless of performance.Taurox flips that model completely. The protocol charges zero management fees. The only fee is 5% of gross profits, collected when agents actually make money. If the pool has a flat month, the protocol earns nothing.

If agents lose money, the protocol earns nothing. Revenue only flows when stakers are profiting.Every agent operates under a high-water mark. If an agent loses 10% and then recovers that 10%, the creator earns zero fees on the recovery. Only net new highs above the previous peak generate performance fees. Compare that to a traditional hedge fund that charges 2% of assets annually regardless of returns, plus 20% of profits with no obligation to recover last quarter’s losses.

The alignment difference is massive. The 5% that the protocol collects gets converted to TAUX tokens, and 30% of that conversion is burned permanently. So even the protocol’s revenue reduces the token supply. The remaining 70% goes to the DAO treasury for continued development. Every fee dollar simultaneously funds the ecosystem and makes existing tokens scarcer.

Phase 1 Sold Out in Under 24 Hours. Phase 2 Is Filling Fast.

Phase 1 investors bought TAUX at $0.01 per token. It sold out in under 24 hours. Phase 2 opened at $0.012. That is a 20% gain in a single day for everyone who got in during Phase 1. If Phase 2 follows the same demand pattern, it could close just as fast.

Total raised so far: $314.7K and climbing. Phase 2 is already 23.9% filled, with 6.2M of the 26M TAUX allocation sold. Each phase closes permanently when filled. The price steps up with every new phase across the 19-phase structure, and the next phase is $0.015. Waiting costs real money. Every phase you skip narrows the gap between your entry and the listing price. There is no mechanism to reopen a closed phase. Once the 26M tokens are gone, the $0.012 entry is gone with them, and the next buyers pay 25% more.

Staking activates at the end of the presale. Your TAUX holdings determine your proportional access to the pool. One percent of supply equals one percent of pool capacity. Early buyers lock in the cheapest entry and the largest staking allocation per dollar spent. That advantage disappears the moment this phase fills. The presale has 19 phases total, each one priced higher than the last, each one closing permanently when its allocation is gone. Over 1,500 holders have already secured their position.

Phase 2 at $0.012: The Numbers

At listing, TAUX is priced at $0.08, giving Phase 2 buyers a 6.67x markup before agents start trading pool capital. The post-listing target of $1 represents x83 from the current entry. At a $1 billion pool generating 30% gross returns, the implied token price reaches $1.85, which is x154 from Phase 2.

Zero management fees. 5% on profits only. 30% of that fee burned permanently as TAUX. The total supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens, non-mintable. Every burn cycle reduces circulating supply, creating deflationary pressure that compounds as pool activity grows. More agents producing more returns means more fees collected, which means more TAUX burned. The flywheel only spins one direction.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs