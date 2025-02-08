Taking Control of Your Finances After Law School

Graduating from law school is an exciting milestone, but it often comes with a mix of emotions — pride, relief, and maybe even a sense of overwhelming responsibility. As you step into your legal career, managing your finances becomes more crucial than ever. Law school is expensive, and many students graduate with significant student debt, yet it’s important to take proactive steps toward financial stability and long-term success. Here’s a practical guide to help you take control of your finances after law school.

1. Assess Your Current Financial Situation

The first step in taking control of your finances is understanding where you stand. Begin by calculating your net worth, including:

Assets : Your bank account balances, retirement savings, car, and any other valuable possessions.

: Your bank account balances, retirement savings, car, and any other valuable possessions. Liabilities: Student loans, credit card debt, car loans, and any other financial obligations.

From there, create a budget that accounts for your income (whether from a clerkship, a law firm, or a public service job) and expenses. Tracking where your money goes will help you identify opportunities to save and areas where you may need to cut back.

2. Develop a Student Loan Repayment Plan

Student loan debt is a common challenge for law school graduates, and how you tackle it will have a significant impact on your financial future. Start by researching your loan repayment options:

Income-Driven Repayment Plans : These adjust your monthly payments based on your income, which can be helpful if you’re still getting settled in your legal career.

: These adjust your monthly payments based on your income, which can be helpful if you’re still getting settled in your legal career. Refinancing : If you have a solid credit score and a stable income, refinancing your law school loans could lower your interest rates and save you money in the long run.

: If you have a solid credit score and a stable income, refinancing your law school loans could lower your interest rates and save you money in the long run. Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF): If you plan to work in the public sector, the PSLF program may help you eliminate a portion of your loans after a set number of qualifying payments.

It’s important to review your options regularly and make adjustments as needed to ensure you’re on the best repayment path for your situation.

3. Start Building an Emergency Fund

Life after law school is full of transitions, and you may face unexpected expenses along the way. Whether it’s an unplanned medical bill, a car repair, or job uncertainty, an emergency fund is an essential safety net. Aim to save at least 3 to 6 months’ worth of living expenses in a liquid, easily accessible account. Building this cushion early in your career can reduce stress and give you the flexibility to take calculated career risks.

4. Focus on Long-Term Savings and Retirement Planning

Even as you pay down student loans, it’s important to start planning for your future. The earlier you begin saving for retirement, the more time your investments have to grow. Most law firms and companies offer 401(k) or similar retirement plans. Be sure to:

Contribute at least enough to get the employer match (if applicable) — it’s essentially free money.

(if applicable) — it’s essentially free money. Consider opening an IRA (Individual Retirement Account) if you’re self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer a retirement plan.

(Individual Retirement Account) if you’re self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer a retirement plan. Automate your savings to ensure you prioritize long-term goals, even when life gets busy.

Additionally, consider investing in a diversified portfolio that suits your risk tolerance. You may also want to seek advice from a financial planner, especially if your salary fluctuates as you transition into different legal roles.

5. Get a Handle on Taxes

As a law graduate, you may be entering a high-tax bracket depending on your job and location. Being proactive about your taxes will save you stress come tax season. Some strategies include:

Set aside money for taxes if you’re self-employed or working as a freelancer.

if you’re self-employed or working as a freelancer. Take advantage of tax deductions for work-related expenses, such as legal research, office supplies, or professional memberships.

for work-related expenses, such as legal research, office supplies, or professional memberships. Consider hiring a tax professional to help with more complex filings, especially if you’re in the process of launching a solo practice.

6. Control Your Spending Habits

While your salary as a lawyer may be higher than many entry-level jobs, it’s easy to fall into the trap of lifestyle inflation. This is when your spending increases to match your income, leaving you with less to save and invest. To avoid this, set clear financial goals and stick to a budget. Prioritize needs over wants and avoid making impulse purchases. Use apps or tools to track your spending and adjust your habits as needed.

7. Consider Professional Insurance and Estate Planning

As a law school graduate, you likely have a number of responsibilities and assets that require proper protection:

Professional Liability Insurance : If you plan on opening your own practice, or even working as a solo attorney, investing in professional liability insurance is crucial.

: If you plan on opening your own practice, or even working as a solo attorney, investing in professional liability insurance is crucial. Health Insurance : Be sure to maintain or secure health insurance, either through your employer or on your own, as this will be critical to your financial security.

: Be sure to maintain or secure health insurance, either through your employer or on your own, as this will be critical to your financial security. Estate Planning: Even at a young age, consider setting up a basic estate plan, including a will and possibly a trust, to protect your assets in case of unexpected events.

8. Build Your Credit

A good credit score is essential for various financial goals, including buying a home, leasing an office, or even securing loans for business ventures. Start by reviewing your credit report for any errors and taking steps to improve or maintain your score. Pay off credit card balances in full each month, avoid opening too many new accounts, and ensure timely payments.

Conclusion

Taking control of your finances after law school can feel like a daunting task, but by taking a methodical approach, you can set yourself up for financial success. Start by assessing your financial situation, tackling student loans, building an emergency fund, and planning for the future. Along the way, continue to educate yourself on personal finance, and consider enlisting the help of a professional when needed. With discipline, patience, and strategic planning, you’ll be well on your way to a secure financial future as you embark on your legal career.