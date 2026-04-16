SureShotFX Launches Flash Sale: Up to 66% Off on All VIP Signals and Trading Tools

Retail traders, institutional signal followers, and automation-focused traders can now access Forex, Gold, and Indices VIP signals, indicators, automated algos, and trade copiers at unbeatable discounts.

SureShotFX (SSF), a globally trusted provider of trading signals and automated trading solutions, has officially announced its latest Flash Sale, offering up to 66% OFF. The discounted price is starting from April 20, 2026 to May 4, 2026. This exclusive offer is designed to empower both retail traders and institutional clients with cost-effective access to high-performance trading solutions.

What’s Included in the Flash Sale

The Flash Sale covers SureShotFX’s full suite of trading solutions, including Forex, gold, and indices trading signals, along with advanced trading tools.

Forex VIP Signals: High-accuracy signals across popular major and minor pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

Gold (XAUUSD) VIP Signals: Precision XAUUSD signals with defined entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

Indices VIP Signals: Real-time signals covering US30, NASDAQ, S&P500, DAX, and Crude Oil.

Raven TradingView Indicator: SSF’s advanced indicator with entry price display.

SureShotFX Algo: Fully automated trading algorithm for hands-free execution backed by tested strategies.

SSF Trade Copier: Copy SureShotFX trades instantly across multiple platforms.

Flexible Plans for Every Type of Trader

SureShotFX offers three subscription tiers for trading signal services, all included in the Flash Sale discount:

Rise Plan: Monthly access, ideal for traders testing the signal service for the first time.

Pro Plan: 6-month access, designed for active traders seeking medium-term consistency.

Advance Plan: Lifetime access, the best value option for long-term traders and signal followers.

All plans provide access to SSF’s Telegram VIP signal channels, real-time alerts, structured risk management guidance, and 24/7 live customer support.

“This Flash Sale is our way of giving every trader, from a first-week retail trader to a seasoned institutional signal follower, the same access to the premium signals and professional tools that top performers rely on. We are offering up to 66% OFF without compromising on signal quality, execution standards, or community support. Markets in 2026 demand a disciplined strategy, and we want more traders to have the right infrastructure to apply it.”

— Spokesperson, SureShotFX

Proven Performance Backing the Sale

SureShotFX (SSF) is a globally recognized provider of trading signals and automated trading solutions. Operating in 150+ countries and serving a community of 105,000+ active traders and 9,000+ VIP members, SSF provides real-time signals across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets via Telegram.SureShotFX is rated 4.7 stars on Myfxbook and maintains a consistent track record backed by transparent, publicly accessible performance data.

The Flash Sale is backed by SureShotFX’s verified 2025 annual performance record:

Forex VIP Signals: +39,198 net pips gained in 2025

Gold VIP Signals: +55,117 net pips gained in 2025, 12 consecutive profitable months

Indices VIP Signals: +47,585 net pips gained in 2025

Signal accuracy rate: approximately 85%, supported by strict trade filtering and risk management

The flash sale is available from April 20, 2026 to May 4, 2026. So, grab it now before the price hikes. Check out all the available offer plans.