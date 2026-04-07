Static Guarding vs Mobile Patrols: What Does Your Business Actually Need?

Two businesses on the same street might have entirely different security requirements. One needs a constant, visible presence at a single location. The other needs regular checks across multiple access points throughout the night. The same security solution does not work for both.

Static guarding and mobile patrols are the 2 most widely used physical security formats in the UK. Understanding what each one does and where each one performs best is the starting point for any serious security review.

What Is Static Guarding?

Static guarding places a dedicated SIA-licensed operative at a fixed location for an agreed shift period. That operative does not leave the assigned post to cover other locations. Their full attention remains on the single site, access point, or building they have been assigned to protect.

Static guards perform 6 core functions: controlling site access, monitoring entry and exit, deterring theft and unauthorised access, conducting regular internal patrols, logging incidents, and liaising with emergency services when required.

Static guarding is the higher-cost format of the two. It is also the higher-coverage format. The guard is present continuously. There is no window of absence between visits.

What Are Mobile Patrols?

Mobile patrols involve a single operative or a team conducting scheduled and random visits across multiple sites within a defined geographical area. Each site receives a check at agreed intervals rather than continuous presence.

During each patrol, operatives check perimeter integrity, test access points, look for signs of intrusion or damage, and log their findings digitally. Patrol frequency typically ranges from 2 to 6 visits per night for a standard commercial property.

The cost advantage is significant. One patrol operative can cover 8–12 sites in a single shift. For businesses that do not require continuous presence, this delivers meaningful security coverage at a fraction of the static guarding cost.

When Static Guarding Is the Right Choice

Static guarding suits 5 specific types of environment:

High-value retail locations where organised theft is a consistent risk

Corporate office buildings with a high daily volume of visitor access to manage

Healthcare and educational facilities where lone working and vulnerable person protection are priorities

Active construction sites with expensive machinery and materials on site overnight

Venues and events where access control and conflict management are required at a fixed point

The defining factor is whether the site requires continuous presence. If an unguarded window of even 30 minutes represents a genuine risk, static guarding is the appropriate choice.

When Mobile Patrols Are the Right Choice

Mobile patrols suit environments where deterrence and detection matter more than continuous presence. The 4 most common use cases are:

Industrial estates and business parks with multiple units to check across a defined area

Retail parks and car parks require overnight perimeter checks

Vacant or temporarily closed commercial properties between tenancies

Low-to-medium risk commercial sites needing documented security checks for insurance compliance

Mobile patrols are also a strong complement to CCTV and alarm systems. When an alarm activates, a mobile patrol can respond faster than police in many areas and assess whether a full emergency response is required.

The Hybrid Model: When Both Are Needed

Many businesses operate across multiple locations, shift patterns, or risk levels that a single format cannot address. The hybrid approach combining static guards at high-risk access points with mobile patrols covering secondary areas delivers comprehensive coverage without the full cost of static guarding across every zone.

Businesses exploring this kind of flexible arrangement should look for security services providers that offer both formats under a single contract with a unified reporting structure. Having 2 separate companies managing different parts of the same site creates coordination gaps that undermine the model entirely.

This hybrid model is common on large NHS hospital sites, multi-unit logistics facilities, and large retail centres where the risk profile varies significantly from one zone to the next.

How to Assess What Your Site Requires

Start with a written security risk assessment. This document identifies the specific assets or people at risk, the likely threat types and their frequency, the times and locations of greatest vulnerability, and the response capability of the surrounding area.

From that assessment, the appropriate security format becomes clear. Any provider that recommends a format before conducting a proper site assessment is prioritising their own contract structure over your actual requirements.

Working with a provider like Alpha Security Services means the format recommendation comes after a proper assessment, not before. The right solution always depends on the site’s actual risk profile, not a standard package.

Summary: Choosing Between the Two

Factor Static Guarding Mobile Patrols Coverage type Continuous Scheduled intervals Cost Higher Lower Best for High-risk, single location Multi-site, lower risk Deterrent strength Very high Medium-high Insurance documentation Strong Strong

Both formats have a legitimate and important role. The right choice depends entirely on your site’s specific risk profile, and a proper assessment is the only way to determine that with confidence.