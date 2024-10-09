Spot Bitcoin ETFs See The Largest Inflow In 2 Months, See How That Could Impact Altcoins

In September 2024, Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their largest inflow in two months, raising questions about how this trend could influence altcoins like FXGuys ($FXG) and Litecoin (LTC). This surge in investment highlights growing institutional interest in Bitcoin (BTC), which may ripple through the broader cryptocurrency market.

With Bitcoin ETFs taking center stage, many are speculating how these developments might influence the performance of $FXG and LTC altcoins. Let’s try to find out!

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Inflow in 2 Months

Spot Bitcoin ETFs investors have poured over $360 million into US-based ETFs on September 26, 2024, the highest inflow in more than two months. This inflow has had a significant impact on the price of BTC, suggesting that potential rallies could be on the horizon.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable buying spree among investors. Since September 6, only two trading days have experienced net outflows out of a total of 14. This trend peaked with net inflows of $365.7 million, the highest since July 22.

Leading the Bitcoin ETFs charge was Ark Invest’s ARKB, which attracted $113.8 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $93.4 million, Fidelity’s FBTC with $74 million, and Bitwise’s BITB with $50.4 million. The only exception was Grayscale’s GBTC, which saw a small outflow of $7.7 million. As a result, IBIT, now the largest Bitcoin ETF, boasts over $21.3 billion in assets.

These substantial inflows have coincided with a rise in Bitcoin’s price. Starting at $56,160 on September 6, Bitcoin climbed to $58,029, a 3.32% increase just four days later. By September 15, the price further increased by 4.05%, reaching $60,381.

Five days after that, it rose another 6.19% to hit $64,119. By September 28, Bitcoin’s price continued its upward trajectory, reaching $66,255 after a 3.33% increase.

Litecoin’s LTC Surges 16.23% in 22 Days

The combination of strong ETF inflows and rising Bitcoin prices creates an optimistic outlook for the altcoins market, significantly impacting the value of LTC.

After hitting a low of $61.50 on September 6, 2024, Litecoin’s LTC began an upward trend over the next eight days, climbing to $66.73 by September 14, an increase of 8.5%. However, LTC then experienced a decline to $64.43, reflecting a 3.44% decrease over the following six days.

Despite this dip, Litecoin’s LTC quickly rebounded, gaining 7.5% to reach $69.27 just 72 hours later. The bullish momentum continued, with the price increasing by another 2.78% to $71.20 on September 27, followed by a further rise of 0.365% to $71.46 the next day. From LTC’s low of $61.50 on September 6 to $71.46 on September 28, the token gained 16.23%.

Currently, Litecoin’s LTC is priced at $68.77, and analysts forecast it could reach $77.86 in 2024 and $93.97 by 2025. Additionally, experts believe that the inflow of Spot Bitcoin ETFs could further boost the performance of altcoins, especially FXGuys, adding to the positive sentiment in the market.

Investors Flock to FXGuys’ $FXG for Its Promising 10,000% Growth Potential

FXGuys is an innovative decentralized platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and equities under fair conditions. It’s attracting investors with the potential for substantial returns through its native token, $FXG.

The most exciting part is that skilled traders access funding between $200,000 and $500,000 based on their abilities on FXGuys. The platform traders keep 80% of the profits they earn. As they trade, these traders automatically earn $FXG based on their trading volume, with the tokens accumulating in their dashboard wallet.

The $FXG earned on the platform can be redeemed for exclusive perks and rewards. Moreover, FXGuys has no KYC requirements and offers same-day payouts in fiat or $FXG. As FXGuys grows, the demand for $FXG tokens is expected to rise and increase in value.

Additionally, Litecoin’s LTC and other altcoins investors are drawn to $FXG for its promising presale returns. Currently, in its public presale phase, early investors could see returns exceeding 233% when the token officially launches.

$FXG Outpaces Altcoins With a Potential to Deliver Up to 10,000% Gains!

As the presale progresses, the price of $FXG will continue to rise, reaching $0.04 in Stage 2, $0.05 in Stage 3, $0.06 in Stage 4, $0.07 in Stage 5, and finally $0.08 in Stage 6, before officially launching at $0.10. Early investors stand to gain substantial returns from $FXG presale pricing.

With growing inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs, investor optimism surrounding $FXG is increasing. Traders also benefit from the platform’s advanced tools and resources to improve their chances of success. This indicates a strong potential for extraordinary growth.

Unlike established altcoins like Litecoin’s LTC, experts predict that $FXG could surge by up to 10,000% once it is listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. This presents a unique investment opportunity. Don’t miss out. Join the presale now!

