SUI And ONDO Put Up Gains While This New Presale Coin Exhibits Similar Potential

As Sui (SUI) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) continue to deliver impressive gains in the crypto market, a new prop firm coin is quietly emerging with similar potential for substantial returns. This prop firm coin combines the best of DeFi, PropFi, and TradFi, offering a unique blend of financial solutions that appeal to traders and investors alike.

This altcoin’s innovative programs and investors’ backing suggest it could follow a similar upward trajectory, delivering impressive returns to early supporters. Let’s find out why!

>>>BUY $FXG TOKENS HERE<<<

MemeFiClub Arrives on Sui: A New Era for Top Altcoins and DeFi Growth

On October 25, 2024, Sui Network announced the arrival of MemeFiClub, one of Telegram’s biggest games, as the latest addition to its ecosystem. This partnership brings MemeFiClub’s blend of memecoins and fantasy gaming to Sui, offering unique engagement for fans of top altcoins.

MemeFiClub’s popularity on Telegram is expected to drive adoption, attract a large, active user base, and encourage them to explore Sui’s ecosystem. As more users engage, demand for SUI tokens may increase, boosting its value and liquidity. This move not only strengthens Sui’s community appeal but also reinforces its position among top DeFi coins.

In the last 17 days, SUI has experienced a price surge of 64% as prices rose from $1.92 to $3.16 between October 25 and November 11, 2024. Analysts predict the DeFi coin could reach $4.20 by December.

ONDO Boost: US Treasury Nod Pushes It into the Spotlight Among Top DeFi Coins

On October 31, 2024, Ondo Finance gained notable recognition from the US Treasury for its role in the rise of tokenized US Treasuries, being listed alongside financial giants like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton. With over $650 million in total value locked, Ondo Finance leads in tokenization innovation, creating liquidity through 24/7 blockchain trading and promoting greater financial inclusion.

This recognition boosts Ondo’s credibility, improving its appeal to investors interested in top altcoins and DeFi coins. The platform’s advancements in transaction clearing, collateral management, and regulatory transparency set it apart.

This positive nod from the US Treasury could attract new partnerships and drive growth as Ondo continues to lead in decentralized finance with secure, asset-backed solutions for mainstream adoption.

Over the past 12 days, ONDO has experienced a significant price surge of 23%, with its token price rising from $0.7251 to $0.8925 between October 31 and November 11, 2024, following the recent announcement. Market analysts suggest the upward trend could continue, with the DeFi coin potentially reaching $0.95 by December.

From Staking to Funding: Prop Firm Coin Offers Access to Traders Capital and Rewards

While SUI and ONDO have been riding bullish waves, FXGuys ($FXG), a new prop firm coin, is beginning to capture the attention of investors and traders. Despite being new to the crypto market, FXGuys is gaining traction due to its innovative features and solutions to common trading challenges.

FXGuys offers important programs, such as the prop firm funding program, a flexible staking program, and the Trade2Earn program.

The FX Guys project also offers a prop firm funding program for talented traders. The program allows traders access to up to $500,000 in trading capital. Traders can keep 80% of the profits from this funding program, with the platform receiving 20%.

The flexible staking program allows $FXG holders to continue using their staked tokens on the platform while stakers earn up to 20% of their annual trading volume.

The FXGuys Trade2Earn program rewards traders with $FXG tokens each time they initiate a trade, regardless of the trade’s outcome. These tokens can be used for profit or to access advanced tools on the platform.

As FXGuys continues to establish itself among top DeFi coins, its unique programs make it stand out in the crypto scene.

$FXG’s Presale Success: The Prop Firm Coin with 100x Growth Potential

As FXGuys continues to combine the strengths of DeFi, PropFi, and TradFi, the prop firm coin is rapidly establishing itself among the top altcoins in the crypto space.

$FXG is currently in Stage 1 of its presale, with tokens priced at $0.03. Having sold over 132 million tokens so far, the presale is expected to close with a launch price of $0.10.

Additionally, $FXG raised over $1 million during its private presale, showing strong investor confidence. With the potential to grow by 100x post-launch, $FXG is attracting attention as one of the top DeFi coins in the crypto market.

To find out more about FXGuys follow the links below:

Website | Whitepaper | Socials | Audit

Exclusive FXGuys Promo Code:

USE PROP10 FOR 10% BONUS