As Potential 10% Dip Looms for Sui Post-High, Investors Turn Attention to this Broker-backed Crypto

Sui (Sui) recently marked a fresh ATH (all-time high) of $2.35. Though this uptick has delighted investors, giving them sizable gains, a technical pattern shows that SUI might be poised for an extended correction. According to analysis, this decline could lead to a potential 10% further decline in its price.

Another new broker-backed crypto, FX Guys ($FXG), commands massive attention as its presale records about 104 million token sales. Its Trade2Earn model impressively allows users to earn tokens for every trade they execute on the platform. FXGuys is quickly becoming a top blockchain and trading token for new and experienced crypto investors.

This article covers why investors are flocking to this new crypto ICO amidst the potential dip looming for Sui post-high.

>>>BUY $FXG TOKENS HERE<<<<

Sui (SUI): Bearish Indicators Point to Potential 10% Dip

Sui is on the verge of a potential price drop, with technical indicators suggesting a 10% decline to $1.83. After hitting an all-time high of $2.35 on October 14, the top DeFi token has struggled to maintain upward momentum. The bearish outlook is supported by SUI slipping below its lower trendline support and a negative shift in the Bull Bear Power (BBP).

The daily chart also shows a negative MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), signaling that sellers are in control. If market conditions worsen, SUI could drop as low as $1.50. Sui trades around $1.95, down 16% from its recent high.

FX Guys ($FXG): Records Increasing Token Demand

The FX Guys presale has sold nearly $104 million in investments in three stages, including the seed and private stages. The $FXG token initially sold for $0.01 but has shot up to $0.03 in the current first public sale round. This quick rise indicates the likelihood of a massive rally once the presale crypto goes live at least at $0.1.

FX Guys combines the reliability of Traditional Finance with the advancements of Decentralized Finance. This presale crypto project will provide users with access to real capital for trading. Its rich ecosystem includes a multi-asset trading platform for crypto, forex, indices, and commodities.

The rewards from the FX Guys Trade2Earn model can be converted into trading perks like increased drawdown limits. Users can earn passively by staking their tokens and also gain a share of the platform’s annual trading profit. The protocol’s no-KYC requirement ensures setting up your account to enjoy presale profits is seamless and private.

Conclusion

Market conditions suggest that Sui’s price might decline further, which its bears already influence. It is already 16% down from the new all-time high it reached last week. FXGuys is grabbing investors’ attention with its potential for blockchain and trading profitability.

The new crypto ICO allows investors to tap into a wide array of digital assets with higher capital and reduced risks. To partake in this appealing investment, visit The FX Guys’ website and create an account for new users. Regarding reliability, your investments and information are secure as FXGuys has successfully reviewed its smart contract with SolidProof.

To find out more about FXGuys follow the links below:

Website | Whitepaper | Socials | Audit

Exclusive FXGuys Promo Code:

USE PROP10 FOR 10% BONUS