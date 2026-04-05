Solana (SOL) Targets $100, But Investors Track This New Crypto Under $1

As the crypto market gains strength in 2026, Solana (SOL) is once again drawing attention with analysts pointing toward a potential move to the $100 level. Known for its speed and scalability, Solana has remained one of the most watched large-cap assets, especially as its ecosystem continues to expand.

At the same time, many investors are not just focusing on established names. The search for the best crypto to buy now is increasingly shifting toward cheap crypto and new crypto projects that offer higher upside potential. This is where emerging tokens under $1 are starting to dominate discussions.

Solana’s Push Toward $100 and Market Impact

Solana’s growth is closely tied to its network activity. As more developers build on its blockchain and more users interact with its ecosystem, demand for SOL tends to increase. This has positioned it as one of the top crypto assets with both strong fundamentals and continued adoption.

If SOL approaches the $100 mark, it would signal renewed confidence in the broader market. Historically, such movements from major assets often trigger capital rotation into smaller projects, particularly top crypto under $1 that are still early in their lifecycle.

However, like many established cryptocurrencies, Solana’s size also means that significant price gains require substantial capital inflows. This is why investors looking for faster growth are exploring low-cost crypto alternatives that can deliver higher percentage returns.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

One project gaining traction alongside this trend is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Positioned as a new crypto under $1, MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in presale phase 7, having already grown 300% from its initial $0.01 price since Q1 2025.

The project has raised over $21 million, attracted more than 19,000 holders, and sold more than 850 million tokens. These metrics highlight strong early adoption, placing it among the top new crypto projects being closely watched by investors.

What sets Mutuum Finance apart is its focus on utility. Its V1 launch on the Sepolia testnet allows users to engage with a decentralized lending and borrowing platform. Participants can interact with mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidity pools involving ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK, while also exploring key metrics like APY and loan-to-value ratios.

This transition toward functionality is significant because it demonstrates real-world application, making MUTM more than just another cheap crypto coin.

Why Investors Are Tracking This Low-Cost Crypto

The growing interest in Mutuum Finance reflects a broader shift in investor behavior. Instead of focusing solely on large-cap assets, many are identifying new crypto opportunities that are still early but already showing strong development.

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap further supports this narrative. Plans for a native stablecoin, Layer 2 integration, and a buy-and-distribute mechanism indicate a long-term strategy focused on ecosystem expansion and sustainability.

For investors searching for the next crypto to explode, this combination of early-stage pricing and ongoing development is particularly appealing. It represents a chance to enter before wider market recognition, which is often where the largest gains occur.

Balancing Established Growth With Early Opportunities

The comparison between Solana and Mutuum Finance highlights two different investment approaches. Solana offers established infrastructure, strong adoption, and continued growth potential. Mutuum Finance, on the other hand, represents a cheap crypto with early-stage positioning and higher upside potential.

For many investors, the strategy is not about choosing one over the other. Instead, it involves balancing exposure between top crypto assets and new crypto under $1 to capture both stability and growth.

Positioning for the Next Market Move

As Solana (SOL) targets higher price levels, the broader market is likely to follow. This creates opportunities not just in established assets, but also in emerging projects that are still building momentum.

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself within this trend, combining structured presale growth, strong adoption metrics, and a developing DeFi ecosystem. For those exploring the best crypto to buy now, it represents a project that is still early but already gaining traction.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance