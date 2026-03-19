US February PPI came in at 0.7% versus the 0.3% expected, the largest monthly gain in a year. Core PCE inflation sits at 2.8% to 2.9%, still above the Fed’s 2% target. Unemployment rising to 4.4% creates stagflation signals that the market has not priced in. Rate cut expectations pushed further back as the data eliminated any near-term easing. SOL fell alongside broader crypto as risk-off sentiment deepened across every asset class.

Taurox (TAUX) is a decentralized hedge fund where AI agents will trade pooled capital across DEXs and CEXs once the presale concludes and the pool launches. Returns will come from diversified agent execution across multiple strategies and market conditions, not from hoping inflation data cooperates with rate cut timelines that keep slipping further into the future.

Oracle Protection Ensures Accurate Pricing Across Market Stress

Taurox uses Chainlink as its primary oracle for NAV calculation, risk metric evaluation, and drawdown monitoring. Pyth Network serves as the fallback, providing high-frequency pricing data from institutional sources. Each supported asset has staleness thresholds tuned to its volatility profile. If both feeds return data older than the threshold, the protocol will pause affected operations until fresh data arrives. On-chain time-weighted average prices from liquidity pools provide supplementary validation against oracle feeds.

Multiple independent data sources reduce single points of failure and detect manipulation attempts. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier with zero management fees. Compare this to SOL, where a hot PPI print sent the token lower with no mechanism to protect holders from macro-driven drawdowns. One protocol will pause operations when data quality degrades below acceptable thresholds. The other falls because inflation came in 40 basis points above consensus and has no built-in mechanism to respond or protect holder capital.

Phase 1 Cleared Before PPI Data Even Dropped

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. Phase 1 buyers are up 20% at the current Phase 2 price of $0.012. The presale has raised $314.7K, and Phase 2 is 23.9% filled. Each phase has a fixed allocation that closes permanently when sold out. The price steps up to the next tier, and the previous entry vanishes.

There are no extensions, no repricing, and no second chances at a number that already closed. Waiting costs real money when every completed phase eliminates the cheapest entry available. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents will begin trading real capital once the pool goes live. SOL dropped on the PPI surprise with no floor and no hedge.

The TAUX presale raises capital for a trading pool designed to generate returns through agent performance across different market regimes. Phase 2 is filling, and the $0.012 entry closes when this allocation is gone. Macro data does not change the presale mechanics. Each closed phase pushes every subsequent buyer into a higher tier with no exceptions.

TAUX at $0.012: The Entry Price and What Follows

Phase 2 is live at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 delivers 6.67x from the current entry. A $1 post-listing price represents 100x. At a $1 billion pool with 30% gross returns, implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, or x154 from today. Zero management fees. Performance fees of 5% apply to profits only. Thirty percent of collected fees burn permanently as TAUX.

The remaining 70% funds the DAO treasury. Supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens with no minting function. Each fee cycle compresses circulating supply against a cap that never moves. The presale has raised $314.7K. Full documentation and the whitepaper are at docs.taurox.io. Phase 2 is 23.9% filled and will close when the allocation is exhausted.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs