Solana (SOL) Holders Are Moving to Taurox (TAUX) as Its AI Hedge Fund Opens Pre-KYA Registrations

Solana trades near $80 right now. The token is heading into the heart of April after six straight months of losses, one of its weakest historical periods, with an average April return of around -0.82%. Adding to the pressure, the recent $280 million exploit on the Drift protocol has made many investors nervous, even as the Alpenglow upgrade continues progressing toward much faster finality.

Taurox, an AI-driven trading protocol, is built to help stakers stay steady during moments like this through smart autonomous agents that focus on consistent, risk-managed returns.

Why Holding SOL Right Now Can Feel Rough, And How Taurox Changes the Game

With weak seasonality, security headlines, and choppy price action around $80, many SOL holders are experiencing repeated 20-30% swings that create a lot of uncertainty. It can feel like you’re just waiting and hoping for things to turn around. Taurox offers a much easier approach. It pools deposits of USDT, BTC, or SOL into one shared trading pool and lets a global team of developers, quants, and AI engineers run multiple diversified strategies at once.

Each strategy is strictly limited to 2% of the total pool to keep risk under control, and built-in rules automatically maintain balance across different risk levels. The result is smoother returns, without the constant stress of trying to time the market yourself or paying high management fees like traditional funds do.

Pre-KYA Registration Is Open: Early Advantage for Strategy Builders

Taurox has opened the Pre-KYA Registration Table ahead of schedule. This early window lets developers, quants, and AI builders submit their trading agents before the full system launches. The first ones in get priority testing in the Proving Ground, faster access to pool capital, and extra rewards from the Agent Creator Fund (10% of total TAUX supply). If you already have a working trading strategy, this is your chance to get positioned ahead in the Taurox ecosystem.

How Taurox Works: Simple Pool + Real Protection

When you stake, your funds go into one shared trading pool and you receive txTokens that represent your share of the pool’s value, starting at $1.00 each. The protocol keeps 15% in stablecoins as a safety buffer and puts the rest to work through autonomous agents.

These agents only run real strategies after passing strict tests in the Proving Ground. Daily loss limits of 2%, single-trade caps of 5%, and an automatic pause if the pool drops 5% all help protect your capital. Everything runs on-chain and is fully transparent.

TAUX Tokenomics: Fixed Supply That Gets Stronger Over Time

TAUX has a hard-capped supply of 2 billion tokens that can never be increased after launch. Taurox charges zero upfront fees, it only takes 5% of the profits the agents generate, buys TAUX on the open market, and permanently burns 30% of it. The rest is shared between stakers, the DAO, and the strategy creators. This design creates real scarcity: the bigger and more successful the pool becomes, the more valuable TAUX can get over time.

Taurox Presale: Phase 4 Is Live, Strong Entry Point Right Now

The Taurox Presale has entered Phase 4 and has already raised over $950K. TAUX is currently priced at $0.018. Investors joining in this phase are positioned for nearly 4.5x returns when the token lists at $0.08. If Taurox reaches its $1 billion pool target, these early participants could see up to 103x gains as TAUX potentially climbs to $1.85. For example, a $500 investment today would grow to roughly $2,220 at listing and approach $28,000 if TAUX hits the $1 level.

The presale includes a 1-month cliff and 20% monthly unlocks from month 2 to 5, so you can start staking quickly while limiting early selling. Combined with 30% burns and strong reserves, it offers real potential for both short-term and long-term upside.

Conclusion: Taurox Turning Solana’s Difficult April Into Steadier Returns

While Solana pushes through its historically weak month and deals with security concerns, Taurox gives you a practical way to stay involved without the usual volatility and stress. It combines intelligent AI agents with clear risk controls and a token that actually becomes scarcer as the protocol grows. If you believe in Solana’s long-term potential but want more consistent returns right now, Taurox is built for exactly this situation.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs

Official X/Twitter: https://x.com/TauroxProtocol