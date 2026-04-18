Solana Price Stalls Near $87 as Pepeto Presale Crosses $9M and 100x Listing Forecasts Build

Solana ETFs crossed $1 billion in total assets this month and Goldman Sachs holds $108 million in SOL exposure, but the solana price still sits 70% below its all time high and trapped in a $75 to $93 range for two months. Institutional money is accumulating, but the upside from $87 to the most bullish near term target of $150 delivers roughly 1.7x. Pepeto has pulled in more than $9 million during extreme fear readings, and the presale stays open until the confirmed Binance listing arrives and shuts that entry for good.

Solana ETFs Cross $1 Billion in Assets as Fed Nominee Reveals SOL Holdings

Solana ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets under management in April with Bitwise’s BSOL fund holding $620 million of the total, according to Invezz. The solana price briefly touched $90 this week before pulling back to $87 as broader crypto stayed range bound amid a $450 million BTC sell wall near $76,000, per CoinGecko. Separately, Kevin Warsh, the nominee for Federal Reserve chair, disclosed SOL holdings in his portfolio, giving the token another signal of serious institutional crossover at the highest levels of financial leadership.

How SOL and Early Stage Tokens Are Splitting Capital in This Market

Pepeto

While institutional capital rotates into SOL through ETFs and regulated products, Pepeto is building something that gives the retail investor a faster path to returns than any ETF wrapper can offer. The network runs a cross chain bridge that carries tokens between six blockchains without charging a fee and a risk scorer that audits every contract before capital goes in, which means the same protections large wallets use are now available to anyone making a presale entry for the first time. These tools already run today, shaped by a former Binance expert on the development team who helped build the kind of trading infrastructure that institutional desks depend on.

More than $9 million has entered the presale during a fear index that normally sends retail running from new positions, and that capital tells a clearer story than any whitepaper could. The token sits at $0.0000001864 while staking at 182% APY runs alongside the bridge and the scorer, giving holders a way to grow their stack while they wait for the listing. When that Binance listing happens, the entry closes permanently and volume begins against a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens with zero new minting.

The solana price from $87 needs months of grinding past resistance before any analyst target comes into range. Pepeto needs one confirmed event, and analysts project 100x returns from the listing alone. Each presale stage pushes the cost higher and narrows the window further, and the wallets entering now are positioned to collect what every post listing buyer pays a higher cost to chase. That capital moved in during fear because those wallets recognize what a confirmed listing does to a token with working products and a team that already created a coin worth billions.

Solana Price Prediction

SOL trades near $87 after gaining 5% on the week, according to CoinGecko. The token sits 70% below its all time high of $293 reached in January 2025 and has been stuck between $75 and $93 for two months. Solana ETFs pulled in nearly $1 billion in total flows since launch, with Bitwise’s BSOL holding $620 million, per Invezz.

InvestingHaven targets $150 by year end if the $80 support holds and the Firedancer upgrade ships. On the bearish side, the Drift Protocol exploit drained $285 million in early April and knocked confidence across the DeFi layer. The solana price prediction for April targets $90 to $110 in a best case, but the $93 resistance and macro headwinds remain the barriers that need to break first.

Conclusion

The solana price outlook has real institutional backing and the $1 billion in ETF assets proves serious capital is watching SOL. But the strongest returns in any cycle have never begun with buying after institutions have already filed and the move has already started. The presale tokens that delivered 100x were bought while the entry was still open, not after the listing made them available to everyone.

Every early SOL holder built wealth by making one move while the window was open, and the same window sits open now through the Pepeto official website. One path leads to the returns the listing delivers, and the other means watching the solana price recover from outside after the entry is gone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the solana price target for 2026?

Targets sit between $150 and $200 if $80 holds. The Pepeto official website has a presale analysts project could exceed the solana price outlook.

Why are SOL ETFs growing?

SOL ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets as institutional demand rises, but SOL still sits 70% below its all time high.

Is Pepeto a good entry now?

More than $9 million raised during fear with a confirmed Binance listing means presale holders collect returns the solana price from $87 cannot deliver.