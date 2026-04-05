Solana Price Projection 2026: Here’s Why SOL Is Down 50% in 12 Months

The current state of the market has left many long-term participants searching for answers as the second quarter of 2026 begins. While certain pockets of the sector show resilience, one of the former leaders is struggling to maintain its footing. The sharp decline in value over the last year has not been a sudden event but rather a slow erosion of confidence. This downward trend suggests that the internal mechanics of the ecosystem are facing a test that many did not see coming. As the shadows of past successes fade, a new group of platforms is beginning to emerge from the background.

Solana (SOL)

As of April 4, 2026, Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $78 (roughly 296 PLN). The network currently holds a market cap of about $44 billion, which remains a significant figure but reflects a massive drop from its peak of over $200 in early 2025. The price action has been dominated by a series of lower highs, indicating that the buyers are losing their strength. This pressure is largely due to a combination of heavy sell-offs from large holders and a decrease in the volume of new users joining the network to use its services.

Technical data shows that SOL is facing a very dense resistance zone between $85 and $92. This area has repeatedly acted as a ceiling, preventing any meaningful recovery throughout the first quarter. Below the current price, the primary support level sits at $75. If this floor fails to hold, analysts warn that the next major stop could be near $60. The market is currently in a state of high caution, as the network struggles to find a fresh spark to ignite a new wave of interest.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While older networks are facing hurdles, a new protocol called Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining significant ground. This project is currently in its community distribution phase, with a token price set at $0.04. This follows a steady growth path from its starting price of $0.01 at the beginning of 2025, marking a 300% increase for early participants. The project has already raised over $21.4 million and has secured more than 19,200 individual holders.

Mutuum Finance is building a specialized hub for automated lending and capital management. Unlike older systems that focus on simple trading, this protocol is designed to handle complex financial tasks without a central middleman. It uses a dual-market design that includes both Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) tools. This level of technical depth is attracting a lot of attention as the project moves toward its confirmed launch price of $0.06.

Price Predictions and Market Contrast

The future outlook for Solana is currently quite bearish among several analysts. A bad price prediction suggests that SOL could drop toward $55 by the end of 2026 if the current trend continues. The primary limitation for the network is its reliance on high-volume trading that has recently cooled off. Without a new reason for users to lock up their funds, the constant inflation of the token supply is putting more weight on the price than it can carry. This creates a situation where even good news is often met with more selling.

In contrast, Mutuum Finance has a much more positive projection for the coming year. Analysts believe that MUTM could see a 1,500% increase, with some price targets reaching $0.60 by the end of 2027. This better outlook is based on the fact that the project is still in an early stage with a much lower market cap. Because it is focused on a specific and growing niche of the market, a smaller amount of new capital can lead to a much larger move in value compared to a giant like Solana.

V1 Protocol Launch and Roadmap Plans

The V1 protocol for Mutuum Finance is already live on the testnet, providing a functional system for the community to verify. This version includes active liquidity pools for major assets like ETH and USDT. When users provide liquidity to these pools, they receive mtTokens as interest-bearing receipts. These tokens grow in value over time as the protocol collects fees. For example, a user supplying $1,000 in liquidity could see a real yield of 12% to 18% based on the actual demand for loans in the system.

The roadmap for the rest of 2026 is very active. It includes the launch of a native stablecoin that will be backed by the assets held within the protocol. To keep the whole system safe, the protocol uses a strict 75% LTV (Loan-to-Value) ratio and automated bots that monitor the hub around the clock. The project has already finished a full manual code review by Halborn Security and maintains a high safety score. To keep the community involved, a 24-hour board rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus, ensuring the ecosystem stays vibrant and growing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance