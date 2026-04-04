Solana price prediction faces pressure as miners sell BTC to fund AI pivots, while Pepeto emerges as the most promising presale of 2026.

Bitcoin miners are selling holdings to fund a full pivot into AI infrastructure, signaling that the smartest operators in crypto are repositioning for what comes next. The market corrects while the companies that built this industry already build the next version. That energy is flowing into Pepeto, which has raised above $8.1 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing while large caps sit deep in drawdowns with no listing catalyst ahead.

Bitcoin Miners Sell BTC to Fund AI Infrastructure Transition

Bitcoin miners are becoming AI infrastructure giants by converting mining operations into data centers for AI workloads, selling BTC reserves to fund the shift, according to MEXC. Coinpedia reported that the AI token category grew 30% in one month, climbing from $14.13 billion to $19 billion in combined market cap. The pivot confirms crypto operators see AI integration as the next revenue driver, and projects combining real tools with confirmed exchange listings sit where capital moves fastest.

Solana Price Prediction, LINK Outlook, and Why Pepeto Is the Presale Drawing Whale Attention

Pepeto Combines Real Tools With a Confirmed Listing and the Market Already Noticed

Pepeto is the project where technology is not a promise on a roadmap, it is live infrastructure investors can test before they commit. The PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every token before your money enters, scanning for hidden traps and delivering a clear reading that turns contract research into a single step. The zero fee swap engine processes trades across any chain without charging a fee, keeping every dollar of your entry intact while other exchanges carve costs off your position.

A cofounder who engineered the original Pepe token leads the team, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team building the confirmed listing infrastructure. The full supply of 420 trillion tokens passed a completed SolidProof audit, confirming the code is clean before any exchange candle opens. With above $8.1 million raised during extreme market fear, the presale proves that calculated wallets already see the outcome and are positioning before the crowd arrives.

If meme coins with no tools rose more than 100x on hype alone, a project with working exchange infrastructure and a confirmed Binance listing carries return math that turns this correction into the best entry of the cycle, and every day without entering is a day closer to the listing that removes this price forever.

Solana price outlook

Solana trades near $80, roughly 73% below its all time high of $293.31, with six consecutive losing months since October 2025. Spot SOL ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets, but the Drift exploit draining $270 million in April damaged confidence, according to BeInCrypto. Support sits at $80, and a head and shoulders pattern targets $73 if that breaks.

A $46 billion cap means even a return to $100 delivers 25% from here, modest compared to what presale to listing math produces.

Chainlink price outlook

Chainlink trades near $8.65, roughly 84% below its all time high of $52.70, while its CCIP protocol achieved $18 billion in monthly transfer volume with 62% quarter over quarter growth, according to CoinEdition. The Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca, and on chain data from Glassnode shows the MVRV ratio near historic lows, signaling the token is undervalued.

Despite strong fundamentals, a $6.3 billion market cap and an 84% drawdown mean recovery takes time that presale entries with confirmed listings do not need.

Miners Pivoting to AI Proves the Market Is Evolving While Pepeto Catches the Wave

Bitcoin miners selling BTC to build AI infrastructure proves the operators who built this market see the correction as a transition, not an ending. Solana at $80 and Chainlink at $8.65 carry strong fundamentals, but climbing from 73% and 84% drawdowns is a slow road back. Above $8.1 million raised on the Pepeto official website during fear proves calculated wallets already see the outcome. Early Solana holders who followed whale movements into SOL at cycle lows all say they were uncertain and wish they committed more. The same whale signal is flashing into Pepeto, and the wallets following it are looking at returns the uncertain ones will spend this cycle wishing they had.

Step into the Pepeto official website now before the Binance listing closes the entry that turns into the return you will remember.

FAQ

What is the solana price prediction for 2026?

Analysts project SOL between $80 and $140 for 2026, but Pepeto’s presale to listing path offers return potential no large cap recovery can match.

How does Pepeto compare to established coins like LINK?

Pepeto has working tools and a confirmed listing, while LINK recovers from an 84% drawdown, and the Pepeto official website shows presale progress live.

Can presale tokens outperform large caps during corrections?

Presale tokens with confirmed listings create fresh price discovery independent from the slow recovery large caps must travel.