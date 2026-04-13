Firedancer just went live at one million transactions per second on SOL, and the Solana price prediction still shows a token pinned at $83.19 after falling 35% from its 2025 peak. The network processed record DEX volume of $8.6 billion in March, yet nothing has pushed SOL above the $85 resistance where every rally stalls.

The search for what comes next led here, and the answer is not the token with the upgrade but the entry with the confirmed listing. Pepeto has attracted more than $8.8 million during a Fear and Greed reading of 16 with working exchange tools and the founder who created the first Pepe token behind the project.

Solana Price Prediction After Firedancer Hits One Million TPS

Firedancer, the new validator client from Jump Crypto, went live on Solana at one million transactions per second, making it the fastest execution layer in production, according to CoinDesk. Solana’s DEX volume hit $8.6 billion in March, up 27.8% from February, driven by Polymarket and QuickSwap activity on the network, according to The Market Periodical.

Despite record throughput and volume, the Solana price prediction remains stuck because the token sits at $83.19 with resistance at $85 and $100 blocking the path higher. The network ships performance, but the market prices tokens on capital demand, not transactions per second.

SOL Outlook and the Presale That Already Has Its Catalyst

Pepeto

While the Solana price prediction waits for throughput to convert into price action, early wallets acted on a different entry before the crowd had reason to look. Pepeto is constructing a zero fee marketplace for meme coin trading that works today, not after another upgrade cycle. The risk scorer catches bad contracts before capital enters, and the bridge links chains at zero cost so positions stay flexible across every network.

The platform already runs and does not need a Firedancer moment to justify the entry, because the confirmed Binance listing is the one event that delivers the return. The founder who created the first Pepe token assembled this with 420 trillion tokens, the same supply that carried PEPE to $11 billion with zero trading tools behind it.

The presale has attracted more than $8.8 million with tokens at $0.000000186, and that capital flowing at a Fear reading of 16 proves wallets that calculated the outcome before the crowd arrives. Holders earn 184% APY staking while the listing approaches, and SolidProof verified every contract on the platform.

This entry has a higher ceiling than the SOL outlook because a working exchange sits behind it, and analysts project 100x returns from presale to listing. The SOL forecast offers a best case 39% to $114 over months, but the presale delivers its return in one confirmed event.

Solana Price Prediction

SOL trades at $83.19, down 35% from its 2025 peak and 84% below the estimated ceiling near $520 that some long range models target, according to CoinGecko. Firedancer has not lifted the token despite record throughput. Forecasting models suggest $114.72 by the end of 2026, a 39% gain from here.

Resistance sits at $85 and a larger wall at $100 that has rejected every attempt since January. The Alpenglow consensus upgrade is expected later in 2026 to cut finality to one second, but SOL needs capital rotation into altcoins to break its range. The SOL forecast math reveals that even a 39% gain is average compared to what presale entries deliver through one listing event, and the massive market cap limits any chance of a 100x return.

Conclusion

The search for the Solana price prediction led here, and the answer that the search was pointing toward is not the token with the fastest network but the presale with the confirmed listing. Early wallets acted before the crowd had reason to search, and entering Pepeto during this Fear reading of 16 is the same move at the same moment that built wealth in every previous cycle.

The Pepeto official website is where that entry still exists while SOL grinds through $85 resistance, and the presale price disappears permanently when the listing opens and that window closes for good.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the Solana price prediction for 2026?

Models target $114.72 by year end, a 39% gain, but resistance at $85 and $100 must break first for any rally to take hold.

Does Firedancer change the Solana price prediction?

One million TPS is a record, but SOL dropped after the launch, showing throughput alone does not drive token price without capital rotation.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than SOL right now?

Pepeto offers a confirmed Binance listing with 100x projections and zero fee tools, details on the Pepeto official website, while SOL offers 39% over months.