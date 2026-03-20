US spot crypto ETFs pulled in over $32 billion in 2025, with Bitcoin ETFs alone capturing $21.4 billion and Ethereum ETFs adding $9.6 billion. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust brought in $24.7 billion, leaving every other fund behind. This level of institutional support reshapes everything, including the solana price and every token in the ecosystem. For those following Solana Price News, these changes are particularly important to watch.

With institutional money validating the entire crypto space, Pepeto is the presale that stands to benefit most when the next wave of capital flows in. The project has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and exchange listings are approaching. While the Shiba Inu price prediction gets attention, Pepeto is where the real returns are being built right now.

US crypto ETFs climb to $32 billion, confirming institutional conviction

Bitcoin spot ETFs dominated with $21.4 billion in net inflows while Ethereum ETFs quadrupled their previous numbers to grab $9.6 billion. Even new Solana ETFs locked in $765 million since their launch. This institutional capital creates the foundation for strong rallies across the space, and the solana price alongside every altcoin stands to benefit.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as hot PPI data and Iran tensions hit risk assets. The solana price fell to $85 as the Fear and Greed Index plunged to 23.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $72,483 on March 18 before sliding further. Ethereum fell 5.2% to $2,193 while the total crypto market cap contracted to $2.49 trillion.

Pepeto: The presale that could create the next millionaires

Pepeto is absolutely crushing it in the presale market right now, with $8.1 million raised from thousands of wallets while the rest of the market is still sleeping on this monster opportunity at $0.000000186.

The exchange ecosystem lets you swap tokens across chains through PepetoSwap, move assets between blockchains through Pepeto Bridge, and trade on a complete platform through Pepeto Exchange, all close to ready for public launch by the PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion coin.

SolidProof already audited the smart contract and gave it the green light, over 4 billion tokens have been burned from the supply, and staking at 196% APY is locking what remains.

This is the most exciting presale in crypto right now because you are getting a real exchange ecosystem that solves problems millions of traders face every single day, and you are getting in at ground floor pricing before exchange listings bring the solana price conversation back to why people should have bought Pepeto instead.

Shiba Inu price prediction for 2026

SHIB is trading at $0.0000055 on March 19 after grinding through a brutal correction. The Shiba Inu price prediction is still watched closely as institutional money validates crypto through ETF inflows. Conservative targets point toward $0.000010 to $0.000015, which represents decent upside. But the solana price alongside SHIB both need billions in fresh capital to deliver meaningful percentage returns. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers the kind of entry that built the DOGE and SHIB millionaires in prior cycles.

PEPE update

PEPE is trading around $0.0000042 on March 19 after the broad correction hit meme coins hard. With institutional money flowing into crypto products, meme coins could rally if retail traders rush back in. Some see PEPE pushing toward $0.0000060 to $0.0000080 once conditions align. But the solana price alongside PEPE both represent large cap math where even 100% gains require tens of billions. Pepeto’s presale math works on a completely different scale.

Bottom line

Throughout every cycle, the people who built generational wealth found the right project before the crowd showed up. The solana price and every large cap token need billions in fresh capital just to move, but Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three exchange products approaching launch is still at ground floor pricing. This is the kind of entry that built the early DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE millionaires, and it will not last once exchange listings arrive.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Can SHIB still deliver big returns from here? The Shiba Inu outlook shows upside but Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers far greater return math.

How does the solana price affect presale demand? When SOL corrects, capital rotates into presales like Pepeto for maximum upside.

Can Pepeto outperform established meme coins? With a PEPE cofounder and three exchange products, many see Pepeto delivering returns meme coins cannot.