Solana Price Hits $150 Resistance as Pepeto Crosses $9.2M Before Listing

Visa settled its first USDC payments on SOL this week, and $1 billion in spot Solana ETF money now sits across Bitwise and Fidelity funds. The Solana price prediction from Standard Chartered targets $250 by December, but SOL still trades at $85.93 after losing 70% from its January 2025 high near $296. While large caps recover slowly, Pepeto crossed $9.2 million raised during extreme fear as buyers chase the returns only a listing event can deliver.

Visa Settles USDC on Solana as Spot ETF Funds Cross $1 Billion

Visa launched USDC settlement on Solana with US banks Cross River and Lead Bank on April 16, marking the first time a major payment processor used SOL for live banking transfers, according to CoinDesk. The same week, combined holdings across the Bitwise BSOL and Fidelity FSOL spot Solana ETFs crossed $1 billion for the first time, as reported by CoinGecko. The Solana price prediction debate now centers on institutional flows, but SOL at $85.93 still sits far below its peak and the distance between Wall Street interest and token price keeps growing.

Where Smart Capital Is Moving While the Solana Outlook Takes Shape

Pepeto

The Solana price prediction conversation keeps coming back to ETF flows and Firedancer timelines. But the deeper signal is what wallets are doing with capital that cannot wait months for SOL to grind toward $150. Pepeto crossed $9.2 million raised while the Fear and Greed Index stayed below 30, and a confirmed Binance listing sits ahead.

Growing demand for meme coins with working products has pulled more buyers into the presale. The team built a full platform that gives every holder what they need before and after listing. PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees so the returns other platforms take stay with the person who earned them, and the bridge moves tokens across chains at zero cost so nobody loses money on a transfer.

Every tool already runs live, which is why trust keeps building around Pepeto because this reaches far past a short flip. SolidProof audited every contract before a single dollar went in. Staking at 181% APY quietly grows each position while the presale stays open, and the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to billions with zero products now leads Pepeto with 420 trillion tokens and three working tools.

Because the platform generates constant demand, analysts project Pepeto to reach 100x to 300x once the Binance listing opens trading. That explains why more than $9.2 million entered during the worst fear this cycle has produced. The Solana price prediction gives SOL roughly 75% upside to reach $150, but the gap between the presale entry at $0.0000001864 and a confirmed listing carries returns that SOL would need years to match, and that window gets smaller with every wallet that joins.

Solana Price Prediction

SOL trades at $85.93 per CoinMarketCap, down 70% from its $296 all time high reached in January 2025. Standard Chartered cut its 2026 target to $250 citing slower recovery, while InvestingHaven places the range at $75 to $150 for the year. The Firedancer upgrade with 1 million transactions per second capacity is set for the second half of 2026 and remains the biggest catalyst on the Solana price prediction calendar. Support holds at $80 with resistance at $100, and the Supertrend indicator confirms $79.67 as the floor. If SOL clears $100, a path toward $150 opens, but from $85.93 that ceiling gives roughly 75% upside over months. The outlook stays positive, but the return math from current levels cannot compete with what a presale entry delivers when a confirmed listing fires.

Conclusion

The Solana price prediction picture is clear, and even though Visa payments and $1 billion in ETF money push SOL toward recovery, the biggest returns in crypto right now are being built somewhere else. Pepeto enters the listing window with a live platform and more than $9.2 million raised during extreme fear. The Binance listing turns presale wallets into wealth the same way early SOL holders turned entries below $1 into generational money, and those holders all say they wish they had bought more. Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with audited contracts is that same setup forming again. Entering the Pepeto official website presale now is how to collect when the listing fires, and missing this could carry a cost greater than any Solana price prediction target on any chart.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the current Solana price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $250 for SOL by year end while InvestingHaven projects a range of $75 to $150. SOL trades at $85.93 , and the Firedancer upgrade in the second half of 2026 remains the key catalyst.

How does Visa USDC settlement affect the Solana price prediction?

Visa settling payments on Solana adds real banking demand to the network, and $1 billion in ETF money strengthens the SOL outlook heading into summer.

Is Pepeto a strong presale to enter before its Binance listing?

More than $9.2 million raised during extreme fear shows where serious capital is flowing. Visit the Pepeto official website to see why analysts project 100x from the confirmed listing.