Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Pepeto Targets Bigger Returns

Rakuten Wallet just opened SHIB trading for 44 million users across Japan, and exchange reserves dropped to a record low of 80.9 trillion tokens. The shiba inu price prediction is picking up attention. This is because real world payment access combined with shrinking supply is the kind of setup that preceded every major meme coin rally. At the same time, Pepeto keeps filling rounds past $9 million raised. SHIB holders wait for the Rakuten demand to move the price. The gap between a recovery play and a presale entry before a confirmed listing is where the decision sits.

Rakuten Wallet Listing Adds Fuel to the Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Rakuten Wallet confirmed on April 15 that it will support SHIB spot trading against the Japanese yen. This gives the token access to over 44 million registered users according to U.Today.

Users will buy SHIB using Rakuten Points and spend it across five million merchant locations. This marks the first time a major Asian payment network connected directly to a meme coin. At the same time, exchange reserves fell to a record low of 80.9 trillion SHIB according to Coinpaper. This tightens available supply at the exact moment fresh retail demand opens up. In addition, BTC strength above $76,260 adds broad tailwind to the entire meme sector.

The SHIB Outlook and the Presale Entry Competing for the Same Capital

Pepeto

SHIB just got a massive retail door opened in Japan, but the price still needs volume and breakout confirmation before the shiba inu price prediction models move higher. Pepeto already passed that stage. This is because the capital is in, the tools are running, and the Binance listing removes the guessing.

Pepeto is a presale entry designed to bring full exchange grade protection to every holder through working tools that go live before the token even lists. The exchange runs a risk scanner that reviews contracts and exposes hidden dangers before a wallet commits a single token. Moreover, a bridge carries holdings across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without charging anything. PepetoSwap handles every swap without taking fees. This means the holder keeps full value of each trade instead of losing pieces to middlemen.

In a market where one bad contract can drain a wallet in seconds, Pepeto stands between the holder and that risk. This happens because the tools are already running, not promised for a roadmap nobody reads. The presale has pulled in above $9 million at $$0.0000001865. A cofounder who built the original Pepe coin runs the project with the same 420 trillion supply. The Binance listing is confirmed. In addition, staking at 182% APY grows the position every day the holder waits for the listing candle to arrive.

But presale stages close, and every day closer to listing is a day this price gets harder to reach. The shiba inu price prediction may point to recovery. However, SHIB carries a $3.5 billion cap that limits how far the return can stretch from here. Analysts see 100x to 300x from Pepeto’s current floor. A $2,000 entry at this stage becomes a position worth hundreds of thousands once the exchange opens and volume arrives. The wallets acting now understand that waiting costs more than entering, because the listing turns presale pricing into market pricing forever.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

SHIB trades at $0.0000061 according to CoinMarketCap, down 93% from its all time high of $0.0000861. The Rakuten listing is the first time SHIB earned a fiat gateway in a major Asian economy. In addition, exchange reserves are at a record low of 80.9 trillion tokens.

The shiba inu price prediction from Changelly targets a 2026 range of $0.0000054 to $0.0000081, while CoinCodex sees a more cautious path toward $0.0000034 on the low end.

Charts show SHIB holding $0.0000058 support inside a descending channel. A breakout above $0.0000063 would flip the short term trend according to The Crypto Basic. Even if Rakuten delivers a rally to $0.000010, that is roughly 65% from current levels. Meanwhile, the presale offers multiples that start before the first listing candle.

Conclusion

Based on Pepeto’s working exchange, real holders, and confirmed listing, the shiba inu price prediction adds context. However, the position that delivers results sits at presale pricing. The people who built wealth from SHIB all made one decision. They moved while the entry was still open and the crowd was still debating. That same entry is open right now with Pepeto.

Every shiba inu price prediction conversation keeps circling back to the ceiling a $3.5 billion cap creates, and the wallets that want to break through that ceiling are choosing the presale instead. The developer who launched the original Pepe coin, above $9 million raised during fear, and a confirmed Binance listing are the facts that make this entry the one to act on at the Pepeto official website. You must act before the listing shuts the presale door and today’s price becomes a memory nobody can access again.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the shiba inu price prediction for 2026?

SHIB trades near $0.0000060 with analyst forecasts ranging from $0.0000054 to $0.0000081, supported by the Rakuten Wallet listing and record low exchange reserves.

How does the Rakuten listing affect SHIB?

Rakuten opens SHIB trading for 44 million Japanese users with direct fiat access, which could boost volume and demand if the rollout proceeds as confirmed.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than SHIB right now?

The Pepeto official website has attracted above $9 million in presale capital with a confirmed Binance listing, and the shiba inu price prediction caps returns at percentages while Pepeto’s presale floor offers multiples that a $3.5 billion market cap cannot match.