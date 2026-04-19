Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 82B SHIB Leave Exchanges as Pepeto Gains Momentum

The SHIB price prediction just shifted after 82.5 billion tokens were pulled off exchanges in one day. The wallets making that move are not planning to sell anytime soon. Moreover, a symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed this week adds weight to the case that SHIB is building toward its next move.

The presale filling fastest right now is Pepeto, an exchange built by the original Pepe cofounder. It has pulled in more than $9 million, and the last stage sold out ahead of schedule. This happened as buyers rushed to enter before listing.

SHIB Price Prediction Strengthens as Whale Wallets Accumulate

The SHIB outlook gained a fresh catalyst this week after CoinMarketCap reported 82.5 billion SHIB removed from exchanges in 24 hours. This is the largest single day outflow in months. Big holders are shifting to self custody instead of preparing to sell. This move eases the pressure that held the price near $0.000006. Shibarium’s Layer 3 upgrade and the upcoming FHE privacy feature have added real utility to a token that started as a meme. This is according to Changelly analysts.

SHIB Outlook and the Presale Entry Drawing the Biggest Capital

Pepeto: The Exchange Built by the Pepe Cofounder With a Confirmed Binance Listing

As the market recovers, investors are starting to pick entries with real products over tokens running on hype. Pepeto earns its place because the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin built it as a complete exchange with tools already running. Where most presale projects offer a whitepaper and a promise, Pepeto already delivers products that cut costs and protect positions.

PepetoSwap handles token trades at zero fees, so the cost that normally chips away at returns disappears and every dollar stays working inside the trade. The cross chain bridge connects networks at zero cost. This means capital locked on one chain moves freely without transfer penalties that drain accounts.

Holders earn 181% APY through staking while the confirmed Binance listing draws closer, and the 420 trillion supply matches the original Pepe coin, which reached a multi billion dollar cap with zero products. Analysts project 100x to 300x returns from the current entry of $0.000000186 because the confirmed Binance listing replaces this presale price with a market price, and every wallet that entered before that moment sits on the winning side.

That focus on cutting fees and connecting chains positions Pepeto among the rare presale entries with products that already work. SolidProof has reviewed every contract powering the exchange, so capital coming in today carries full audit protection before trading starts. The presale fills right now, and entering before it closes means collecting the returns instead of watching others celebrate.

SHIB Price Prediction: Can SHIB Break $0.000008 This Year?

SHIB trades at $0.000006 according to CoinMarketCap, holding steady after the 82.5 billion token outflow this week. The RSI sits near 50, showing the market is neither stretched nor exhausted. This leaves room for a move in either direction. Shibarium processes millions of transactions weekly, and the FHE privacy upgrade expected in Q2 2026 could bring serious DeFi activity to the network.

On the bullish side, analysts at Changelly forecast SHIB reaching $0.0000058 by end of April with a potential high of $0.0000098 later in 2026. Resistance sits near $0.0000062, and a close above that level confirms the breakout toward $0.0000080. Losing $0.0000050 support would bring lower targets into focus and signal the building phase has not finished.

Conclusion:

Tokens tied to the SHIB price prediction have been drawing money since January 2026. The 82.5 billion exchange outflow proves the biggest wallets are not waiting for permission. The broader market pushed to $2.70 trillion in total cap this week. The rising tide lifts every token with a listing ahead. The presale position best placed to turn that listing into 100x to 300x returns is Pepeto. This is because this presale price is the entry that turns into the return everyone dreams about.

The last stage sold out with buyers rushing to get in. This one fills as these words are read. Entering before it closes is how to sit on the winning side instead of carrying regret on the Pepeto official website. The project has pulled in over $9 million and the entry price disappears when the Binance listing goes live. Getting in now is the decision. Missing it could be the worst choice of this cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the SHIB price prediction say for 2026?

Analysts forecast SHIB reaching $0.0000098 by late 2026, and the 82.5 billion token exchange outflow shows big wallets are accumulating at current levels.

Why is Pepeto trending alongside the SHIB price prediction?

Pepeto is built by the Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing, and the same capital moving SHIB off exchanges flows into the presale on the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto a stronger play than SHIB right now?

Analysts project 100x to 300x returns because the exchange tools already operate, SolidProof backs every contract, and over $9 million entered ahead of listing.