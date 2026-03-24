SHIB Stays 93% Below Its Peak as the Next Shiba Inu Crosses $8M Before Listing

Shiba Inu made millionaires out of early holders who put in a few hundred dollars in 2020 and watched it climb over 25,000% before the market noticed. A warehouse worker turned $8,000 into retirement money. Two college students split $2,000 and never went back to class. Those stories are documented, and every single one of them happened because someone found the entry before the crowd arrived. The next Shiba Inu story is being written right now. Moreover, the wallets moving into it are not waiting for permission.

Next Shiba Inu Candidate Emerges as SHIB Faces 200 Day Moving Average Resistance

SHIB trades at $0.0000061 (CoinGecko) with the 200 day moving average sitting far above the current price, creating months of resistance from holders who bought higher according to OpenPR. Every breakout attempt stalls on declining volume, and the T. Rowe Price ETF filing (Coinbase) alongside the SEC commodity classification both failed to push SHIB past short term resistance. The meme coin sector lost 75% from its 2024 peak, and the Fear and Greed Index reads 11 today. For traders searching for the next Shiba Inu, the math says looking forward delivers more than hoping backward.

Next Shiba Inu Projects That Could Deliver Early Stage Returns

Pepeto

Pepeto is collecting more than $8 million from wallets that remember what happened to early SHIB holders and want that outcome again. This time the project comes with a full exchange the original Shiba Inu never built. The next Shiba Inu is Pepeto. Furthermore, the gap between SHIB’s $3.6 billion market cap and Pepeto’s presale entry is exactly where the returns that changed lives in 2020 live today. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and watched it reach $7 billion with zero infrastructure is now building PepetoSwap. Every trade runs through the token with zero fees so your capital stops losing value on every transaction.

The risk scorer checks every contract before your money goes near it, giving traders the protection that SHIB holders never had when bad actors flooded the meme coin space in 2021. A former Binance expert on the dev team is directing the platform toward the listing that compresses years of waiting into one event. In addition, SolidProof completed the full audit before a single dollar entered the presale. Holders currently earn 194% APY through staking that compounds daily, building positions that grow. SHIB holders watch their bags sit 93% below the peak with no clear path back. At $0.000000186 with a Binance listing approaching, matching what Pepe achieved with zero products gives presale wallets a 100x return. Pepeto has the exchange infrastructure that the original meme coins never offered.

The wallets entering this presale are the same type that loaded SHIB in 2020 before anyone knew the name, except now they are choosing the project that comes with tools instead of hoping another coin with nothing behind it repeats the same miracle.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB sits at $0.0000061 (CoinGecko), down 93% from its all time high of $0.00008616 reached in October 2021. Shibarium launched as a Layer 2 solution and ShibaSwap provides decentralized trading. However, recovery to the peak requires a 14x move from a $3.6 billion base. Social engagement is shifting toward AI driven narratives according to Santiment data. Every short term bounce faces firm resistance near $0.0000063.

BNB

BNB trades near $632 (CoinMarketCap) and powers the entire Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. The token has proven its staying power through multiple cycles. At a $90 billion market cap, a 2x requires $90 billion more in new capital. BNB delivers stability, not the explosive entry to exit returns that made the original SHIB millionaire stories possible.

Next Shiba Inu Search Points to the Presale Closing Faster Every Week

SHIB is trapped 93% below its peak with resistance blocking every recovery attempt while the Fear Index reads 11 and the entire meme coin sector bleeds market share. That is the exact environment where the next wave of wealth gets built, not from coins trying to climb back but from presale entries positioned before the listing changes everything. Pepeto’s price will explode when the Binance listing arrives. In fact, every wallet entering right now is building the position that replaces the SHIB millionaire stories with something bigger.

The cofounder already proved it once with Pepe’s $7 billion run on zero products. More than $8 million in committed capital says the market believes the second time delivers even more. The presale stages are filling faster every week because the people inside understand what happens when the listing opens this to the full market. The Pepeto official website is where the investors who missed SHIB’s early window are making sure they do not miss this one.

Visit the official website of Pepeto and secure presale access before the next stage fills and the price increases permanently.

FAQ

What could be the next Shiba Inu in this cycle?

Pepeto carries the same meme energy as SHIB with real exchange tools and the original Pepe cofounder building it, making it the strongest next Shiba Inu candidate in 2026.

Why is SHIB struggling to recover from its all time high?

SHIB faces heavy resistance at the 200 day moving average while social interest shifts away from meme coins, and recovery requires massive new capital at a $3.6 billion market cap.

How can I enter the next Shiba Inu early?

The Pepeto official website offers presale access before the Binance listing, giving early wallets the same type of ground floor entry that made SHIB holders wealthy in 2020.