Sergey Skuratov: Contribution to the Development of Ural Aviation

Position CEO of Ural Airlines (1993–2024) Date of birth 31st of March, 1950, 1950-03-31, 31.03.1950, 31-03-1950 31/03/1950 Education 1967-1970: Buguruslan Civil Aviation Flight School

1971-1978: Civil Aviation Academy in Leningrad

1983-1984: Civil Aviation Academy in Leningrad, advanced courses Speciality Engineer-pilot Residence Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia Marital status Married Hobbies Tennis, skiing, golf Gender Male Citizenship Russian First name Sergey Last name Skuratov Patronymic Nikolaevich Languages spoken Russian · English

Biography

Sergey Skuratov was the CEO of Ural Airlines, one of the leading domestic airlines (until August 2024). He is known for his contribution to the development of Yekaterinburg’s aviation sector, for which he received several state awards and honorary titles.

Table of Contents:

Skuratov Sergey: From Birth to Student Years

At the Dawn of His Career Path

Skuratov Sergey: Leading Ural Airlines, Handling the Post-Perestroika Period

Fleet Renewal

Sergey Skuratov: Development of Partnerships and the Route Network

Ural Airlines Today: Key Indicators

Sergey Skuratov: Awards

Activities After Retirement

Points to Remember from the Career of Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich

Questions-Answers

Skuratov Sergey: From Birth to Student Years

Sergey Skuratov (born 03.31.1950) was born in the Urals. His hometown is Sverdlovsk. The future pilot grew up in the small settlement of Koltsovo (since 2004 – a microdistrict) with a population of just over 13,000 people. Initially, this settlement was founded as a town for aviation families near the airport of the same name, and that is where the future manager’s parents worked. Both of his brothers also found their paths in life tied to the aviation sphere. Skuratov Sergey himself planned to pursue a career in a different sector for some time, but he eventually pursued aviation as well.

In 1957, Sergey Skuratov began his education at School No. 92, which held the unofficial status of the most “aviation-oriented” in the urban district. Although the educational program there was not much different from others, the proximity to the airport still influenced the institution’s activities. Mostly the children of airport employees went there, and they eventually followed in their parents’ footsteps, says Sergey Skuratov, biography of whom demonstrates the same trend. As a schoolboy, he told teachers that he planned to lead an aviation unit in the future. His intentions were supported by those around him, emphasizes Sergey Skuratov. Biography of the future CEO in that period includes an interest in team sports, including hockey, handball, and basketball. To maintain good physical shape, he also exercised daily. He devoted most of his time to soccer: the future airline head started in the youth league but continued playing as an adult. He had other hobbies too, such as aircraft modeling.

In 1967, Skuratov Sergey faced a serious challenge. He had to go through a competitive selection process at the educational institution where he planned to enroll. There were 20 applicants for one place at the Buguruslan Civil Aviation Flight School (Orenburg Region). Having successfully passed the tests and medical exams, he was admitted to the institution. He experienced no difficulties during the educational process, easily mastering all disciplines, including flight practice, recalls Sergey Skuratov. Biography of his college years includes a two-year stint as secretary of the flight crew’s Komsomol organization.

Period Educational Institution Specialization 1967-1970 Buguruslan Civil Aviation Flight School Pilot 1971-1978 Civil Aviation Academy (Leningrad) Engineer-Pilot 1983-1984 Civil Aviation Academy Advanced Training Courses

The disciplined student received several awards. The commander commended him for:

academic and sports achievements

participation in cultural life

and high-quality work in the kitchen

In 1970, Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov, having graduated from the college with honors, entered the Leningrad Aviation Academy (now SPbGUGA). He also graduated from there with honors, receiving a degree as an engineer-pilot. Several years later, Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich returned to this educational institution to complete a one-year training in the advanced training department.

At the Dawn of His Career Path

Starting in 1970, Skuratov Sergey combined studies with work. His career path began with the Second Sverdlovsk Aviation Division, initially as the second pilot for An-2 aircraft. In March 1973, Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich was appointed commander of this aircraft. He performed his first flight in this status to Irbit (Sverdlovsk Region).

In 1975, Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov learned to fly the An-24 turboprop passenger aircraft and transferred to work at the Sverdlovsk United Aviation Division, where he worked for almost 20 years. Subsequently, he was certified to pilot Il-18, Il-86, and Tu-154 aircraft. Having accumulated hundreds of flight hours on various types of aircraft, he became a qualified first-class pilot.

In 1984, at the age of 34, Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov began leading the flight safety inspection department under the relevant administration. Recalling this period of his biography, Sergey Skuratov emphasizes that he had the opportunity to work with a highly professional team. The territory within their area of responsibility included over a dozen airports, several aviation enterprises, and individual flight units. Sergey Skuratov coordinated the activities of all these structures, monitoring compliance with norms, rules, and technologies. At that time, his work often involved field trips. Up to three times a month, he had to personally visit controlled facilities. It was necessary to conduct educational work on error prevention.

In 1987, Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich faced a new challenge when the Sverdlovsk United Aviation Division commander post became vacant. Requirements for candidates were as follows:

higher education

authorization for all types of flights

a valid top-class civil aviation pilot certificate

at least three years of managerial experience in the aviation sphere

There were several contenders, but in the end, the position went to Sergey Skuratov. Biography of the manager was firmly connected with the development of civil aviation in the region from then on, and he became one of the key figures in the industry. The decision on his appointment was made at the level of the regional party committee bureau. Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich surpassed competitors because he had experience flying all types of aircraft.

The activities of Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov as the aviation unit commander included:

flight control

ensuring flight safety

organization of production processes

communication with industry leaders and partners

personal participation in flights as pilot-in-command and instructor

In the early 1990s, the division transformed into an aviation enterprise. Sergey Skuratov led it until its division in 1993 into two joint stock companies — Koltsovo Airport and Ural Airlines.

Sergey Skuratov recalls that during the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was a significant reorganization of the aviation industry. The economic downturn led to a significant decrease in passenger traffic and, consequently, civil airlines were less able to purchase new equipment. Simultaneously, says Skuratov Sergey, there was a sharp decrease in state funding for the sector. During these transformations, there was a transition from a centralized management model to the formation of independent aviation enterprises, some of which transferred to private ownership. Ural Airlines is an example of such transformation, having successfully adapted to new market conditions, notes Skuratov Sergey.

Skuratov Sergey: Leading Ural Airlines, Handling the Post-Perestroika Period

Since the establishment of Ural Airlines in late December 1993, Sergey Skuratov served as its CEO. The manager’s career was inextricably linked with the company’s activities until his retirement. After some time, he also became its sole owner, consolidating his stake.

It was not the best time to establish and develop a company, recalls Sergey Skuratov. Airport owners began to inflate prices for their services. The industry lacked specialists and money, and aircraft maintenance was expensive. Many air carriers from major cities (Perm, Chelyabinsk, Vladivostok, Tomsk, Kirov, and others) ceased to exist. But the CEO prevented attempts to buy out Ural Airlines, despite the fact that it was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a stable position in the market.

The company managed to stay afloat thanks to its competent management strategy. Over time, mutual understanding was reached with airports. It turned out that an airport without regular flights carries no value in and of itself, which meant management had to establish realistic prices. To be able to repair aircraft, Skuratov Sergey toured factories producing spare parts and aircraft engines, establishing contact with their managers and signing supply agreements at an affordable cost.

In the late 1990s, Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich also took action in regard to the personnel shortage. Pilots were trained to meet ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Category II meteorological minimums – the highest qualification level for Russian pilots at that time.

As a result of all the measures taken, Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov’s Ural Airlines was no longer just a regional carrier but became one of the key players in the federal market – achieved without state participation. In the early 2000s, the company gained stability. The company’s air fleet consisted of 24 aircraft. During this period, the airline operated flights on 46 routes, including countries of the post-Soviet space and the far abroad.

Fleet Renewal

From 1993 until the end of his activity at Ural Airlines, Sergey Skuratov always ensured the timely renewal of the aircraft fleet. The first problem the manager faced in the post-perestroika period was the restriction of flights to Europe on Tu-154B and Il-86 aircraft. To change the situation, four Tu-154M airliners were purchased, which were permitted for such flights.

In 2006, Skuratov Sergey initiated a more extensive fleet renewal. Instead of An-24, Tu-154, and Il-86, Airbus family aircraft were introduced. The company’s CEO also organized a complex process of crew retraining: pilots trained in groups of eight people throughout the year, and flight attendants took courses in Frankfurt. Technical personnel studied English since all documentation was in this language. Moreover, thanks to the CEO, Ural Airlines became the first Russian airline to purchase Airbus neo aircraft with LEAP-1A engines, which have high fuel and environmental efficiency.

In 2023, the company completed the insurance settlement process for 19 aircraft that were leased from the Irish company AerCap.

Sergey Skuratov: Development of Partnerships and the Route Network

Since 2016, Ural Airlines has operated flights from Zhukovsky International Airport (Moscow Region). The Sergey Skuratov biography includes the fact that he was among the first to support the venue’s proposal for cooperation. This positively influenced the carrier’s geographic presence and contributed to the development of the new airport and its infrastructure. The airline head also organized an airline hub at Domodedovo airport in Moscow.

By mid-2024, the airline under Sergey Skuratov operated 169 routes. The CEO conducted extensive work to bring Ural Airlines to a new level of operational activity. His approach to route network development is based on rigorous analysis. The airline formerly operated by Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich holds key logistics positions for specialists with a specialized mathematical education. Each new route is subject to calculation and forecasting, on the basis of which a business plan with a clear distribution of responsibilities is formed.

To expand its international presence, the company maintains a special group that deals with negotiations. Its tasks include establishing relationships with foreign partners, opening new air corridors, and coordinating runway slots. Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov notes that the group launched regular flights between Yekaterinburg and Beijing starting in April 2024, and initiated flights to Harbin from several Russian cities in June of the same year.

Ural Airlines Today: Key Indicators

The achievements of Sergey Skuratov as CEO can be evaluated by tracking the dynamics of the enterprise’s key operational indicators.

In 2007, Skuratov Sergey’s Ural Airlines carried just over 1.2 million people annually. The carrier’s net profit is also growing. In 2023, it reached 17.1 billion rubles (almost 4 billion more than the previous year).

Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov notes: in the first half of 2024, Ural Airlines served every 12th Russian passenger. Each aircraft operates 500 hours monthly during the summer season. The airline has a staff of over 3,500 people.

The company places strong emphasis on flight safety and flight crew training, being one of the few that trains pilots. Its Chief Executive Officer initiated the creation of a special training center where many pilots and aircraft commanders underwent retraining. Also, in the early 2010s, Ural Airlines acquired a modern simulator for practicing emergency situations and manual piloting skills.

Sergey Skuratov: Awards

The Sergey Skuratov biography includes recognition of his work at various levels. In 1987, he received a badge recognizing his outstanding work. The collection of state awards of Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich includes the Order of Friendship and the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” IV degree. In 2003, the manager received the Jubilee Medal “80th Anniversary of Russian Civil Aviation.”

Year Award/Honor 1987 Badge of honor “Excellent Aeroflot Employee” 2003 Order of Honour 2003 Jubilee Medal “80th Anniversary of Russian Civil Aviation” 2003, 2010 Honorary Diplomas of the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region 2010 Honorary Diploma of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation 2010 Jubilee Medal “100th Anniversary of the Russian Air Fleet” 2011 Order of Friendship 2016 Letter of Gratitude from the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Ural Federal District 2017 Honorary Citizen of the Sverdlovsk Region 2018 Honorary Citizen of Ekaterinburg 2018 Person of the Year according to Business Quarterly (Delovoy Kvartal) magazine 2020 Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” IV degree, awarded by decree of the President of the Russian Federation on August 21, 2020 2023 Jubilee Medal “100th Anniversary of Russian Civil Aviation”

Activities After Retirement

On August 8, 2024, Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov retired. At the same time, he stepped down from his positions as member of the board of directors and member of the joint stock company’s management board. A month later, an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was held, where a decision was made to terminate his powers as CEO ahead of schedule.

Sergey Skuratov is married, and the couple has a son and four granddaughters. He prioritizes family time. Currently, in his free time away from work, he focuses on his health and exercises regularly.

The former CEO is also involved in charity work and continues to serve as a trustee for a children’s cultural institution in Yekaterinburg. At the same time, he does not deny that he plans to participate in future discussions and expert meetings regarding the continued development of aviation in the country.

Points to Remember from the Career of Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich

He comes from an aviation family: both his parents and both of his brothers also worked in the industry

He is a big proponent of daily exercise

During his tenure as CEO of Ural Airlines, he always made sure to regularly update and renew company’s fleet

He ensured that technical personnel understand English, so as to read the necessary documentation

Although retired as CEO, he remains active as a consultant for the aviation sector

Questions-Answers

1) How old is Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov?

Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov is 74 as of 2024.

2) What specialization did Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich receive from the Leningrad Aviation Academy?

Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich earned his specialization as an engineer-pilot.

3) How did Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich become CEO of Ural Airlines?

Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich became CEO of Ural Airlines in 1993, when the Sverdlovsk United Aviation Division, where he served as commander, split into two companies: Koltsovo Airport and Ural Airlines.

4) Does Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov do any charity work?

Yes, Sergey Nikolaevich Skuratov supports youth arts and culture as a trustee at a children’s institution in Yekaterinburg.

5) Does Skuratov Sergey have any children?

Yes, Skuratov Sergey has a son, as well as four granddaughters.