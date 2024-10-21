Revolutionizing Logistics: Insights on AI, Automation, and Distributed Team Leadership from Industry Veteran Anupam Narayan

With extensive leadership experience in supply chain and operations management, Anupam Narayan has witnessed firsthand how technological advancements have revolutionized the logistics industry. Throughout his career, he has successfully led teams through the transition from traditional manual operations to highly automated systems, all while optimizing performance in distributed teams across various regions. His deep expertise, from integrating robotics and warehouse management systems to the emerging impact of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML, makes him an insightful voice in the field.

In this interview, Anupam reflects on the transformative journey of logistics and warehouse management, shares key strategies for managing distributed teams, and discusses the evolving role of AI in supply chain management. From balancing speed with cost efficiency to planning for peak demand surges, Anupam provides a comprehensive look into the future of logistics, drawing on his experience with large-scale technology rollouts and sustainable operations.

Anupam, as a senior leader with extensive experience in supply chain and operations, how have you seen technology transform warehouse management and logistics over the past few years?

It’s been an interesting journey from witnessing and executing traditional manual operations to automation. The transformation I have seen in my career has been phenomenal and game-changing. Some facets include introducing robotics, warehouse management systems, the Internet of things, and more recently artificial intelligence and machine learning. Robotics in particular have proven to be a breakthrough. Several new technologies have emerged such as automated guided vehicles and robotic arms that have made repetitive tasks safer, faster, and more accurate. Software has played a big role especially in warehouse management systems further leading to more accuracy in planning and execution. IoT, AI, and ML are still in the works and, I’d say we are in nascent phases.

You’ve led teams across various geographical locations. What strategies have you found most effective for managing and optimizing performance in distributed teams?

Interestingly, based on my personal experience it’s more about people than technology, data, or analytics while working with distributed teams and across different geographies. Technology, data, and analytics are for the most part location neutral. However, cultural alignment and the people component play a bigger role. For instance, in certain geographies, and with certain cultures one has to explain the why in greater depth behind decision-making than others. On the flip side, working with certain other geographies and teams getting buy-in is quicker. Having said that, we have to embrace this diversity of thought and leverage the competencies, strengths, and skillsets of all stakeholders to get the best out of the combined team.

How has the integration of AI and machine learning changed the landscape of supply chain management, and what future developments do you anticipate in this area?

AI and machine learning have come a long way in reshaping how industries operate, from planning to execution. But honestly, we’re just getting started. There’s so much potential that hasn’t been tapped yet. These technologies really shine when they have massive amounts of data to work with, but right now, the available data isn’t always enough for them to reach their full potential. Still, the progress has been incredible, making supply chains more efficient, responsive, and data-driven. We’ve seen huge improvements in things like decision-making, forecasting, inventory management, predictive maintenance, risk management, and quality control—it’s been a game-changer.

Looking forward, the possibilities are endless. Not only will we keep improving in these areas, but we’ll also see exciting advancements in autonomous supply chains, blockchain integration, predictive analytics, and even how humans and AI can work together. It’s an exciting time.

How do you balance the need for speed and efficiency with cost management in your logistics processes?

It’s certainly a trade-off and somewhat linked to your business model whether you are for a profit or non-profit. Customers like speed and efficiency but often it comes at a cost. Economies of scale support sustainable and sometimes even lower costs at higher speeds and efficiencies, it’s hard to claim that it’s a norm. Hence, it boils down to a willingness to pay from the customer’s perspective. Depending on who your customer is and how much is their willingness to pay, you should decide what’s right for your business.

As someone who has been involved in network-wide roll-outs of new technologies, what advice would you give to companies looking to implement large-scale technological changes in their operations?

It’s all about buy-in, in my opinion. Leveraging the strengths of all key stakeholders while maintaining an eye for diversity of thought is the secret sauce. My advice would be to have a plan, goal, and vision; execute this plan; and celebrate wins and success while embracing setbacks. It is important to pivot when the plan is not working and make mid-course corrections as needed. Although, I would also caution by saying, many times it takes time to see the true results of the plan. Rushing to change the plan is not ideal till it’s substantially proven to not work. Also, shy always from false positives. Occasionally, short-term results of such large-scale technological changes in a confined environment and under controlled situations do not show the full picture. One has to rinse and repeat to understand what works and what does not.

The concept of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in logistics. How are you seeing this play out in warehouse operations and supply chain management?

It’s a really important topic that people often undermine. If we run out of resources at sustainable costs, operations will no longer be viable in the long term. A few things to look at are more energy-efficient buildings and equipment, waste reduction and recycling, sustainable transportation and shipment methods, and the use of clean technology. Over the past few years, this is increasingly becoming a focus area for several organizations. The combined efforts of the industry present a good picture ahead of us.

Looking ahead, what do you believe will be the most disruptive change in e-commerce logistics over the next decade?

This is an interesting question. It’s really hard to predict the future. However, I do foresee automation making operations safer, more accurate, and faster. Natural large language processing, edge computing, cognitive automation, and quantum computing are probably no longer a dream but a reality in times to come. This will certainly revolutionize how supply chains work driving down costs and increasing accuracy.

You’ve managed operations during peak periods like major shopping events and holiday seasons. What lessons can other industries learn from how e-commerce leaders handle sudden surges in demand?

I’d begin with a principle I learned from my long-time mentor, Barry Salzberg: “Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance.” Flexibility is crucial when planning and managing surges in demand. It’s a delicate balance—being too conservative can drive up costs, while being overly optimistic can leave you without enough capacity. The key is to create plans that are flexible but strong enough to handle major fluctuations, whether demand is higher or lower than expected.

In my experience, it’s important to focus on a few key areas well in advance of any anticipated surges: safety, manpower, capacity, software, identifying potential bottlenecks, and revisiting lessons learned from past surges. All of these factors contribute to smoother, more effective execution when the demand hits