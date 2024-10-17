AI Business Automation Platform Allows Businesses to Create Software in Minutes: Interview with Maksym Prokhorov, CEO of PLATMA

In this Interview with TechBullion, Maksym Prokhorov, the CEO of PLATMA, an AI-powered SaaS platform, shares his journey from a retail professional to an engineer. After facing frustrations when a contractor failed to deliver a crucial software solution, he decided to develop the solution himself, leading to the creation of PLATMA. The platform is designed to simplify business automation, specifically targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that struggle with time-consuming tasks and limited resources. PLATMA empowers non-technical users to automate back-end processes without the need for developers, offering a no-code solution to streamline operations and boost growth.

During the beta phase, PLATMA demonstrated remarkable efficiency, helping businesses like climate tech startup ESP save over 90% on development costs. By integrating tools for workflow automation, data management, and more, PLATMA sets itself apart from competitors with its comprehensive and user-friendly suite of features. Its upcoming AI Builder will further revolutionize business automation by allowing users to create software through natural language commands, positioning PLATMA as a transformative force in the SaaS and AI sectors.

PLATMA recently won the Best AI Startup award at the FutureTech World Cup, a significant milestone in its journey. With plans to enhance its AI capabilities and expand globally, the platform aims to lead the no-code revolution, making complex business automation accessible to companies of all sizes. In the future, PLATMA envisions becoming a central tool for businesses, enabling them to build custom software solutions quickly and efficiently without needing technical expertise.

Please tell us a little more about yourself?

My name is Maksym Prokhorov, I am the CEO of PLATMA, an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS platform. I’m a retail professional turned engineer who transitioned careers after a contractor failed to deliver a software solution for my company.

What inspired you to create PLATMA, and how did the concept evolve into the all-in-one automation platform we see today?

As a retail professional turned engineer, my tech journey began out of necessity. When a contractor failed to deliver the CRM system my company needed, I took matters into my own hands and transitioned into engineering. The frustration I experienced with coding inspired me to create PLATMA. It was born from my desire to eliminate the technical challenges I faced and provide a solution that simplifies automation for everyone, regardless of their coding expertise.

PLATMA’s mission is to simplify business automation and empower non-technical users. What specific challenges do you see PLATMA solving for companies and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs)?

Growth is a significant challenge for every business, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), which form the backbone of the economy. They comprise over 90% of companies, employ more than 60% of the workforce, and contribute 55% of GDP in developed economies. Yet, 60% of these businesses never reach profitability. A key reason is that founders spend up to 70% of their time on routine tasks rather than focusing on scaling and growth. PLATMA solves this by providing tools that allow SMBs to automate any back-end process in minutes without hiring developers or managing multiple tools.

Your beta testing phase demonstrated significant savings in time and resources for your customers. Could you share real-world examples of PLATMA’s impact on businesses during this phase?

One of our customers — a climate tech startup, ESP — saved over 90% on their development costs using the platform. Having been quoted $17,000 in development fees to create an MVP, they chose PLATMA’s no-code capabilities and received the same software in 7 hours and $12.99. The implementation process was seamless, and PLATMA’s no-code environment allowed for rapid customization and deployment. The new system integrates real-time data visualization, predictive modeling, and automated reporting, and it is tailored to meet clients’ specific needs. This transition enabled them to automate complex workflows and monitor environmental data more effectively, reducing overhead and improving compliance accuracy.



What’s more, the company was then able to roll out its app to the public without any additional commission, making PLATMA the only platform on the market that lets users publish their apps for free.

PLATMA offers various automation tools, from workflow automation to software development. What differentiates PLATMA from other business automation platforms available in the market today?

Unlike any other platform on the market, PLATMA provides all the tools to let companies build viable software without coding expertise and without relying on additional software, making it a game-changer for developers, startups, and SMB owners.

PLATMA’s unique value lies in its comprehensive suite of integrated tools designed to make business automation accessible and efficient. The platform allows users to design intuitive user interfaces with drag-and-drop ease, automate workflows to boost operational efficiency, manage data effortlessly, and use ready-made, customizable templates — reducing the time and effort needed to build applications.

The upcoming AI Builder seems to be a groundbreaking feature. Can you explain how it works and what makes it a game-changer for businesses with little technical expertise?

Driven by advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology, our AI Builder will let users simply type out their requirements as if explaining their needs to another person — and instantly receive ready-to-use software. Trained to understand natural language commands and turn them into software, AI Builder will make PLATMA the first and only business automation platform that turns verbal commands into products — being dubbed by peers as “Midjourney for code.”

During beta, you worked closely with companies to refine the platform. What were some of the most valuable insights or feedback you received from these early customers?

Some of the most valuable feedback we received during beta revolved around speed, affordability, and ease of use. Our clients were thrilled to cut their development costs by over 90%, while the time to create solutions dropped from weeks to days—or even hours. The ability to quickly develop and launch new products was a game-changer, especially since they could do it on our platform for free, making PLATMA a cost-effective and efficient tool for businesses of all sizes.

Many businesses today need help with development costs and time-to-market challenges. How does PLATMA help startups and development teams optimize their budgets and speed up their software development process?

PLATMA allows users to create tailor-made software solutions in minutes to streamline workflows, automate back-office tasks, and drastically reduce development costs and timings without extensive technical expertise.

By automating software-building and back-end processes, PLATMA speeds development ten times and reduces the annual cost of implementing and maintaining traditional automation tools by more than $10,000. This allows businesses to maximize their resources and increase their scale.

To eliminate silos, all developed solutions are designed to integrate with all popular business platforms and management services, such as Wix, Shopify, Facebook, and Instagram. Rather than replacing a business’s preferred platform, PLATMA builds on top of it.

PLATMA recently won the Best AI Startup award at the FutureTech World Cup in Dubai. How do you plan to build on this momentum and further establish your presence in the global market?

This recognition at the FutureTech World Cup is a significant milestone for PLATMA, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team. Winning the Best AI Startup award highlights the dedication and innovation behind our platform. While we’ve accomplished a great deal, we’re just getting started. Moving forward, our focus is to enhance our AI capabilities to make business automation as simple as typing out a request. Supported by LEAP and the DIFC, we’re excited to strengthen our presence in the Middle East and help businesses in the region achieve their automation goals.

The AI and no-code movement is transforming industries rapidly. Where do you see PLATMA fitting into the future of AI-driven business automation and the broader SaaS landscape?

In the next five years, I envision PLATMA becoming any business’s ‘Microsoft Office.’ The no-code revolution is set to transform how companies approach technology, making complex solutions accessible to everyone. As soon as a business identifies a process to automate or a tool that can eliminate routine tasks, it’ll be able to create it within minutes without needing to hire external developers. PLATMA will be at the forefront of this shift, empowering businesses to focus on strategic goals by simplifying tech adoption.

As PLATMA grows and introduces new features like the AI Builder, what are your long-term goals for the platform, and how do you envision it evolving over the next few years?

As PLATMA grows, our long-term goals focus on transforming business automation by continuously introducing innovative features like the AI Builder. This allows users to create custom software using natural language without coding. We aim to simplify the entire automation process by providing intuitive tools, such as the UI Builder for seamless workflow design and Nodes for enhanced flexibility in creating complex systems.

Additionally, we’ll empower users to collaborate more efficiently with features like User Invitations and enable them to monetize their solutions through our integrated Marketplace. Ultimately, we envision PLATMA evolving into a comprehensive platform that allows businesses to streamline operations, scale efficiently, and drive growth—all while reducing the technical barriers that typically slow down innovation.