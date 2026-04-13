Self-Funded and Scaling: Inside the Rise of Fleur Couture

In an industry often driven by trends and external funding, Cristina Soliz is building something far more personal and powerful. Based in Arizona, Soliz, a self-funded Latina entrepreneur, has transformed adversity into innovation through her beauty brand, Fleur Couture. As a wife and mother of five, her journey reflects resilience, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to creating generational wealth while empowering women to take control of their beauty routines.

From Passion to Purpose

Cristina’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2012 with a deep passion for beauty and a vision to create a better life for her family. She pursued esthetics and launched her first business, laying the foundation for what would later evolve into Fleur Couture. Balancing motherhood, marriage, and business was no easy feat, but each challenge became a stepping stone toward growth.

Over time, Fleur Couture became more than a beauty brand—it became a symbol of perseverance. Today, it represents the belief that women can build the lives they dream of, regardless of where they start. Her recognition as one of the “Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2026” by NY Weekly/NY Times further solidifies her growing impact in the entrepreneurial space.

Turning Pain Into Innovation

The idea for Fleur Couture was born during one of the most difficult periods of Cristina’s life. After a serious car accident left her in physical pain, she found herself unable to maintain her usual beauty routines, including regular lash appointments. That moment of limitation sparked a powerful realization.

She recognized how dependent traditional beauty services are on time, mobility, and frequent appointments, luxuries not everyone can consistently afford. Determined to create a solution, she began developing DIY lash systems that could deliver salon-quality results at home.

“What started from pain turned into purpose,” Cristina shares. “Today it stands as proof that resilience can create something powerful.”

A Brand Built for Real Life

Fleur Couture operates on a hybrid business model, combining direct-to-consumer e-commerce with expanding retail distribution across Arizona. This approach allows the brand to connect with customers both online and in physical spaces, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

The product line is thoughtfully designed to simplify beauty routines without compromising quality. From DIY lash extension kits to glueless lashes, lash growth serums, fiber mascaras, lip balm butters, and lip plumpers, every offering is crafted with performance, affordability, and ease of use in mind.

What sets Fleur Couture apart is its authenticity. Unlike many competitors, the brand wasn’t created based on trends, it was born from real-life experience. While industry leaders like Ardell, Lashify, and Glamnetic have helped shape the lash market, Cristina’s approach remains deeply personal and purpose-driven.

Redefining Beauty Through Accessibility

At its core, Fleur Couture is about empowerment. The brand’s mission is to give women salon-quality lashes at home, eliminating the barriers of cost, time, and accessibility. This focus on convenience and independence resonates strongly with modern consumers who seek flexibility in their routines.

Being a self-funded, founder-led business also allows Cristina to stay closely connected to her customers. Every decision, from product development to expansion, is rooted in solving real problems rather than chasing fleeting trends.

This connection fuels the brand’s rapid growth as it expands into retail locations across Arizona, bringing its innovative solutions directly to more women.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Cristina’s journey is a testament to the power of persistence. She hopes her story inspires others, especially mothers and Latina entrepreneurs, to pursue their ambitions without waiting for perfect conditions.

“You don’t need perfect timing, funding, or approval to start,” she says. “You just need belief, consistency, and the willingness to take risks.”

Her vision extends far beyond business success. She is building Fleur Couture as a vehicle for generational wealth and long-term impact, creating a legacy that reflects both financial independence and empowerment.

Looking Ahead

Cristina envisions Fleur Couture becoming a nationally recognized beauty brand known for innovation, accessibility, and quality. As the company continues to grow its retail footprint and strengthen its direct-to-consumer presence, its mission remains clear: to empower women everywhere.

With a foundation rooted in resilience and a future driven by purpose, Fleur Couture is more than just a brand, it’s a movement redefining beauty on its own terms.