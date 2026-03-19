Scott Spinelli’s Pinion Is Reshaping Global Talent Discovery With a No-Fee Model

Just three months after its official launch, Pinion, created by veteran college basketball coach Scott Spinelli, is already gaining traction as a disruptive force in the global recruitment space. The platform has quickly secured partnerships with scholastic institutions, athletic organizations, and federations worldwide, signaling strong early validation of its mission.

Pinion’s rapid growth has largely been fueled by its no-fee model, which removes traditional pay-to-play barriers that have long limited access to exposure. By eliminating these costs, the platform is opening doors for historically overlooked talent, regardless of socioeconomic background. In just a short time, it has attracted highly qualified students from more than twenty-eight countries, representing experience across over fifty sports, esports, creative arts, and a wide range of other disciplines.

The idea for Pinion stems directly from Spinelli’s decades of experience as a coach and recruiter. While traveling internationally in search of basketball talent, he recognized a broader issue: basketball was only a small piece of a much larger opportunity gap affecting young people around the world.

“Although I have a strong basketball background, being a coach makes you learn a lot about yourself when it comes to being a leader,” says Spinelli. “Helping students with diverse talents fulfill their dreams was my goal as a coach, but I thought to myself, why not take it outside the realm of just basketball. I wanted to build a platform that could identify these individuals while simultaneously assisting institutions and companies in their search for global talent.”

That perspective was also shaped by his role as a parent. As the father of three college-aged children, Spinelli brought both professional and personal insight into the platform’s design, aiming to better reflect the real journeys students face today.

To bring the vision to life, Spinelli partnered with his cousin, Brian Allain, veteran entrepreneur and founder of Choice Insurance Group, and assembled a team of engineers and executives. After four years of development, they launched a platform equipped with an advanced school database, integrated messaging, pipeline management tools, and recruiting analytics features designed to streamline connections between talent and institutions.

Already, Pinion has deployed a network of more than thirty scouts operating globally. Despite being in its early stages, the platform continues to expand its reach, offering young individuals a way to showcase not only their abilities but also their academic background and personal story.

This holistic approach is part of what differentiates Pinion in an increasingly competitive recruitment landscape. Rather than relying solely on metrics or rankings, the platform emphasizes a more complete view of each individual.

“We are just beginning, and there’s a lot more to come,” Spinelli adds. “Opportunity should not be defined by a family’s resources, geography, or some ranking system, but rather by an individual’s talent and drive to accomplish their goals. As someone who’s been blessed to coach at every level of basketball, I’ve found there really is no exact science to recruiting. Pinion is built to encompass an individual’s entire story, giving credence to their work ethic, determination, and character, all of which can’t be measured on a stat sheet.”

As recruitment continues to evolve in a digital-first world, Pinion is positioning itself as a platform that not only connects talent with opportunity but also challenges long-standing barriers in the process.