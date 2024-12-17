Saga Launches Mainnet 2.0 to Transform Blockchain Economics, Partners with Uniswap

SAN FRANCISCO, December 17, 2024 — Saga, the Layer 1 blockchain protocol to launch Layer 1s, today announced its Mainnet 2.0, setting the stage for a fundamental transformation in how the blockchain industry approaches liquidity. The growing number of independent blockchains has created unprecedented challenges for liquidity management and cross-chain operations. This major upgrade lays the foundation for the Q1 2025 launch of Saga’s Liquidity Integration Layer (LiL), which will create a unified liquidity environment across all blockchain ecosystems. Combining LiL with a novel token economic design, Saga will be able to automate bridge and routing transactions and eliminate gas fees for users interacting with DeFi products on Saga.

Uniswap v3, the world’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX), is deployed on Saga’s natively multichain protocol in a historic first – marking their inaugural app chain. Uniswap v3 is deployed on a Saga Chainlet and will enable a completely gasless trading experience, removing one of the primary barriers to mainstream crypto adoption and demonstrating Saga’s new economic model to make decentralized finance accessible to everyone. Saga’s LiL will enable easy and automated asset movement from any ecosystem to the Uniswap DEX.

“Blockchain’s promise of financial accessibility has been held back by fragmented liquidity and prohibitive gas fees,” said Rebecca Liao, Co-Founder and CEO at Saga. “Today’s fractured landscape of appchains and L2s forces users to navigate complex bridges, manage multiple tokens, and pay unpredictable fees just to complete basic transactions. With Mainnet 2.0 and our Liquidity Integration Layer, we’re creating a unified environment where liquidity flows freely between chains and applications, users never pay gas fees, and developers can finally build without constraints.”

“We are very supportive of the first canonical appchain deployment. So many projects, especially in the ETH ecosystem, have tried to solve liquidity fragmentation in multichain environments, and this is the first comprehensive solution to market,” said Joe Bjornsen, Head of Uniswap Growth Program. “At the most basic level, gasless trading on Uniswap is a game-changer, and now everyone can enjoy it here!”

Saga represents a radical departure from traditional blockchain economics. Instead of charging per-transaction gas fees that create barriers for users and developers, Saga’s model generates revenue by capturing a percentage of the total value flowing through the network. This approach enables:

Completely gasless transactions for end users

Elimination of complex bridge systems and token management

Seamless movement of assets between different chains and applications

New revenue opportunities for developers without burdening users

True interoperability between blockchain ecosystems

To support the Mainnet 2.0 upgrade, Saga is working with two infrastructure partners:

Evmos is providing the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runtime for Saga’s chainlets, enabling native support for EVM tokens

Squid Router is extending its token swapping and routing services to Saga’s EVM environment

These partnerships support Saga’s development of the Liquidity Integration Layer, designed to eliminate gas fees for users while creating new revenue opportunities for developers.

With Mainnet 2.0 now live and supporting the Uniswap deployment, Saga is on track to launch its Liquidity Integration Layer in Q1 2025. The LiL will build upon Mainnet 2.0’s foundational infrastructure to deliver a comprehensive solution for unified liquidity across blockchain ecosystems. Developers interested in leveraging Saga’s infrastructure can begin building on Mainnet 2.0 immediately, with seamless integration into the LiL environment when it launches next year.

For more information about Saga and its upcoming Liquidity Integration Layer, please visit www.saga.xyz.

ABOUT SAGA

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and build where blockspace is at its most plentiful and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Early seed investors include Placeholder, Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS, and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has furthered its presence by bringing typically disparate but the best ecosystems into its Saga Multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

Saga Origins is the Saga game publishing arm. Launched in March 2024, it aims to build a portfolio of games that will make players think and feel in new ways. Creatively, Saga Origins projects are provocative, like web3, and the titles will push the envelope on what’s considered gaming on all fronts.

To learn more about the Saga protocol, check out our website, litepaper, and developer documentation.

