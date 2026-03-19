Rowe Adds Dogecoin (DOGE) to Portfolios, Yet Investors Are Choosing Taurox (TAUX) for 80% Profit

Rowe Price, managing $1.8 trillion in assets, filed to include Dogecoin in an actively managed crypto ETF holding between 5 and 15 digital assets. A fund of that scale putting DOGE on its selection list is a notable endorsement of the token’s liquidity profile.

The validation, however, has not translated into price recovery. DOGE is down 76% from its peak, bleeding through five consecutive monthly red candles with roughly $30 billion in market cap erased since late 2024. Institutional interest is not the same as institutional buying, and a filing is not an allocation.

Taurox (TAUX) is a decentralized hedge fund where AI agents will trade pooled capital across DEXs and CEXs once the presale concludes. Filings generate headlines. Protocol mechanics generate returns.

txToken Compounding: Passive Growth Without Manual Claims

When users deposit into the Taurox pool, they receive txTokens at the current share price, which starts at $1.00. As AI agents generate returns, the share price rises automatically. A 10% net return lifts the value from $1.00 to $1.10 per txToken without any claiming step or manual compounding action.

The mechanism is similar to yield-bearing vault tokens in DeFi, but backed by actively managed trading across both centralized and decentralized venues. txTokens are fully ERC-20 compatible, meaning they can be transferred or held in any standard wallet. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier. The compounding is continuous and passive. T. Rowe Price filing for a DOGE ETF creates a product that tracks the price of a token with no yield mechanism, no staking, and no protocol revenue.

Investors in that ETF would hold exposure to DOGE’s price action and nothing else. Taurox txToken holders will earn compounding returns from real trading activity. One is price-only exposure. The other is yield-bearing ownership in a trading pool.

Phase 1 Speed Reveals What Smart Capital Prioritizes

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01 per token. That allocation closed permanently, and the price stepped up to Phase 2 at $0.012. Phase 1 buyers are already up 20%. Total capital raised stands at $329.8K, with Phase 2 now 28.8% filled. Each phase has a fixed allocation. Once it fills, the entry price increases and the previous tier is gone forever. There are no extensions. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents will begin trading real capital once the pool goes live. T. Rowe Price filed paperwork for an ETF that may or may not launch, and if it does, it gives investors exposure to an asset that has dropped 76%.

TAUX presale buyers are locking in a fixed price for a token that gates access to a live trading pool. One is a regulatory process with uncertain timing. The other is a presale filling in real time with a guaranteed price step. Phase 2 is not waiting for an approval. It is filling now, and the $0.012 entry closes when the allocation is gone.

TAUX at $0.012: The Hard Numbers

Phase 2 is live at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 delivers 6.67x on day one. A post-listing price of $1 equals 100x from the current entry. At a $1 billion pool generating 30% gross returns, implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, or x154 from today. The protocol takes 5% on profits only. Zero management fees. Thirty percent of collected fees convert to TAUX and burn permanently. The remaining 70% goes to the DAO treasury.

Supply is capped at 2 billion tokens with no minting function. T. Rowe Price filed for a DOGE ETF. TAUX is selling a live presale with hard numbers and a working protocol design. Phase 2 is filling now.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs