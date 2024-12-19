Roam Surpasses One Million WiFi Nodes and Unveils 2025 Roadmap

December 19, 2024 – Roam, the leader of decentralized global open wireless network, announced a major milestone today: the Roam Network has surpassed 1 million active WiFi nodes, supported by over 1.7 million registered users across 190+ countries and regions. This achievement highlights Roam’s continued success in delivering innovative solutions to create a free,secure and seamless network .

At its inception in 2021, Roam identified the challenges faced by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) in scaling OpenRoaming™ globally. By integrating Web3 technologies, including Decentralized Identifiers (DID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC), Roam has fostered community-driven growth and secured its position as a pioneer in the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) sector.





2025 Roadmap: Accelerating Innovation Across Products, Technology, and Ecosystem

Roam also unveiled its ambitious 2025 roadmap, outlining 11 key updates spanning product ,technology and community ecosystem growth.

Product Updates

Roam will roll out four major product launches:

Q1: Roam Loan – A groundbreaking initiative in partnership with Huma Finance , enabling users to acquire mining hardware with low/none upfront costs. Payments are seamlessly deducted from mining rewards, ensuring a user-friendly “Buy Now, Pay Later” experience.

Q2: Roam Growth – Enhancements to the Roam Growth platform, introducing a sustainable framework to maximize user rewards and upgrade the existing product suite.

Q3: Roam App 2.0 – A revamped app delivering a richer, more interactive user experience with expanded connectivity features.

Q4: Roam Innovator Hub – A comprehensive platform offering APIs , SDKs , and grants to empower developers to build and innovate within the Roam ecosystem.

Technological Advancements

Roam’s technology roadmap emphasizes seamless integration and performance:

Proof of Presence Protocol (Q1) – Real-time validation and verification of local interactions within the Roam Network.

Router OS Updates & Next-Gen WiFi Miners (Q3) – Launch of new WiFi mining devices, including third-party certified hardware and OpenRoaming™-enabled community devices.

Fully Converged Wireless Network (Q4) – Integration of WiFi and cellular data networks to enable seamless, uninterrupted global roaming.

Community Ecosystem Expansion

To strengthen its global user base, Roam will introduce:

Roam eSIM Long-Term Plan (Q1) – An industry-first eSIM offering with no expiration, no binding commitments, and no monthly fees, providing ultimate convenience for users worldwide.

Roam Discovery Program (H1) – A suite of initiatives, including Discovery Pool , Discovery IMPACT , and the Discovery Incubator , designed to attract industry leaders, investors, and innovators.

Community DAO Governance (H2) – A decentralized governance framework that empowers users to participate actively in shaping the Roam Network’s future.

A Year of Strategic Growth and Recognition

Roam’s commitment to steady, incremental progress has driven its exceptional growth. In 2023, Roam secured $5 million in strategic funding, led by Anagram and Volt Capital, with participation from Comma3 Ventures, ECMC Group, and continued support from early investors Synergis and SNZ. In April 2024 Samsung Next made a notable investment in Roam, which also made it the only investment from Samsung Next in this sector since DePIN had been defined by Messari.

This year, Roam’s hardware node count maintained its leadership position on DePINscan, and the network’s expansion to over 1 million nodes underscores its effectiveness in bridging Web3 innovation with real-world connectivity solutions.

Building the Future of Global Connectivity

As Roam looks ahead to 2025, the team remains steadfast in its mission to provide secure, seamless, and accessible global connectivity. With a user base spanning over 190 countries, Roam continues to transform WiFi and cellular networks, empowering communities and developers to create sustainable digital economies.

Roam’s journey from 0 to 1 million nodes reflects their commitment to building a truly decentralized global network. The 2025 Roadmap marks the next phase of growth, delivering cutting-edge products, breakthrough technologies, and a thriving ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of the users worldwide.

About Roam

Roam is a DePIN open wireless network engaging OpenRoaming & eSIM technologies to create a free, secure & seamless decentralized global network. With over 1.7 million users in 190+ countries, Roam is dedicated to creating innovative products and tools that empower communities, developers, and the ecosystem.