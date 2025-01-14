From Decentralizing Telecom Operators to Building an AI Foundation: Roam’s Redefinition of Communication Networks

Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure relies on three essential pillars: computing power, algorithms, and data. In the first two years following GPT’s introduction, computing power became the core focus of AI infrastructure. Companies poured resources into GPUs and data centers, while Web3 mining enterprises like Coreweave shifted entirely into AI data centers. Meanwhile, distributed computing power, represented by platforms such as IO and Aether, emerged as industry highlights. As advancements were made, computing power bottlenecks diminished, giving way to a new focus: edge capabilities. Blockchain’s contribution to computing primarily lies in incentivizing user participation through token-based mechanisms.

Shifting Focus: Algorithms and Models

The spotlight in AI development has shifted toward algorithms and models. Industry breakthroughs, such as the release of DeepSeek V3, have sparked significant disruption. Then key questions arise: To what extent can these innovations significantly lower the cost of AIGC (AI-Generated Content) production? Can distributed architectures effectively address resource limitations, such as power efficiency, in the operation of large-scale models? Additionally, how feasible are privacy-preserving distributed computing frameworks—including TEE (trusted execution environment), secure multi-party computation, federated learning, and homomorphic encryption—for mainstream implementation? Although crypto projects currently have limited applications in this domain, the broader AI industry continues to show immense promise despite these challenges.

The Data Layer: AI’s Lifeline

The data layer constitutes one of the most significant challenges to advancing AI. The question remains: Do we possess sufficient high-quality, well-structured data to enable effective model training? Major corporations have already depleted public data sources, creating a pivotal opportunity for Crypto to influence the AI sector. Projects like Grass, which aim to rescrape internet data, hint at potential solutions, yet the industry’s priorities have moved toward:

Ensuring high-quality, clean training data. Breaking data silos—especially private data barriers—to enable data sharing while preserving privacy and authenticity.

This is where Roam, a pioneering Web3 project and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) initiative, is driving transformative innovation in connectivity and data utilization. By establishing a global open wireless network, Roam not only enhances connectivity but also transforms private data into AI-ready datasets, safeguarded by robust privacy measures. Addressing critical data challenges, Roam exemplifies how Web3 and DePIN technologies can serve as foundational pillars for the AI revolution.

Revolutionizing Telecom: A New Business Model Roam’s innovations address one of AI’s most pressing challenges: accessing carrier-grade data. Telecom companies hold vast datasets related to user behavior, time, and location, but structural barriers have made them inaccessible, even to tech giants like Google and Meta. To circumvent these limitations, these corporations created their own ecosystems, further consolidating data monopolies and deepening fragmentation. In the AI era, such monopolies hinder global data integration and comprehensive model training. Before Roam, the global telecom industry followed a uniform pay-to-connect model. Despite two decades of mobile internet evolution, telecom business models remained stagnant. Operators served only localized user bases, leading to segmented data. By contrast, search engines, social media platforms, and e-commerce sites serve global audiences, fostering data-driven, high-margin, and growth-oriented models. Stuck with outdated, asset-heavy operations, telecom operators faced declining voice and SMS revenues, skyrocketing costs from 5G deployments, and looming 6G investments. Roam’s Breakthrough Supported by the Wireless Broadband Alliance, WiFi Alliance, and GSMA members, Roam introduced the Global WiFi OpenRoamingTM + eSIM Top-Up product, featuring: User Incentives : OpenRoaming TM participants earn free eSIM data rewards.

Seamless Connectivity : eSIM Top-Up seamlessly converts roaming data into local data, ensuring uninterrupted, affordable global connectivity. Unlike traditional telecom models of fixed contracts and fees, Roam’s innovative approach provides a cross-border, cross-network solution. Leveraging Web3 technologies , Roam offers carrier-grade services while generating privacy-protected data that can serve as valuable resources for AI companies. Redefining AI Infrastructure: Roam’s Key Contributions 1. Breaking Private Data Barriers Roam disrupts traditional data management by enabling private data to circulate securely and seamlessly. By late 2024, Roam became one of the largest DePIN projects globally. Its Discovery Program, launched in late 2024, expanded its ecosystem by collaborating with DePIN partners to enrich AI training datasets with telecom, weather, CDN, energy, identity verification, payment, and AI interaction data. 2. Privacy and Security Roam ensures secure cross-device, cross-regional data sharing while maintaining privacy. It upgrades public WiFi with secure DID-based login and integrates eSIM and WiFi networks, enabling zero-cost roaming. Data interactions comply with W3C DID (Decentralized Identifiers) and VCs (Verifiable Credentials) standards, leveraging Zero-Knowledge proof technologies to alleviate security concerns. Furthermore, Roam is a pioneer in integrating blockchain-based digital identities with eSIM, WiFi, and Bluetooth chips. 3. Empowering AI Agents Roam empowers AI agents to explore new domains and generate unprecedented data. While these agents currently operate on platforms like Twitter and Telegram, Roam enables seamless integration into smart home devices. Supported by industry leaders like Samsung, Roam’s innovative connectivity eliminates the need for manual WiFi setups, replacing them with secure, automated connections using DIDs and OpenRoaming certificates. This creates a foundation for AI agents to transition from the Internet to the Internet of Things (IoT). As AI agents move between devices, their data is encrypted and secured with private keys via TEE. With OpenRoaming™ WiFi and blockchain, Roam ensures safe transmission and interoperability. By enabling AI agents to function across IoT devices, they evolve into real companions, interacting naturally without screens, recording in real time, and responding intuitively. This marks the first step toward a silicon-based civilization, bridging humanity and AI seamlessly.

Looking Ahead: Constructing AI’s Data Foundation

Roam is revolutionizing the data infrastructure for the AI era with its open and secure global network. By breaking traditional telecom paradigms and advancing the AI data layer, Roam is fostering a profound integration of AI-driven society and Web3 through innovative technology and business models. This transformation, spearheaded by Roam, not only elevates global network services but also reveals the early signs of a burgeoning silicon-based civilization.