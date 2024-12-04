Roam Ranks #1 on DePINscan, Paving the Way for DePIN’s Future

As of December 4, 2024, Roam has officially claimed the #1 spot globally for hardware node count, according to DePINscan. By utilizing OpenRoaming™ technology, Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), and Verifiable Credentials (VCs), Roam enables users to connect to WiFi without the need for multiple credentials or lengthy login procedures. Also thanks to a well-designed community incentive mechanism and a free-to-use business model, Roam has achieved rapid user growth in a short period. To date, Roam supports over 4 million OpenRoaming WiFi hotspots and 890,000 self-built nodes across more than 190 countries and regions. The platform has over 1.5 million registered users, with the Roam app seeing an average of 500,000 daily user interactions. Roam has not only built a large and active Web3 community but also seamlessly transitioned a substantial number of traditional users into the Web3 ecosystem through its latest eSIM product, providing a real-world example of mass adoption for Web3 applications.

Roam has developed a unique user growth strategy centered around product design. The Roam Network is made up of Roam WiFi connectivity and eSIM services. Through token-incentive model, Roam encourages users to participate in the network’s development. Users can earn eSIM data by validating WiFi nodes, which significantly attracts traditional users to build the WiFi network together. Roam’s eSIM services offering consists of Roam Global eSIM and Add-on eSIM. The Global eSIM supports services in over 160 countries and introduces an innovative Top-up mechanism, eliminating the hassle of unused data and preventing wastage. The Add-on eSIM fills the gap by providing network access in countries without roaming services.The launch of Roam eSIM has driven a large influx of traditional users to join Roam’s WiFi network, and seamlessly transitioning them into the Web3 ecosystem. This “DNA spiral” user acquisition strategy has enabled Roam’s app registration to surge past 1.5 million users, while the network now boasts nearly 5 million global WiFi access nodes.

Roam is committed to building a next-generation global open wireless network, offering a free, secure, and seamless experience through its innovative Physical Layer 1 (L1) approach. By creating a network that maintains a location and time-based data ledger, Roam aims to drive both supply and utilization growth through token incentives, while fostering community-based management and expansion. This strategy aligns with Roam’s mission to establish a more open and diverse ecosystem, delivering long-term value to its users. Transitioning from traditional reward systems such as discounts and airdrops to developing deeper, more meaningful relationships with its users, Roam encourages them to become active contributors. Rather than remaining passive participants, every user will be viewed as a stakeholder, playing a key role in the network-building process. Roam will not only share the benefits with its contributors but also create transformative opportunities for the entire community.

As a Physical Layer 1, Roam is revolutionizing the decentralized network landscape. By building a resilient infrastructure that enables seamless connections between devices, humans, and AI agents, Roam is positioning itself to lead the way in creating a more interconnected and dynamic future. As Roam continues to evolve, it is paving the way for new opportunities, driving sustainable growth, and reshaping how people connect in the digital world.

For more information, please visit: https://weroam.xyz/

Follow Roam on: https://x.com/weRoamxyz