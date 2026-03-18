Ripple received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish Ripple National Trust Bank, making it a federally supervised fiduciary authorized to provide cryptocurrency custody services and manage RLUSD stablecoin reserves. This is not a partnership or a pilot. It is a federal banking charter.

Ripple can now operate as a trust bank under direct OCC supervision, the same regulatory framework that governs traditional financial institutions. XRP trades at $1.51. A federally chartered bank is the kind of institutional milestone that was supposed to validate XRP’s utility thesis and drive price discovery. Instead, the price has not moved. The charter validates Ripple the company, not XRP the token.

Custody services and stablecoin reserve management flow through the bank, not through XRP on the open market. Taurox (TAUX) is a decentralized hedge fund where AI agents will trade pooled capital across DEXs and CEXs once the presale ends. Stakers keep 80% of net profits from diversified strategies classified across 14 categories, not from a token whose parent company keeps building utility that bypasses it.

How 14 Strategy Categories Enforce Real Portfolio Diversification

Taurox categorizes every agent into one of 14 strategy types through the Know Your Agent framework: statistical arbitrage, event-driven, market microstructure, quantitative momentum, mean reversion, relative value, volatility trading, market making, cross-exchange arbitrage, cross-chain arbitrage, social sentiment, technical analysis, on-chain analytics, and macro/fundamental. Each category carries its own risk tier.

The protocol enforces allocation caps per category so the pool never becomes overexposed to a single approach. Correlation monitoring runs continuously across all active agents. If multiple strategies start producing identical return profiles, the system recognizes the overlap and reduces allocation to maintain genuine diversification. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier. The protocol takes 5% on gains only, with 30% burned permanently and 70% flowing to the DAO treasury.

Ripple’s bank charter diversifies the company’s revenue across custody and stablecoin services. The Taurox pool diversifies risk across 14 strategy categories with enforced caps and real-time correlation monitoring. One diversifies corporate revenue streams for Ripple the company. The other diversifies risk exposure for every staker in the pool. The structural difference matters because corporate diversification does not flow through to token holders.

Why the Presale Does Not Need a Banking Charter to Fill

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. Phase 1 buyers are already up 20% at Phase 2’s price of $0.012, without staking or seeing an agent trade. The presale has raised $314.7K, and Phase 2 is 23.9% filled. Nineteen phases climb from $0.01 to $0.07, each closing permanently once its allocation sells out. The price steps up and the previous tier vanishes. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents begin trading once the pool goes live. Ripple secured a federal banking charter and XRP did not move. The TAUX presale fills based on buyer conviction and phase mechanics, not on regulatory milestones that benefit the company without reaching the token.

Every token sold at $0.012 brings Phase 2 closer to closing permanently. The demand that cleared Phase 1 in a single day shows no signs of slowing. Every token sold at $0.012 brings Phase 2 closer to closing permanently. The demand that cleared Phase 1 shows no signs of fading. The buyers entering now are positioning before agents trade real capital across markets, not waiting for a banking charter to translate into token price movement. Phase 2 is filling, and the entry at $0.012 has a clear expiration: when the allocation runs out.

The Presale Math at Phase 2

Phase 2 is live at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 delivers 6.67x before the pool generates any profit. A $1 target means x83 from today’s entry. At a $1 billion pool with 30% gross returns, implied price reaches $1.85, or x154 from $0.012. The protocol charges 5% on gross profits only. No management fees. Thirty percent of fees are burned permanently against a hard cap of 2 billion tokens.

The remaining 70% flows to the DAO treasury. Every profitable trade compresses supply permanently. The remaining 70% of fees funds the DAO treasury. Ripple has a banking charter. XRP has a flat chart at $1.51. The TAUX presale fills phases while the entry price climbs. Phase 2 will not survive the demand that emptied Phase 1 in a single day.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs