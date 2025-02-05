Quick and Easy Ways to Sell Your Old Games for Cash and Earn Extra Money

Are you sitting on a collection of old games that you no longer play? Whether you have a shelf full of unused video games or an old stack of board games gathering dust, there’s no reason to let them sit there taking up space. Instead of letting your games lose value, why not sell them for cash and earn some extra money? Selling your old games is not only a great way to declutter but also a perfect opportunity to earn some quick cash.

In this article, we’ll explore the best ways to sell your old games, providing you with actionable steps and helpful tips. From online marketplaces to trade-in options, you can easily find the right platform to sell your old games and make the most out of your collection.

Why Sell Your Old Games?

Before we dive into the methods of selling, let’s first consider why selling your old games makes sense. Games, whether for consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo, or even collectible board games, can hold significant value. As new versions of games are released, older editions often decrease in value, but there are still many buyers who are willing to pay for them.

Selling your old games also helps you:

Free up space : Games take up valuable shelf space, and by selling them, you can clear some room in your home.

Get extra cash : It’s a simple way to make money without much effort, and you can earn a good amount depending on the game’s popularity or condition.

Help others : Many people are on the lookout for secondhand games in good condition but at lower prices, and you can provide them with just that.

Now, let’s take a look at the most effective methods you can use to sell your old games.

1. Sell Your Old Games Online

The internet has made selling secondhand goods easier than ever. Numerous online platforms are available where you can list your games and connect with potential buyers.

eBay

eBay is one of the best places to sell your old games. With a vast marketplace and millions of active users, you have a great chance of finding a buyer for your games. You can create an auction listing or set a fixed price for your games, depending on your preference. Some games may even be worth more if you auction them, especially if they are rare or highly sought-after.

Pro Tip: Make sure to include clear photos and detailed descriptions of your games. Highlight any wear and tear or missing parts, as buyers appreciate honesty and transparency.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace has become a popular platform for selling almost anything, including video games. It’s free to list your items, and you can quickly connect with local buyers. The best part? You don’t have to worry about shipping—just meet up with the buyer in person, exchange the game for cash, and you’re done.

Pro Tip: When selling on Facebook Marketplace, be sure to interact with potential buyers promptly to avoid losing out on sales. Additionally, local transactions help you avoid shipping hassles.

Amazon

If you want a hassle-free experience, Amazon’s trade-in program might be your best bet. Amazon allows you to trade in your old video games for Amazon gift cards. While this option doesn’t offer cash, it can be useful if you’re planning to buy something else from Amazon. If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, this can be a convenient way to sell your old games and earn credits towards your next purchase.

Pro Tip: Be sure to check the trade-in values on Amazon before sending your games in to make sure you’re getting a fair price.

GameStop

GameStop is a well-known retailer for video games and offers a trade-in program where you can sell your old games for store credit or cash. This option is ideal if you prefer dealing with a brick-and-mortar store. The process is simple: just bring your games to a GameStop location, and they’ll offer you a trade-in value based on the game’s condition.

Pro Tip: You might get more money by opting for store credit instead of cash, as GameStop sometimes offers a higher trade-in value for store credit.

2. Sell Your Old Games to Specialized Online Retailers

If you’re looking for a quicker, more convenient way to sell your games, specialized online retailers might be the way to go. These companies specialize in buying old games and reselling them, often offering competitive prices.

Decluttr

Decluttr is a great platform for selling old games, movies, and tech. You simply enter the barcode number of your game into their website, and they’ll provide you with an instant offer. Once you agree to the price, they’ll send you a free shipping label, and you can mail your games to them. Decluttr will inspect the items and pay you via PayPal or direct deposit.

Pro Tip: Decluttr also buys other items like electronics, CDs, DVDs, and even books, so you can declutter multiple areas of your home in one go.

Swappa

Swappa is another marketplace that offers a secure and transparent way to sell video games and other electronic devices. It’s user-friendly, and you get to keep the full sales price without paying listing fees. Swappa also provides a built-in buyer protection system, making the process safer for both buyers and sellers.

Pro Tip: Be sure to price your games competitively and accurately describe their condition, as Swappa values transparency in all listings.

3. Sell Your Old Games Locally

While online marketplaces are convenient, there’s something special about selling your old games locally. If you’re looking to avoid shipping costs and want to meet buyers in person, here are some great local options:

Pawn Shops

Pawn shops are an option if you’re looking to sell your games quickly. While pawn shops may not offer you the highest prices, they can be a great choice for fast sales, especially if you need the cash urgently.

Pro Tip: Visit a few different pawn shops to compare prices before settling on one. You may get different offers depending on the store.

Local Game Stores

Some local game stores offer trade-in programs similar to GameStop. These stores may not have the same nationwide reach as GameStop, but they can offer competitive prices, especially if they specialize in retro games or niche genres.

Pro Tip: Don’t hesitate to call local stores ahead of time and inquire about their trade-in policies and the prices they’re offering for specific games.

Garage Sales or Yard Sales

Hosting a garage or yard sale can be a fun and rewarding way to sell your old games. You can invite neighbors, friends, or community members to browse your collection, and since it’s in person, you avoid shipping hassles. Plus, you can combine it with selling other items you no longer need.

Pro Tip: Be sure to advertise your sale online using local classified ads or community bulletin boards to get more traffic and potential buyers.

4. Selling Board Games and Collectibles

If you have a collection of board games, trading cards, or other collectible games, you might find buyers through specialized platforms dedicated to collectibles.

BoardGameGeek Marketplace

BoardGameGeek is the go-to site for board game enthusiasts, and it has an active marketplace where you can list your games for sale. Whether you’re looking to sell rare editions, out-of-print games, or classic favorites, this platform attracts buyers who are passionate about collecting games.

Pro Tip: When selling board games, be sure to include photos of all pieces and parts to avoid any confusion or disputes.

Facebook Groups for Board Games

There are numerous Facebook groups dedicated to buying and selling board games. These groups typically have members who are game collectors or hobbyists, making them ideal for getting a good price for your collectible games.

Pro Tip: Always verify the legitimacy of the group and its members before making a transaction to ensure a safe exchange.

5. How to Maximize the Value of Your Old Games

To ensure you get the best price for your old games, you need to take care in preparing them for sale. Here are a few tips to help maximize their value:

Condition is key : The better the condition of your game, the more it will be worth. Clean the discs, check for scratches, and make sure the case and manual are included.

Be honest about the condition : When listing your games online, always mention any flaws, such as worn-out cases or missing inserts, to avoid disappointing buyers.

Bundle games : If you have several games of a similar genre or series, consider bundling them together for a higher price. Buyers often appreciate getting a set of related games.

Research the market : Check what similar games are selling for on different platforms to price your games competitively.

Conclusion

Selling your old games is a smart and effective way to declutter your space and earn extra money. Whether you choose to sell your old games online, locally, or through specialized retailers, there are many options available to help you get the best value for your collection. Remember to properly assess the condition of your games, be transparent in your listings, and choose the right platform for your selling needs.

So, if you’re ready to clear out some old games and make some cash, start by researching the best selling options and listing your games today. Whether you choose to sell your old games on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or a local store, there’s no reason not to turn your collection into cash!