Preventing Pressure Injuries Through Stronger, Mobility-Focused Care

In hospitals across the United States, a preventable threat continues to harm patients every day. Immobility-related complications, especially hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs), remain one of the most persistent and costly challenges in acute care settings. Although healthcare has progressed in several areas of patient safety, HAPIs continue to appear at levels that feel alarming.

Each year, an estimated 2.5 million patients require treatment for pressure injuries that could have been avoided. More than 60,000 people die from complications related to these wounds. They occur in facilities of every size and specialty, resulting in roughly 26.6 billion dollars in avoidable costs across U.S. hospitals annually.

This raises a pressing question. If prevention methods are well understood, why do HAPIs continue at this scale?

The Hidden Crisis of Immobility

The core reason lies in a difficult reality. Immobility often escapes visibility within the healthcare system. Vital signs are tracked, medications are logged, and lab results are monitored. Meanwhile, scheduled repositioning rarely receives the same level of objective attention.

Nurses must turn patients every two hours, yet this requirement regularly competes with alarms, new admissions, documentation, staffing shortages, and the physical strain of manual patient handling. As daily pressures rise, mobility becomes the task most vulnerable to delays or omissions. Without clear accountability, immobility quietly grows into a serious risk.

A Three-Layered Solution That Strengthens Prevention

One company is putting mobility at the forefront of hospital care with a multi-layered approach. Atlas Mobility has developed a mobility-driven care model that combines trained personnel, bedside monitoring technology, and system-level analytics to bring structure and support to mobility practices across the hospital.

Eric Race, CEO of Atlas Mobility, says the model was intentionally designed to address the operational realities of hospital care.

“Our approach to pressure injury prevention is built on three layers: human, hardware, and software,” Race explains.

“The human layer is a team of expert mobility technicians embedded in the hospital who help ensure patients are consistently repositioned and mobilized, which is one of the most important defenses against pressure injuries.”

He adds that technology plays a key role in making mobility practices more visible and measurable.

“The hardware layer includes mobility monitoring equipment at the bedside that makes patient position and turn quality visible to the care team,” Race says. “The software layer provides hospital leaders with data that helps them monitor performance and improve prevention processes across the hospital.”

Together, Race says, the three layers create a system that helps hospitals move beyond intention and into consistent execution.

“This combination of human expertise, technology, and data gives hospitals the structure they need to truly carry out a pressure injury prevention program,” he says.

When Culture Changes, Outcomes Follow

Hospitals that adopt structured mobility programs tend to experience meaningful behavioral changes. Mobility transitions from a hopeful “best effort” approach to a scheduled, monitored responsibility. Teams collaborate with more consistency and share accountability for outcomes. Missed turns or prolonged immobility become visible early, which allows staff to intervene before harm develops.

Most hospitals begin seeing process changes within the first one or two months. Reductions in HAPIs often appear within three to six months, and some organizations report decreases of up to 77 percent as the program matures.

Race says the impact of those reductions becomes clear when looking at how pressure injuries affect both patients and hospital staff.

“For patients, it means avoiding one of the most painful and preventable complications of hospitalization,” Race explains. “Pressure injuries can lead to infections, extended recovery times, and in severe cases, life-threatening complications. Preventing them directly improves comfort, dignity, and the healing process.”

The benefits extend beyond patient outcomes and directly affect the daily workload of care teams.

“For nurses and care teams, fewer pressure injuries mean fewer cases of avoidable harm that require complex treatment and constant monitoring,” Race says. “At a time when hospitals are facing significant nursing shortages, prevention becomes even more important because it reduces additional strain on already stretched teams. Nurses want to provide the best care possible, but the pace and demands of the hospital floor can make managing pressure injuries difficult. When prevention processes become more reliable, nurses can spend more time helping patients recover rather than managing complications that could have been avoided.”

The Operational and Financial Impact

Preventing pressure injuries improves patient care and reduces high costs. A single severe HAPI can exceed 200,000 dollars in additional treatment needs and legal exposure. When hospitals reduce these injuries, they typically experience shorter stays, fewer staff injuries from manual lifting, and stronger performance on quality-related reimbursement measures.

According to Race, the impact extends well beyond patient safety.

“Reducing pressure injuries has meaningful implications for hospital performance and leadership priorities,” he says. “When patients avoid complications, they often recover more efficiently, which can support improved patient throughput and reduce unnecessary days in the hospital.”

He adds that prevention also reduces strain on clinical teams while helping hospitals avoid costly complications.

“Care teams spend less time managing complex wounds and related complications, which improves staff productivity and helps alleviate the burden on nursing teams,” Race says. “Pressure injuries are also expensive for hospitals due to extended care needs and the lack of reimbursement for many hospital-acquired conditions. Preventing them can translate into significant cost savings while also improving quality metrics that influence reimbursement and public reporting. In that sense, pressure injury prevention becomes both a patient safety initiative and a financial and operational priority for hospital leaders.”

A Look Ahead

The future of hospital care is moving toward a model that treats mobility as a central safety requirement, on par with infection prevention and fall protocols. As staffing pressures persist, hospitals will increasingly rely on supportive technologies such as automated tracking and assistive devices to help teams deliver safe care.

Race says hospitals that sustain reductions in pressure injuries often demonstrate broader operational strength.

“Sustained reduction typically reflects a hospital that has built strong systems around patient safety and accountability,” he says. “Preventing pressure injuries requires coordination across nursing, frontline support roles, and hospital leadership, along with consistent execution at the bedside.”

Organizations that maintain improvement over time, he explains, are typically those that invest in supporting their clinical teams and use data to guide performance.

“It signals that patient safety priorities are being translated into everyday practice rather than remaining only in policy,” Race says. “In many ways, consistent prevention becomes a visible indicator of how effectively a hospital fosters a culture of safety for both patients and those who care for them.”

Even as technology and care models evolve, one principle remains clear: patients heal better when they move, and caregivers benefit from structured systems that support safe, consistent care.