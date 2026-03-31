Playnance Brings Sports and Esports On-Chain via $GCOIN, Powering 2.5 Million Live Sports Events Annually

Playnance is bringing one of the world’s largest entertainment markets fully on-chain at scale, expanding its ecosystem into global sports and esports. Through its integration with SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, a leading global iGaming technology provider, Playnance will now provide access to more than 2.5 million live sports and esports events annually through its network of partnership platforms, spanning all major leagues, including the NBA, Premier League, LaLiga, as well as global esports tournaments, and a wide range of regional and niche sports events worldwide.

The experience will go live next week on PlayW3 and expand across additional platforms within the Playnance ecosystem, enabling seamless, real-time, gasless on-chain participation across thousands of events every single day. Millions of users will engage live, predict outcomes, and play across thousands of events daily, all on-chain. Fully integrated into a decentralized, non-custodial infrastructure, Playnance is delivering continuous, high-frequency engagement tied directly to real-world activity.

Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance, said: “At Playnance, we’re leading the next major shift by bringing the entire world of entertainment on-chain. With this expansion, we are extending our ecosystem even further by adding the global sports and esports markets to the wide range of on-chain experiences we already offer. With live events watched by billions worldwide, real-time participation, and true ownership powered by $GCOIN, we are setting a new standard for digital entertainment at scale. Our ambition is to lead and redefine the global entertainment industry by bringing it fully on-chain through a decentralized foundation. This is just the beginning.”

In line with Playnance’s staking model across other categories, this expansion includes a dedicated sports staking program, where users can lock $GCOIN to the sports ecosystem and receive protocol-based rewards for their on-chain activity.

This expansion positions Playnance within a $150+ billion global sports and esports market. By bringing familiar, real-time experiences on-chain, the platform lowers the barrier for mainstream users and accelerates the transition from Web2 to Web3 at scale.

“Our integration with Playnance represents a new standard for how gaming infrastructure can operate on blockchain. Leveraging Playnance’s blockchain, we’re able to bring real-time sports and esports experiences fully on-chain, combining high-frequency real-world data with decentralized execution.” Said Aleksandr Kamenetskyi, Head of Sportsbook at SOFTSWISS. “This allows us to push the boundaries of on-chain gaming while unlocking a level of scale, transparency, and performance that simply hasn’t existed before in this category.”

The move builds on strong momentum across the Playnance ecosystem, which processes more than 2 million on-chain transactions daily. With more than 10,000 social games and millions of AI-powered prediction markets, Playnance delivers a unified digital entertainment ecosystem at a scale and diversity not seen before, all powered by $GCOIN. Early demand has already been demonstrated through the rapid uptake of its staking program, with over 1.4 billion $GCOIN staked shortly after launch.

With this expansion, Playnance enters a new phase focused on scaling global adoption, bringing more real-world content on-chain, increasing real-time participation, and significantly expanding $GCOIN’s utility across a rapidly growing on-chain entertainment ecosystem.

About Playnance

Founded in 2020, Playnance is a Web3 infrastructure company developing live, non-custodial, on-chain products designed to onboard mainstream Web2 users into blockchain environments. The company develops consumer-facing platforms built on shared wallet systems and high-volume on-chain execution, currently processing approximately 2 million transactions per day. Playnance focuses on reducing friction between user experience and blockchain infrastructure while maintaining full on-chain transparency and a non-custodial architecture.

Contact

CMO

Sarah Peter

press@playnance.com