The PI Network price prediction shifted on April 11 when the Pi Core Team deployed an RPC server on Testnet, calling it an important infrastructure milestone enabling smart contract development, while PI price continued struggling below $0.17 support from token unlock selling pressure.

Crypto ETP funds pulled in $3.2 billion that week, confirming capital was available and looking for the right entry. Pepeto has raised above $8.1M with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, sitting exactly where the PI Network price prediction keeps pointing but has yet to deliver.

What Is Driving the PI Network Price Prediction This Week

According to CoinMarketCap and Reuters, the Pi Network deployed its RPC server on Testnet on April 11, a step the Pi Core Team described as foundational for smart contract deployment. Simultaneously, crypto investment products pulled in $3.17 billion in weekly inflows despite a market-wide flash crash. The RPC milestone may support the PI Network price prediction long-term, but token unlock selling is capping any near-term recovery.

PI Network Price Prediction: Three Tokens Worth Watching Now

Pepeto: The Presale That Does Not Need a Testnet to Prove Utility

Some presale projects are still building while asking investors to wait. Pepeto is not. The tools are live, the exchange works, and every buyer who enters now arrives at listing with a position opened before the Binance debut prices the token above the presale floor.

The zero fee swap engine handles every token swap across chains without charging a trading fee, so the full return of every move stays in the wallet. The cross chain bridge transfers assets between networks without delay, so capital is always where the opportunity is rather than waiting on the wrong chain. Pepeto combines both tools into a live trading layer that retail traders can use today, not when the testnet graduates to mainnet.

When crypto ETP inflows confirm capital is entering the market, the presale that a former Binance expert helped build becomes the clearest entry before institutional capital reprices the listing. Most tracking the PI Network price prediction are comparing it against presales with confirmed exchange dates. Pepeto has that date, the Binance listing is confirmed, the SolidProof audit is complete, and the viral footprint is growing every week the presale stays open.

With above $8.1M raised, a 420 trillion token supply fully audited, and the token at $0.000000186, Pepeto is going viral before the whole market finds it, built by the developer who first wrote the original Pepe token into existence alongside a former Binance expert. Once the listing opens, the presale price becomes history and only the wallets that moved early hold that entry.

PI Network: Infrastructure Progress at a Discounted Price

According to CoinMarketCap, PI Network trades near $0.17 in April 2026, struggling to hold support as token unlock selling drives sustained pressure.

The RPC server Testnet launch on April 11 is a genuine milestone, with full Protocol v23.0 scheduled for May 18. Support holds at $0.15 and resistance at $0.20, with a recovery toward $0.30 possible if smart contract activity generates real demand. Token inflation still ahead makes timing this recovery harder than timing a confirmed listing.

Ethereum: The Blue Chip With a Defined Ceiling

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum trades at $2,191 in April 2026, with the Glamsterdam upgrade targeting H1 2026 and Hegotá parallelization planned for H2.

Support holds at $2,100 and resistance sits at $2,400, with analysts projecting $4,000 to $6,000 if Bitcoin sustains its recovery. Ethereum is real infrastructure with institutional backing and a clear roadmap. Down 55% from its $4,891 ATH though, returning to those levels is a multi-year thesis, not one listing event.

Conclusion

The PI Network price prediction is improving on the infrastructure side, and the Testnet RPC launch confirms development is moving. But Pepeto is going viral before the whole world finds it, and the presale window is still open.

Crypto funds pulling in $3.2 billion the same week confirms where capital is moving. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale closes. The wallet that waits for the headline pays the headline price.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the PI Network price prediction say for 2026?

PI trades near $0.17 with a Testnet RPC milestone live and Protocol v23.0 scheduled for May 18. Token unlock selling caps near-term recovery, but smart contract functionality could shift demand if adoption follows.

Is PI Network a better investment than Pepeto in 2026?

PI Network is still building toward mainnet smart contracts. Pepeto has a confirmed Binance listing, live tools, and above $8.1M raised. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter at the presale price before the listing removes it.

Which crypto offers better returns beyond the PI Network price prediction?

Pepeto combines a running exchange, a confirmed Binance listing, and a SolidProof audit. The presale is open and the listing is approaching, making it the clearest high-return entry before the market reprices the token.