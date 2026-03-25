Pi Coin Sentiment Turns Bearish as AlphaPepe (ALPE) Crosses $690K Milestone in Viral Presale Run

PI is trading at $0.20 after a 30% single-day drop on its Kraken debut, declining 35.74% from its March peak with prediction models placing it at $0.146 by March 25. On-chain sentiment has turned decisively bearish with no credible bull catalyst visible before the unlock schedule eases. The capital that entered PI expecting a listing pop and got a crash is rotating into the next entry with better structural design. AlphaPepe crossing $690,000 with 6,700 holders growing at 100 wallets daily is where that rotation is landing.

Why PI Sentiment Turned and Why It Is Not Recovering Quickly

PI’s crash followed the most predictable mechanics in crypto. Years of zero-cost mining created millions of holders with no acquisition price and every incentive to sell the first real exit window. No on-chain utility generated buy-side demand to absorb that pressure simultaneously, turning the most anticipated listing of Q1 2026 into its worst trading session.

The structural problems are not temporary. 1.21 billion tokens unlock across 2026 with no revenue mechanism generating organic buy demand to offset supply. A mandatory KYB requirement continues blocking Binance listings, the one exchange whose listing has historically reversed bearish narratives for comparable assets.

AlphaPepe Crosses $690K With the Structural Advantages PI Never Had

Instant Token Delivery, Confirmed $0.05 Listing, AI DEX Revenue From Day One

AlphaPepe is live in presale at $0.00798 heading toward a confirmed $0.05 listing price with a Q2 2026 AlphaSwap DEX debut and a Tier 1 CEX listing to follow. A former Shibarium team member leads the project and AlphaSwap launches as a BSC-native cross-chain DEX loaded with AI intelligence tools generating real fee revenue from the first moment of public trading. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit backs every purchase, tokens arrive in your wallet instantly, and no vesting holds your allocation after buying.

Put $1,000 into AlphaPepe at $0.00798 and you hold approximately 125,313 tokens. At the $0.05 listing that is $6,265. At $0.50 it becomes $62,656. At $1.00 it sits at $125,313. AlphaPepe ships AlphaSwap as a live revenue-generating DEX on listing day, creating organic buy pressure from real trading fees that PI’s mining distribution model never produced.

The Viral Presale Run Is Building Before Q2 Opens the Door

PI’s bearish turn is a case study in what happens when there is no utility backing the price at listing and nothing preventing zero-cost holders from exiting simultaneously. AlphaPepe answers every failure point PI exposed. No zero-cost mining distribution. No multi-year supply overhang. No KYB barrier blocking Tier 1 exchanges. No utility gap between listing and real on-chain demand. The price steps higher every 3 days and Q2 is not waiting.

Join the presale now before exchange listings change everything.

FAQs

Why has PI coin sentiment turned bearish?

PI crashed 30% on listing day as zero-cost miners exited simultaneously with no utility generating buy demand, compounded by 1.21 billion token unlocks scheduled across 2026.

What does AlphaPepe’s $690K milestone signal?

Accelerating community velocity with 100 new wallets joining daily and a confirmed $0.05 listing price drawing capital from disappointed PI holders.

What structural advantages does AlphaPepe have that PI lacked?

A live AI DEX generating fee revenue from day one, a 10/10 audit, instant token delivery, a clean 1 billion token supply, and no KYB barrier blocking Tier 1 listings.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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