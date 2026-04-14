Pepe the Cocaine Hippo: From Pablo Escobar’s Beloved Pet to Enduring Symbol of Legacy

Magdalena River Basin, Colombia – April 14, 2026 – In one of the most extraordinary wildlife stories of our time, Pepe the Cocaine Hippo continues to captivate the world decades after his death, as Pablo Escobar’s family speaks out against a new government plan to cull dozens of his descendants.

A Legacy That Began in the 1980s

It all began in the early 1980s when notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar imported four hippopotamuses from Africa to his opulent Hacienda Nápoles estate as part of an extravagant private menagerie.

Among them, one bull hippo stood out as Escobar’s clear favorite. He personally took a special liking to the massive animal and named him Pepe. To the Escobar family, Pepe was more than just another exotic pet—he represented joy, power, and the larger-than-life dreams of their patriarch.

Pepe held a cherished place in the family’s memories, symbolizing a time of extravagance and affection amid the chaos of Escobar’s world.

From Private Zoo to Wild Population

After Escobar’s death in 1993, most animals were removed, but the hippos were largely left behind. Over time, they escaped, adapted to Colombia’s rivers and wetlands, and multiplied rapidly.

Today, these animals—now widely known as the “cocaine hippos”—have grown into a population estimated at 169–200 individuals. Experts warn that without intervention, the number could exceed 1,400 by 2040.

These invasive giants pose serious risks to:

Local ecosystems

Native wildlife

Agricultural lands

Human safety

Pepe’s Death and Global Reaction

Pepe himself became a legend in 2009 when he wandered away from the main group and was tracked and killed by authorized hunters. At the time, it marked the first and only hippo culled in the Americas.

Images of the fallen animal sparked global outrage. Pepe quickly became an unlikely icon, igniting debates about:

Animal rights

Invasive species control

Escobar’s complex legacy

His story has since inspired documentaries, artwork, and even experimental films imagining his surreal journey from Africa to Colombia.

New Culling Plan Sparks Controversy

That emotional legacy has now resurfaced.

On April 13, 2026, Colombia’s Ministry of Environment approved a controversial plan to euthanize up to 80 hippos, citing threats to ecosystems, native species, and nearby communities.

Officials stated that previous efforts—such as sterilization and relocation—were too costly and ineffective. Significant funding has now been allocated to carry out the plan.

Escobar Family Pushes Back

In strong response, Pablo Escobar’s older brother, Roberto Escobar (known as “El Osito”), took to X @RobertoGaviria_ (formerly Twitter) to voice his opposition. In his recent tweet, he declared:

“They will not touch the hippos. Pepe meant everything to Pablo — he was the one my brother liked most and personally named. These animals are part of our family’s history and legacy. I will not let this culling happen again.”

A Divided Debate

Environmentalists remain split on the issue:

Supporters of culling argue it is necessary to restore ecological balance.

Opponents advocate for alternatives such as: Contraception programs International relocation Sanctuary protection



Meanwhile, local residents express mixed feelings—balancing fear of these powerful animals with fascination.

More Than Just a Wildlife Story

Pepe’s story goes far beyond a single animal. It reflects:

The unintended consequences of human actions

Nature’s ability to adapt and survive

The lasting impact of one man’s empire

From a beloved pet to a global symbol, Pepe and his descendants continue to spark conversation across the world.

Conclusion

As Colombia faces this growing ecological challenge and the Escobar family mobilizes to protect what remains of their past, the story of Pepe the Cocaine Hippo continues to evolve.

Some legacies—whether admired or controversial—never truly disappear.

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