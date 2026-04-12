Canary Capital just filed the first spot PEPE ETF with the SEC, and the meme coin sits at $0.0000034, down 87% from its all time high, while a whale pulled $20.7 million off exchanges in a single week.

The conversation shifted because Wall Street now packages a token with zero products into a fund pension managers can access. The same cofounder who built PEPE to a $7 billion cap launched Pepeto with exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and more than $8 million raised while fear sits at 16 on the index.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction Reacts to First Spot PEPE ETF Filing

Canary Capital submitted an S-1 registration for a spot PEPE fund that would let traditional investors track the token through a regulated product, according to CoinDesk.

PEPE dropped 6% in the hours after the filing and sits 87% below its all time high of $0.00002803, according to MetaMask. A whale withdrew $20.7 million in PEPE from exchanges, tightening supply while the broader market sits in extreme fear. The pepe coin price prediction gains a narrative catalyst, but the token needs billions in fresh capital just to revisit old highs.

PEPE Forecast and the Presale Delivering a Different Outcome

Pepeto

The ETF filing confirms Wall Street wants meme coin exposure, but the fund tracks a token 87% below peak with nothing sustaining demand once excitement fades. Pepeto stands on the other side of that equation as the exchange built by the same PEPE cofounder with zero fee trading and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

More than $8 million committed at a floor of $0.000000186 while the index reads 16 points to capital arriving during fear, not tourists chasing a bounce. Wallets entering a presale while every other meme coin bleeds means they expect one confirmed event to deliver what the recovery data cannot.

The risk scorer checks every contract before capital touches it, and the zero fee swap moves tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at no cost, so positions stay intact during fast moves. Instead of tracking the pepe coin price prediction and waiting for PEPE to grind from 87% below peak, the wallets inside target the listing as the event that compresses recovery into one move.

At 185% APY staking rewards stack for every wallet holding through the window. SolidProof cleared every contract, and the cofounder proved at $7 billion what happens when meme energy meets the right moment. The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces, the kind that appears once per cycle and delivers the returns that separate early wallets from the crowd that arrives late and pays the premium.

The wallets inside already know what the listing delivers, and the entry to join them sits open right now. Meme energy and real utility at the same time is what separated every winner from every forgotten token, and the pepe coin price prediction cycle points directly to this presale for anyone who sees it.

PEPE Price Prediction

PEPE trades at $0.0000034 with a $1.5 billion cap, 87% below its $0.00002803 all time high, according to CoinGecko. The ETF filing added narrative but PEPE dropped 6% in the hours after, and 33% of total supply sits in 15 wallets keeping forced selling pressure high. Support holds near $0.0000028 with resistance at $0.0000050.

Changelly forecasts a December high near $0.0000080, roughly 130% from current levels. StealthEX projects the 2026 bull case at $0.0000146 in the most extreme scenario. Even at that ceiling, the pepe coin price prediction delivers returns that sit far behind what a presale entry captures from one confirmed exchange listing, and that gap is why capital tracks the same data and keeps choosing Pepeto.

Conclusion

The pepe coin price prediction shows a token needing billions to revisit old highs while Pepeto offers the gap between entry and listing that PEPE holders wish they had at launch. The rarest combination crypto produces is live right now at the Pepeto official website, meme energy from the same cofounder, real exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing all in one entry.

The listing is the one event that delivers the return, and entering before it arrives is how every success story in this pepe coin price prediction cycle begins. Choosing to wait while others lock in positions could be the single decision that costs more than any PEPE recovery ever delivers.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the pepe coin price prediction for 2026?

Changelly targets PEPE at $0.0000080 by December while Pepeto targets 100x from presale entry before the confirmed Binance listing opens.

Does the PEPE ETF filing change the outlook?

The pepe coin price prediction gains narrative from the ETF, but PEPE at 87% below peak needs billions while Pepeto captures the listing gap in one event.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over PEPE?

The Pepeto official website confirms above $8 million committed because the same cofounder proved the math at $7 billion and the listing delivers what no PEPE recovery timeline matches.