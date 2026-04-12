The top 3 cryptos to buy now debate is unfolding against an unprecedented backdrop: the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stayed below 10 for over 60 consecutive days as of April 11, the longest extreme fear streak ever recorded, more than double the streak that followed the Terra Luna collapse in 2022. Every prior streak this long has preceded a sharp recovery.

AVAX and ADA are both positioned for that move, but Pepeto at $8.1M raised with a confirmed Binance listing approaching is the entry extreme fear was designed to reward.

The Record Fear Streak Driving the Market

According to CoinMarketCap and Reuters, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index remained below 10 for over 60 consecutive days as of April 11, the longest streak ever recorded. The historical median 90-day return following such conditions is plus 48.5%. Bitcoin spot ETFs absorbed $471M on April 6, a five-week high, while 270,000 BTC moved into whale wallets. Smart money is buying what retail is afraid to touch.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now

Pepeto: The Top Presale in the Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now

Every bull cycle crowns one breakout presale, and Pepeto has all the signals. Above $8.1M raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and working tools that traders can use right now are not the profile of a hype play. They are the profile of a presale where the math is simple: enter before the listing or pay the listing price.

The zero fee swap engine strips every trading fee from every token swap across chains, so the return each trade generates stays entirely in the wallet. The PepetoAI risk model grades every contract and trade position before capital commits, flagging dangers and scoring each trade so every buyer knows exactly what they are entering before money moves. Pepeto runs both tools live inside one accessible layer, available to every buyer who enters the presale today.

Six months from now, one version of every reader holds a Pepeto position entered at $0.000000186 before the Binance listing. Another version found this article and waited. The exchange is live, SolidProof completed the audit, and the founder who put the original Pepe token on the blockchain sits on the same team as the former Binance expert.

With above $8.1M raised, a 420 trillion token supply audited by SolidProof, and the Binance listing confirmed, Pepeto is the top presale of 2026. Missing it could feel like skipping the best entry of the cycle before extreme fear gave way to the recovery the data says is coming.

AVAX: A Real Chain With Room to Run

According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche trades at $9.04 in April 2026, down 93% from its $135.86 ATH, with VanEck’s spot AVAX ETF live since January 2026 and RWA tokenization TVL on the network doubled to $2.1B. Support holds at $8.50 and resistance at $9.50, with analysts targeting $28 near-term and $44 mid-year.

US regulators classified AVAX as a digital commodity in March 2026. From $9.04 at a $4B cap, reclaiming the ATH requires a 14x over years.

Cardano: Developer Depth at a Cycle Low

According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano trades at $0.23 in April 2026, down 92% from its $3.09 ATH, with whale wallets adding to holdings and on-chain activity picking up in April.

Support holds at $0.241 and resistance at $0.263, with analysts projecting $0.42 to $0.48 by Q3 if sentiment turns. Cardano has one of crypto’s deepest developer communities and a steady build track record. From $0.25 though, returning to ATH requires a 12x across a full bull cycle.

Conclusion

Every extreme fear record in crypto history has ended the same way: the assets that captured the recovery were bought during the fear. Six months from now, one version of every reader holds a Pepeto position from the presale.

The other is watching the chart. The exchange is live and the listing is confirmed. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale closes. The wallet that waits for certainty pays the certain price.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What makes Pepeto one of the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Pepeto has a confirmed Binance listing, above $8.1M raised, live trading tools, and a SolidProof audit. The presale entry closes when the listing opens, making it the clearest return-weighted entry in the top 3.

Is AVAX a top crypto to buy now during extreme fear?

AVAX trades at $9.04 with a VanEck ETF live and $2.1B in RWA TVL. The institutional case is real. At a $4B cap, the return to ATH requires 14x over years rather than one listing event.

Is Cardano in the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

ADA holds $0.23 with whale buying activity and a Q3 analyst target of $0.42 to $0.48. Credible long-term hold. Visit the Pepeto official website to see why the presale delivers what ADA at this cap cannot.