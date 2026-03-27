Paul Mastoridis: How to Lead Digital Transformation Inside Pharma

Many pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in digital tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and connected health platforms in an effort to modernize how therapies are developed and delivered. These investments promise faster evidence generation, closer engagement with physicians and patients, and new streams of real-world data that can inform clinical decisions. A surprising number of these initiatives, however, stall before they deliver clinical or commercial impact.

“Digital transformation only succeeds when it stops being a digital project and becomes part of the clinical lifecycle,” says Paul Mastoridis, Pharmaceutical Executive. “When medical affairs defines the clinical use case, the evidence strategy, and the adoption barriers early, then digital solutions actually land with patients and clinicians.”

With more than 25 years of global leadership across clinical research, drug development, and medical affairs, Mastoridis has seen how digital tools, AI, and connected health technologies can accelerate evidence generation and reshape how therapies reach patients. The real shift occurs when operating models, decision-making, and evidence strategy evolve alongside it.

Digital Transformation Starts With the Clinical Problem

Every digital initiative should begin with a clearly defined unmet medical need. When medical affairs teams are embedded early, working alongside development, product teams, data scientists, regulatory experts, and engineers, the organization can align around the clinical question before building the technology. That alignment ensures digital solutions generate meaningful evidence and fit naturally into clinical practice.

“From the unmet need, we can design the best digital solution that’s good for patients, good for physicians, and good for our products,” says Mastoridis. The difference becomes clear in execution. Rather than treating digital health tools as add-ons after a drug is developed, integrated teams design them as part of the therapy ecosystem from the beginning.

Fixing the Decision Bottlenecks That Stall Innovation

Even with the right strategy, many digital initiatives slow down when organizations reach critical decision points because no one has clear authority over two key questions:

1. Who owns clinical risk?

2. Who decides the evidence is sufficient to act?

“The most common bottleneck is ambiguity around who owns clinical risk and who decides when evidence is good enough to move,” he says. “When that’s unclear, the safest decision becomes doing nothing.” Effective leaders address this by clarifying decision rights early. Clinical relevance, technical feasibility, regulatory considerations, and minimum evidence thresholds all need defined ownership.

Another important shift involves how organizations approach evidence. Instead of waiting for perfect data before acting, Mastoridis advocates moving from a “prove it works” mindset to a “prove it is safe to learn” framework. Controlled learning cycles allow teams to test ideas, generate evidence, and refine solutions, while maintaining regulatory and clinical safeguards. It is ok to fail. Learn from the failure and keep moving forward.

Equally critical is aligning stakeholders around what Mastoridis calls a single evidence narrative. When medical affairs, regulatory, development, marketing, and product teams share the same interpretation of the data, decision-making accelerates and internal trust improves.

The 120-Day Transformation Win

For executives seeking a measurable transformation outcome, Mastoridis points to launching a continuous insights engine for a priority therapeutic area that combines real-world data, physician feedback, patient behavior signals, and digital engagement data into a single, continuously updated evidence stream. “Measure cycle time from insight to action,” Mastoridis says. “How quickly validated signals translate into real decisions.” In practice, this means tracking how quickly insights are identified, validated, and turned into operational decisions that influence clinical strategy.

Additional indicators include the number of clinically meaningful insights that are operationalized, the depth and relevance of healthcare professional engagement, and whether insights directly improve study protocols, endpoints, or product development decisions.

Scaling such systems requires rigorous data governance. Mastoridis emphasizes the importance of clear provenance, traceability, and auditability for every data source. “Nothing is mysterious or a black box,” he says. “You can follow the data through every step, and an internal or external reviewer can reconstruct the entire chain.” When that level of transparency exists, regulatory and medical leaders can move from debating whether the data is trustworthy to deciding how quickly to scale the capability.

AI and the Shift to Continuous Evidence

AI is accelerating this transformation by collapsing the distance between insight, evidence generation, and action. Mastoridis expects the first major shift to occur inside internal teams, where static planning cycles are replaced by adaptive, real-time workflows. “AI collapses the distance between insight, evidence, and action,” he says. “Annual evidence plans and quarterly insight summaries give way to adaptive real-time workflows.”

Evidence generation becomes faster as AI surfaces emerging signals and hypothesis-ready insights from large datasets. Engagement with physicians and patients also evolves, becoming more personalized and clinically relevant with medical affairs guiding scientific context and safety guardrails. To support these capabilities, Mastoridis believes new hybrid roles will become essential. Clinical product owners, medical evidence architects, AI governance leads, and medical data storytellers will bridge the gap between data science and clinical expertise.

Operating Model Matters Most

For Mastoridis, the central lesson from years of digital health experimentation is that technology rarely fails on its own. Most setbacks occur when organizations attempt to layer new tools onto outdated decision structures. “Digital transformation in pharma isn’t about technology,” he says. “It’s about evidence, trust, and the operating model that connects them.” When those elements align, digital innovation stops being a series of pilot projects and becomes embedded within the lifecycle of a therapy. The result is faster insight generation, stronger collaboration across functions, and ultimately better outcomes for our products, physicians and patients.

Follow Paul Mastoridis on LinkedIn or visit his website for more insights.