Official Trump Coin Price Prediction: ETH and BNB Traders Pivot to Pepeto 100X Presale in 2026

The crypto market lifted sharply on April 14 as Bitcoin briefly topped $76,000. Over $500 million in short positions liquidated in a single session. This rally comes alongside an Official Trump coin price prediction that still shows the token sitting 96% below its January peak. The April 25 Mar a Lago gala is the next event catalyst. Pepeto is meeting the moment with a confirmed Binance listing. Its presale has moved past $9 million. Additionally, it offers exchange tools that protect every position from entry to exit while the broader market guesses direction.

Bitcoin Rallies 5% on US Iran Peace Talks as $500 Million in Shorts Get Liquidated

Bitcoin jumped over 5% on April 14 after Trump announced Iran still wanted to negotiate a peace deal. This news briefly pushed Bitcoin past $76,000 before it settled near $74,000 according to Fortune. Ethereum climbed 7% to near $2,400, a two month high. Meanwhile, more than $500 million in bearish positions were forced to unwind across derivatives exchanges. Yahoo Finance reported the total crypto market cap rose 4% to $2.6 trillion.

Official Trump Coin Price Prediction Meets Pepeto and ETH Where Tools Beat Events

Pepeto Turns Market Noise Into a Clear Entry While Everyone Else Scrambles

Panic selling wiped billions from the market in February and March. Traders who relied on gut feeling instead of real time analysis paid the price when liquidations cascaded faster than manual research could process. The PepetoAI risk scorer watches trade setups in real time. It scores danger from entry to exit so that every wallet inside the presale has a guard most paid services charge thousands a month to provide.

A $15,000 position generates roughly $29,400 in yearly return at 183% APY while the rest of the market watches the Official Trump coin price prediction without earning a cent on idle capital.

With $9 million raised and the Binance listing confirmed, the presale window shrinks daily and the wallets entering now understand the 100x projection only works at the current price, not at whatever the exchange order book opens at. The Pepeto presale shows the supply filling in real time.

TRUMP: The Political Meme Coin That Spikes on Events and Fades After

TRUMP trades near $2.79 on April 15, down 96% from its January 2025 all time high of $75. The April 25 Mar a Lago gala and crypto conference is the next scheduled catalyst. The snapshot determining eligibility has already begun driving some short term buying. However, 80% of the 1 billion token supply remains locked with affiliated entities on a three year release schedule. This creates constant selling pressure that erases rallies almost as fast as they build.

ETH: The Network Adding Users at Record Pace

Ethereum trades near $2,370 on April 15 after jumping 7% in one session on peace talk optimism. The ETH/BTC ratio climbed to 0.0313, a three month high.

Conclusion

The $500 million short squeeze and peace rally prove that macro catalysts can move the entire market in hours. TRUMP’s gala event and ETH’s user growth show that capital is paying attention to catalysts of every kind. However, TRUMP spikes on single evening events that reverse the next morning. Meanwhile, 80% of its supply unlocks on a schedule built to sell into every rally. ETH at 50% below its high still needs the full macro environment to cooperate. Every day that passes with the Pepeto presale still open is staking yield that wallets on the outside are not earning. Listing distance shrinks without their name on a position. It is also one day closer to the Binance open where the price resets permanently and the peace rally capital starts chasing the entries that were already filled. The presale is live on the Pepeto official website. The entry that exists right now will never exist again once trading begins.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Official Trump coin price prediction for 2026?

TRUMP trades at $2.79, down 96% from its $75 peak, and the April 25 gala may create a short bounce, but 80% of supply locked with affiliates keeps constant selling overhead while Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing creates a return that does not depend on a single evening.

Where can traders find real time risk signals in this market?

The PepetoAI risk scorer analyzes setups from entry to exit, and the zero fee swap clears positions across three chains without fees, giving presale holders tools most traders pay thousands a month to access.

How can traders find the best presale entry before the next listing?

The best entry combines a confirmed exchange listing, a completed audit, and a proven team, and Pepeto checks every box with SolidProof clearing every contract and the original Pepe cofounder leading the project on the Pepeto official website.