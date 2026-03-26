Strategy bought another 1,031 BTC for $42 billion and remains the largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin. Despite BTC trading mostly flat around $68,911, the institutional buying continues. But if you really want the returns that SHIB once delivered at 25,000% to early holders in 2021, you have to look earlier than large caps. That is why investors searching for the next shiba inu keep coming back to Pepeto on the Ethereum blockchain. With more than $8 million raised, exchange tools already running, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the Binance listing, Pepeto is the exchange presale where committed wallets are building positions because they see what the listing delivers. The next shiba inu needs real tools, and Pepeto has them.

Next Shiba Inu Search Intensifies as Bitmine Loads $11 Billion in ETH

Bitmine disclosed total holdings of $11 billion on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwire confirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The next shiba inu benefits from institutional buying because recovery capital always flows into the earliest meme entries first.

Next Shiba Inu Candidates and the Exchange Presale Where 150x Lives

Pepeto

You know how hard it is to get reliable meme coin information before a move happens. That is what Pepeto is built for. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost. Instead of reacting late, you get exchange tools that protect your capital from day one, giving you clearer insight into every meme trade.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. Everything is inside one clean exchange platform, so you can move between tools quickly when the market is moving fast. More than $8 million raised because the wallets entering verified everything first. Staking at 193% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. More than 40 million committed tokens and that number keeps climbing because wallets do not lock capital for no reason. They believe the exchange has the power to deliver 150x, and locking in a big position now makes all the difference when the Binance listing opens trading.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories this cycle.

Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe trades at $0.0000034, down 60% from its all time high, according to CoinGecko. The same cofounder behind Pepe is now behind Pepeto. Even $11 billion again is 3x from here. The the meme exchange entry is not a coin that already hit $11 billion. It is the fresh exchange entry from the same cofounder with tools Pepe never had.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin sits at $0.09, down 87% from its $0.73 all time high, according to CoinGecko. Even $0.20 is 2x. DOGE built the meme playbook, but the wallets that want 150x are inside Pepeto where the listing compresses returns into one event.

Next Shiba Inu Points to Pepeto Before the Listing Arrives

The the top meme pick is not always the loudest token. Sometimes it is the one building exchange infrastructure while others consolidate. With more than $8 million raised, exchange tools audited by SolidProof, and the cofounder of Pepe driving the Binance listing, Pepeto has the strongest meme foundation this cycle. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will carry that decision through 2026.

Enter the the strongest meme entry before the Binance listing at Pepeto official website

FAQs

What is the next shiba inu with the strongest presale demand?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and exchange tools running on the Ethereum blockchain.

Can Pepeto match SHIB’s 25,000% as the next shiba inu?

SHIB delivered those returns with zero products. Pepeto has exchange tools and the same cofounder as Pepe. The Pepeto official website gives presale access before the listing.

How does Pepeto compare to PEPE and DOGE as the next shiba inu?

PEPE targets 3x. DOGE targets 2x. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into one event.