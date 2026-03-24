Next Shiba Inu: Fear Index Hits 8 as Whale Wallets Load and Pepeto Presale Gains

With the crypto market grinding through its longest extreme fear streak since 2022, a new meme coin is gaining the kind of traction Shiba Inu had before it turned $650 into $1.7 million. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million in presale with the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion. Both SHIB and Pepeto carry viral energy. However, only one is at presale pricing with a Binance listing approaching. There is a 21,084% distance between entry and what the cofounder achieved before.

Next Shiba Inu as Whale Wallets Add 270,000 BTC During 46 Days of Extreme Fear

Whale wallets accumulated 270,000 BTC over 30 days during the longest extreme fear streak since 2022, according to Spoted Crypto. Institutions deployed over $3 billion into BTC and ETH while 127,198 retail traders were liquidated for $445 million, according to Spoted Crypto. The Fear and Greed Index has held at 8 for 46 straight days. Every previous time it stayed this low for this long, the assets that were being accumulated during the fear delivered the biggest returns of the cycle. The wallets buying now are not guessing. They are positioning.

Next Shiba Inu: The Presale Where the 21,084% Math Still Exists

Pepeto

Among the rising names in the meme coin world, Pepeto is gaining the kind of traction that only shows up once or twice per cycle. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took zero products to a $7 billion market cap is now building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team. In addition, SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186 with the community growing faster each round. This is because the people entering can see exactly where this is going once the listing arrives.

PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your capital stays intact, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your money goes near it so the scams flooding this fearful market never cost you a cent. Shiba Inu turned $650 into $1.7 million for a truck driver and $7,900 into $9 million for two brothers in New York with zero products, zero exchange, and zero audit. Pepeto has all three.

The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to hit $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real infrastructure. The 21,084% distance from presale to what the cofounder achieved is the math that whale wallets are building around right now. Staking at 194% APY adds to positions while the Fear Index sits at 8 and the whales keep loading. Every round that closes is one fewer chance to enter at this price.

Pepeto is the next shiba inu because it carries the same viral energy into a bigger market with better tools. The Binance listing will erase this entry. The wallets inside will make the wealth. The people who read this during the fear and waited for comfort will buy at a higher price from the wallets that moved.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB trades at $0.000006 with a $3.2 billion market cap, according to Changelly. Shibarium keeps building and the SEC commodity ruling confirmed SHIB as a commodity. Analysts see a possible move to $0.000088 if the bull cycle arrives, but that is roughly 14x from here and takes months. Pepeto offers 21,084% math from presale to listing. That is the gap between a recovery play and a wealth building entry.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum holds at $2,151 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling in $212 million in four days, according to Crypto.com. The SEC confirmed staking is not a securities offering. But ETH peaked at $4,800 and a recovery is roughly 2x. Pepeto delivers multiples that ETH’s market cap blocks because the presale gap is where the real wealth gets built.

Next Shiba Inu: The People Entering During Fear Are the Ones Who Celebrate After the Listing

SHIB made millionaires because they were early. The next shiba inu follows the same pattern: extreme fear, whale buying, and a presale everyone ignores until the listing changes everything. Pepeto is that pattern. The Pepeto official website is where wallets are entering, and the Binance listing is the catalyst. The people moving now will celebrate. The ones waiting will watch.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the next shiba inu in 2026? Pepeto carries the same viral energy as SHIB with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching.

Can Pepeto deliver returns like Shiba Inu did in 2020? SHIB turned $650 into $1.7 million with zero products. The Pepeto official website offers entry into a project with a full exchange and the same cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion.

Why is the Fear Index bullish for the next shiba inu? Every previous extreme fear period preceded the biggest returns of the cycle, and Pepeto’s presale during fear at 8 mirrors exactly how SHIB millionaires were made.