Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says the crypto winter could be nearing its end. He argued that the downturn began in early 2025 and that Bitcoin ETFs masked broader market weakness. Drawing on past cycles, he stressed that the pullback has not altered crypto’s long term fundamentals. The next Shiba Inu will emerge from exactly this kind of reset, when smart money positions before the crowd returns.

While established presale projects show no clear launch dates, momentum is building fast around Pepeto. The exchange ecosystem built by the PEPE cofounder has raised $8.2 million at $0.000000186 with three products close to launch. Those who enter now could be positioning for the kind of returns that made early SHIB buyers millionaires. The next Shiba Inu story is being written right now and most people are not paying attention.

Bitcoin drops below $70,000 as selling pressure increases

Bitcoin is currently trading near $70,000 as selling pressure mounts from the Iran conflict and rising oil prices. The Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates has further dampened risk appetite across all crypto assets. But as Hougan notes, crypto winters always end, and the projects that build during downturns are the ones that lead the next rally.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin struggled near $70,000 after the SEC commodity classification failed to spark sustained buying. The next crypto to explode will likely come from presale entries, not established large caps.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin held a $1.33 trillion market cap on March 21. Strategy purchased $1.57 billion in BTC last week confirming that institutional conviction survives every correction.

Pepeto: Is it the next Shiba Inu to lead the next bull run?

A new contender has arrived in the presale space, catching the attention of investors who missed SHIB at launch and are determined not to miss the next Shiba Inu. Pepeto is an exchange ecosystem that offers PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch.

The PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion coin is behind every product, and the SolidProof audited smart contract with over 4 billion tokens burned gives investors the verified security that most presales lack. Staking at 195% APY locks supply while compounding rewards for those who committed early, creating a tightening supply dynamic ahead of exchange listings.

With $8.2 million raised at $0.000000186, the presale is filling faster with every round. Exchange listings could arrive sooner than planned, and once they do, this price disappears permanently. The next Shiba Inu will not be a token already at a multi billion dollar market cap. It will be a presale project with real products that the wider market discovers after listings bring massive visibility. Pepeto fits that profile exactly.

Other presale projects lack clear timelines

Several established presales have raised tens of millions but show no information about launch dates on their official sites. Without a clear timeline, investors face uncertainty about when their tokens become tradeable. Pepeto stands apart with exchange listings approaching and products close to ready, giving investors a visible path from presale to public trading that most competitors cannot offer.

The next crypto to explode needs more than hype

The next Shiba Inu and the next crypto to explode will share one trait: real infrastructure that generates ongoing demand beyond the initial listing pump. SHIB succeeded because it built Shibarium after launch. Pepeto starts with three exchange products before launch, giving it the infrastructure edge from day one. In a market that has been burned by hype driven launches, proven founders and audited contracts separate winners from the 97% that fail.

The bottom line

Investors who let this opportunity pass without buying Pepeto at $0.000000186 will spend the rest of 2026 watching the next Shiba Inu story unfold from the sidelines. The crypto winter is ending, the SEC commodity classification has cleared the regulatory path, and the presale that could define this entire cycle is filling fast. With $8.2 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 195% APY staking, and three products close to launch, the window will not stay open much longer.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the next Shiba Inu? Pepeto at $0.000000186 with a PEPE cofounder and three exchange products is the top candidate.

Is the crypto winter ending? Bitwise CIO says yes. Pepeto is positioned to lead the recovery.

What is the next crypto to explode? Projects with real products and proven founders. Pepeto fits that profile exactly.