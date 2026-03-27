Next Dogecoin: BTC Miners Dump 15,000 Coins as Pepeto Builds What DOGE Never Had

Bitcoin miners dumped 15,000 BTC since October signaling a major change in the power structure, and Elon Musk just posted a Godfather themed video that hit 18 million views keeping meme culture at the center of every crypto conversation. DOGE sits at $0.091, down 87% from its $0.73 peak, and 5 billion new tokens enter every year. The next dogecoin needs viral energy and exchange infrastructure DOGE never built. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is that entry with exchange tools ready while Elon Musk keeps the meme conversation alive.

Next Dogecoin as Elon Musk Drives 18 Million Views and Miners Dump 15,000 BTC

Elon Musk’s Godfather video hit 18 million views, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin miners sold 15,000 BTC since October as margins tighten, according to Crypto.com. X Money entered closed beta with April launch. The successor benefits from every Elon Musk headline because the cultural energy that lifted DOGE now lifts the entire meme sector. When miners sell and capital rotates, the presale positioned to catch both the institutional wave and meme recovery delivers returns DOGE’s $14.5 billion cap blocks.

Next Dogecoin: Where the Same Creator Builds What the Originals Never Had

Pepeto

The SEC just clarified that most crypto assets are not securities, and that single ruling reshapes every digital asset from Solana to the smallest presale. Pepeto is built to benefit from that clarity. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while BTC ETFs pull $962 million in six days and retail gold purchases triple, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools.

The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE trades at $0.091 with a $14.5 billion cap, down 87% from its $0.73 high, according to CoinGecko. DOGE has Elon Musk and commodity status. But 5 billion new tokens enter yearly with no cap, working against every dollar of demand. The returns that made DOGE millionaires are behind it.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $68,710with miners dumping 15,000 BTC as margins tighten, according to Crypto.com. BTC anchors every portfolio. But from $68,710the bullish target is roughly 3x over years. The next dogecoin delivers what BTC’s $1.3 trillion cap blocks.

Next Dogecoin: The Window Is Open and the Listing Approaches

Timing separated the winners from those who watched DOGE climb. The next dogecoin offers that same window with exchange tools DOGE never built and regulatory clarity the original never had. Pepeto has the cofounder, the audit, and the Binance listing. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering. Elon Musk will keep driving meme attention, miners are selling and capital is rotating, and the listing will deliver what the presale wallets expect. The people who move during this rotation will have the positions the rest of the market wishes they had found.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the positions this cycle will reward most.

FAQ

Why is Pepeto considered the next dogecoin?

Pepeto has exchange tools DOGE never built, the cofounder who proved $7 billion, and a Binance listing approaching.

How does the next dogecoin compare to the original?

DOGE sits 87% below peak with 5 billion new tokens yearly. The Pepeto official website offers presale entry with exchange infrastructure the original never had.

What lessons apply to the next dogecoin?

DOGE made millionaires at fractions of a cent, not at $0.091. Pepeto is at that early stage right now.