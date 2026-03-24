Two entries are making headlines as CME Group prepares to launch 24/7 crypto futures on May 29 with $3 trillion in notional volume from 2025. Solana had its explosive run from a few dollars to $260 in the last cycle, and investors are scanning the market for that same kind of setup. Pepeto, a meme exchange on the Ethereum blockchain with more than $8 million raised, is catching the attention of traders hungry for the next high speed entry. With a SolidProof audit, a former Binance expert on the team, and exchange tools already running, the next crypto to explode might just be the one still at presale pricing with the Binance listing approaching.

Next Crypto to Explode Gets a Boost as CME Launches 24/7 Crypto Futures on May 29

CME Group announced it will launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading on May 29, according to CME Group. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume across 2025. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% year over year. Continuous trading eliminates the CME gap, and the entries that position before institutional access expands will profit the most.

Next Crypto to Explode: Where to Position Before the Crowd Shows Up

Pepeto

Your choice depends on your strategy, but if you are chasing the entry that delivers the kind of run Solana made from $2 to $260 in 2021, Pepeto might be the one. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost. It is designed to solve every pain point meme traders know while keeping the viral appeal that makes meme coins work in the first place.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. More than $8 million raised during fear, and the wallets entering checked everything first.

Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x with the 100x math conservative. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories this cycle produces. The next crypto to explode always looks obvious after it happens. The question is whether you got in before the listing, and Pepeto is still at presale pricing right now.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,400 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to Bloomberg. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed a $42 billion program to buy more. BTC targets $100,000, roughly 40% from here over months. BTC will lead the recovery, but 40% over months will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 100x in one event.

Solana (SOL)

Solana sits at $90, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched and Bloomberg gives additional approvals a 95% chance. Even $294 from here is 3.4x over quarters. SOL had its explosive run already. Pepeto is still counting down, and the listing compresses 100x into one event while SOL needs a full year.

Next Crypto to Explode: Why Pepeto’s Listing Will Create This Cycle’s Biggest Winners

CME opening 24/7 futures confirms institutional adoption is picking up speed, and every signal points to the recovery arriving soon. Bitcoin will climb. Solana will recover. Both take months. Pepeto needs one listing, and the wallets that got in at presale pricing will be holding the positions that define this cycle. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the people who do not move before the listing will spend this cycle regretting it while Pepeto holders celebrate.

Claim the next crypto to explode before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the next crypto to explode as CME opens 24/7 futures?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with exchange tools already live and a Binance listing approaching that will make the price explode.

Is Pepeto the next crypto to explode based on real products?

Yes. Pepeto runs PepetoSwap with zero fee trading and a risk scorer that checks contracts before you buy. SolidProof audited every contract.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC and SOL as the next crypto to explode?

BTC targets 40%. SOL targets 3.4x. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 100x happens on one listing day.